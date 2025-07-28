Skip to content

People Share The Survival Tips That Actually Saved Their Lives

Far-Right Pundit Dragged After Claiming Cheating Coldplay Couple Proves People Hate 'Straight White CEOs'

Jack Posobiec; Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Real America's Voice; @instaagraace/TikTok

White nationalist Jack Posobiec is getting pushback after claiming the cheating couple caught on the kiss cam at a recent Coldplay concert only sparked memes because it involved a "straight, white, rich male."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 28, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Far-right white nationalist Jack Posobiec has a scalding hot take on the Coldplay affair couple, and boy is it dumb!

Posobiec says the uproar over Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's affair is because of how much America hates white men.

Specifically "straight, white, rich male[s]" and especially "straight white CEOs."

LOL are you cheating on your wife, Jack? Cuz this is an awful lot of loud, wrong bellyaching!

 

Don't worry though, everyone, it gets dumber still: Posobiec also says that if Byron's identity had been different, we'd all be applauding him for ruining his spouse's and children's lives. Posobiec said:

“If they were not straight, if that was not a white couple, guess what, I guarantee you you would have not seen the response that you did this weekend."

No seriously, Jack, is there something you need to tell us? You seem weirdly sensitive about this!

Posobiec's absurd comments are of course in reference to the viral video of Byron and Cabot, both former C-suite executives at tech company Astronomer, being caught in an affair at a recent Coldplay concert in Boston.

A video clip of the couple instantly went viral, and soon people on the internet with precisely zero sense of boundaries were bombarding Byron's wife's Facebook account, informing her and their children that Byron was cheating.

Both Byron and Cabot have since resigned from Astronomer over the uproar, though Posobiec shared an alternate version of events that he made up out of thin air, in which Byron was fired but Cabot was not because of reverse sexism.

 

Anyway, obviously the optics to the Coldplay incident are downright terrible, and the couple's reaction to being caught on camera was kind of farcical, so the internet couldn't help but laugh.

But Posobiec says there's a different explanation: Socialism, a word he and his audience probably couldn't define if they tried.

You see, Posobiec says that this is all related to the rise of Muslim democratic socialist politicians Zohran Mamdani in New York and Omar Fateh in Minneapolis.

Posobiec told Kennedy Cody of the far-right propaganda channel Real America's Voice:

“What do they offer? They offer full-on Socialism... They offer, ‘Hey, we are going to go to all the white people, take away their stuff, and the rich CEOs, and go and take it from them....'”
“...Keep in mind that that, once again, all those CEO memes that were running around this weekend were going viral because leftists hate CEOs. And specifically, they hate straight white CEOs."

Jack, buddy, this is really dumb. Even you are better than this!

Not that Posobiec's audience won't lap it up like milk, of course. But it definitely did not land with anyone else.

 
 


 
 
 
 


 
 

As if this wasn't all ridiculous enough, Posobiec went on to say the Coldplay couple incident is emblematic of all of "the tensions that lead to our society being in the situation where it is." He said:

"If they were not straight, if that was not a white couple, guess what, I guarantee you you would not have seen the response that you did this weekend.”
“And call that a thought crime. Call that whatever you want, I’m just saying what it is, that’s why you’re seeing people support Luigi Mangioni, Omar Fateh, and Zohran Mamdani."

Respectfully, Mr. Posobiec: Huh?

