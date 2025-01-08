Nikki Glaser Reveals Risque Jokes That She Cut From Her Golden Globes Monologue

Hosting the Golden Globes is no easy feat (just ask last year's host Jo Koy), and by all accounts comedian Nikki Glaser did a bang-up job at this year's ceremony.

Glaser has never been one to shy away from controversial jokes, and the Globes were no exception.

She navigated the line between trolling and celebrating Hollywood and its luminaries with a skill that has all too often eluded other hosts, and the crowd in the room seemed to love it just as much as the internet—which almost never happens.

But that might be because Glaser held back her edgiest jokes. During a recent visit to The Howard Stern Show, Glaser revealed that she had a whole slate of jokes far more controversial than what made it to the telecast.

Glaser performed some of the jokes for Stern, which include digs at everything from the Diddy allegations to Luigi Mangione and even Hitler.

For Diddy, Glaser proposed telling the Globes crowd:

“This is the last time all of you will be the same room together until the Diddy trial."

But she and producers ultimately decided to scrap the joke since it basically amounts to "accusing the people in the room of being involved in that."

Another scuttled joke referenced the ongoing pedophilia allegations against the Catholic church while discussing the film Conclave:

"I loved 'Conclave.' It’s about the choosing of a new pope. It was heartwarming. It will touch you so much that the church will have to move it to another theater. Hot tip: You don’t need ID to get into the 'Conclave' afterparty.”



But Glaser decided that jokes about the issue are overdone, so the quip was cut.

Other cut jokes involved comparing actor Glen Powell to accused assassin Luigi Mangione, and one in which actor Adrien Brody time-travels to thank Hitler for his career following his Globe win for The Brutalist and his 2003 Oscar win for The Pianist, in both of which he played Holocaust survivors.

On social media, many applauded the jokes and wished Glaser had actually kept them in the telecast.











But others were critical of the more edgy jokes—in some cases because they were cut, and in other cases because some felt they were over the line.





Overall, Glaser said she was nearly as happy with her performance as the audience, even if she did feel like some of her deliveries missed the mark.

She also told Stern she's hoping to be invited back next year, so we just might get to hear some of those super-edgy jokes after all.

