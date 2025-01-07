Skip to content

Mexican President Perfectly Mocks Trump With Proposed Name Change For U.S.

Jeremy Strong's Green Suit And Matching Bucket Hat At The Golden Globes Spark Hilarious Jokes

Jeremy Strong
ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

The Succession star sported a teal suit, complete with matching sunglasses and a bucket hat, at the Golden Globes—and the internet came with the jokes.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJan 07, 2025
As always, the 2025 Golden Globes were full of memorable moments, but none have generated quite as much discourse as actor Jeremy Strong's red carpet outfit.

Strong won a Globe in 2022 for his role in HBO's Successionand was a nominee this year for his supporting role in the film The Apprentice.

But he ended up being upstaged—not just by his Succession costar Kieran Culkin, who won their shared award category this year, but by his own outfit.

Strong chose a bold velvet suit, bucket hat and '70s sunglasses by designer Loro Piana, all in a bold teal color that brought to mind the groovy velour leisure suits of the disco era, among other things.

Many, many other things it turns out, because the outfit instantly sparked a new meme.

For lots of people, the outfit conjured up memories of '90s music band Jamiroquai, the lead singer of which, Jay Kay, was known for similarly eye-popping outfits and bold-colored hats.

For others, Strong's 'fit reminded them of Johnny Depp in the 1998 film adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson's Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas.

And for still others, Strong's look reminded them of...well, a little bit of everything—even Paddington Bear.

And soon, the jokes were coming non-stop, especially since Strong kind of upstaged everyone else every time he was in the frame onscreen.






Teal velvet may not be everyone's taste, but it's a heck of a lot more interesting than the usual black tuxedo. That alone is award-worthy!

Woman holding up balloons to celebrate her 24th birthday
People Reveal Their Biggest Regrets From Their 20s

