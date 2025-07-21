Skip to content

MAGA Senator Offers Mind-Numbing Explanation For What's Really Making Trump Sick

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

DC Fans Are Sure Milly Alcock Snagged Supergirl Role After Viral Golden Globes Moment

DC Fans Are Sure Milly Alcock Snagged Supergirl Role After Viral Golden Globes Moment

Superman fans are theorizing that Alcock managed to snag the role of Supergirl thanks to her hilariously tipsy appearance during House of the Dragon's 2023 Golden Globe win.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJul 21, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

For actors, casting usually works something like this: hear about a role from agent, audition, second audition, chemistry check, another audition, repeat as necessary.

However, fans are now speculating that actor Milly Alcock got to skip a few of those steps in the process of being cast as the titular character in Supergirl, an upcoming project by director James Gunn for DC Comics.

Supergirl (2026) will follow Kara—the name of the character—in a galaxy-wide revenge quest with recent Old Guard 2 actor Matthias Schoenaerts as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills. Production began on the film in early 2025. The film is part of the DC Universe's arc of films "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters."

Alcock, a 25-year-old Australian actress, starred as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon, for which she was nominated for a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, House of the Dragon won Best Drama Series. When Alcock was onstage with Emma D’Arcy and ex-co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, she couldn’t stop giggling and was noticeably glassy-eyed.

After a clip of her appearance went viral, she told Jimmy Kimmel:

"You know, I enjoyed the free champagne. Clearly."

Since the character of Supergirl is plucky but also quite messy, fans suspect that Gunn saw the awards and immediately thought, "I have to cast her."

It's just a theory, but a funny one that is making the rounds on social media nevertheless.

 
 

People ran with the theory.

 


 
 

If it wasn't an audition, maybe she was preparing for the role?

 

Kara (Supergirl) will be similar to Milly in character, so this was probably more like a sneak peak.

 
 

People joked that her casting was pretty much a done-deal after the Golden Globes.

 

Gunn's vision for Supergirl is very distinct from Superman.

 


 

Supergirl is set to come out in 2026, although Alcock can be seen in a scene in Superman, out now in theaters.

Latest News

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel
Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Drops F-Bomb In Fiery Instagram Post Ripping CBS For Canceling Colbert—And Fans Are Here For It

Gavin Newsom; Stephen Miller
Political News

Gavin Newsom Perfectly Trolls Stephen Miller Over Casting Announcement For Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' Series

Mount Rushmore
Trending

Historical Lies That Far Too Many People Still Believe

Donald Trump
Political News

White House Mocked Over Cringey AI-Generated 'Trump Golden Age' Video Full Of Bald Eagles And Falling Cash

More from Entertainment/tv-and-movies

Screenshots from @knighten17's TikTok video
@knighten17/TikTok

Former Steakhouse Server Sparks Debate After Revealing Customer Complained About Plate Not 'Sizzling'

Despite the prices, if you've ever been to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, you know that it's more about the tableside experience than about the food.

A key feature of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is the guaranteed "sizzle" of the steak plates, which are placed in the oven at 500 degrees, followed by a dressing of butter and parsley over the boiling hot steak, causing a "sizzle" sound and butter percolating as the server brings the steak to the table.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @jeffpearlmanauthor's TikTok video
@jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

Author Perfectly Explains What It Actually Feels Like To Get Older In Viral TikTok

Author Jeff Pearlman posted the "least TikTok video ever" by sharing his thoughts on the surreality of aging, and it got everyone in their feelings.

Of those who are further along in the aging process, most would agree that it's less about how their body looks and feels, and more about the thoughts contained in their mind and how other, younger people in society treat them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @anniebogart's TikTok video.
@anniebogart/TikTok

Woman Collects Diet Coke-Obsessed Boss' Empty Cans For A Month—And It's Truly Alarming

If you've ever been concerned about your caffeinated soda intake, or thought that you might be Diet Coke's Biggest Fan, you may need to rethink both of those takes after you see this viral video.

TikToker @anniebogart gave a shout out to all of the Diet Coke fans and instructed the non-fans to scroll on while she explained her experiment for the past month that worked a little too well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @pterodactylhunny's TikTok video
@pterodactylhunny/TikTok

TikTok Horrified After Woman Reveals She Cooked And Ate Her Own Rib Meat After Surgery

Most of us shy away from the subject of cannibalism, for honestly understandable reasons.

But TikToker @pterodactylhunny just brought auto-cannibalism to everyone's attention in a way that was probably not on any of our bingo cards.

Keep ReadingShow less
A Kuala Lumpur-based McDonald's featured a “Fan Fries Meal” with an XXL size offering of French fries.
Faris Hadziq/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

McDonald's launches XXL fries - Internet refuses to share!

To celebrate International French Fry Day, McDonald’s Malaysia introduced an XXL version of their French fries that look delicious enough to share... or not.

The “Golden Arches” company launched the “Fan Fries Meal” on July 11th in the Bukit Bintang district in Kuala Lumpur (that’s Malaysia’s capital), featuring a large order of fries, a small drink, and a side for about $2.34 in U.S. dollars.

Keep ReadingShow less