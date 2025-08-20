Skip to content

Chris Pratt Sparks Backlash After Defending All The 'Great' Things RFK Jr. Is Doing

Newsom Just Hilariously Trolled Kid Rock With An Uncle Sam-Style Poster—And Kid Rock Took The Bait

Gavin Newsom; Kid Rock
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office shared an AI poster of Kid Rock dressed as Uncle Sam urging people to "support Gavin Newsom"—and Kid Rock lashed out with a juvenile response.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 20, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Singer Kid Rock lashed out at California Governor Gavin Newsom after Newsom's press office shared an AI-generated poster of Kid Rock dressed as Uncle Sam urging people to "support Gavin Newsom"—showing that Newsom's trolling did exactly what it meant to do.

It all started after Newsom's press office shared the image—which says "KID ROCK WANTS YOU TO SUPPORT GAVIN NEWSOM"—along with the following caption announcing that Newsom had "accepted" Kid Rock's endorsement:

"I ACCEPT! — GCN"

You can see the post and the poster below.


AI-generated poster of Kid Rock as Uncle Sam supporting Gavin Newsom @GovPressOffice/X

An angry Kid Rock saw the poster and reposted it to his own followers along with the following childish response:

"The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ."

You can see his response below.

Kid Rock was mocked almost immediately by people who pointed out how easily he'd taken Newsom's bait.


Last year, Rolling Stone published a profile on Kid Rock that pointed out how extensively the rocker has "wrapped himself in all things Trump and become as much a fixture of the MAGA Cinematic Universe as Steve Bannon, Mike Lindell, or Kari Lake."

At one point, he described Trump to reporter David Peisner as "one of my besties," though when he placed a call to Trump's cellphone mid-interview, Trump didn't pick up."

Kid Rock—whose real name is Robert James Ritchie—was among the first prominent musicians to declare his support for Trump. In 2016, he told Rolling Stone that he was "digging Donald Trump," particularly his campaign, which he referred to as "entertaining as sh*t."

Since then, the rocker has continued to court controversy, such as when he ventured into the culture wars by sharing a video showing himself shooting cases of Bud Light beer in protest against the company's collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Considering how much Newsom has turned Trump's own trolling style against him, it's clear Kid Rock's reaction shows Newsom's approach is working.

