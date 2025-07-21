Coldplay's Chris Martin Offers Cheeky Warning To Fans After Tech CEO 'Kiss Cam' Scandal

This should go without saying, but if you're going to cheat on your partner, first of all, shame on you, but second of all, maybe don't go to an incredibly public place where the two of you might get caught on camera.
Like a huge concert. With a kiss cam. With a woman who is definitely not your wife.
Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, now notes during his concerts that a "kiss cam" will be circling around, so if anyone wants to avoid getting caught on camera, they have a chance to make themselves scarce.
Here's an example of that warning, as a lead up to the band's song, "The Jumbotron Song."
"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."
"So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."
It's kind of hilarious that Martin feels the need to offer a warning like this to his audience, but much like those "Warning: Do Not Turn This Upside-Down" and "Warning: This Item is Hot!" disclaimers, they're necessary because someone actually made that mistake.
For Coldplay, those people were Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. She was not his wife, but his Chief People Officer. Oops.
Last week, the "kiss cam" worked its way around the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and when it landed on a very cuddly couple, they were quick to separate and hide their faces.
At the time, Martin quipped:
"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."
The internet was quick to identify the couple as Byron and Cabot, which created serious problems at home and at work, including Byron resigning from his position as CEO and issuing a public apology for his conduct.
Coldplay fans were amused by the incident and by Byron and Cabot being called out.
Since Coldplay has otherwise enjoyed the use of the "kiss cam" while singing "The Jumbotron Song," it seems likely that they will continue to do so—with Martin issuing warnings about it circling the crowd, just in case.
If you're doing something that embarrasses you, that might be a sign to stop it, at least at a big concert.