Newsom Hilariously Mocks Ted Cruz For Getting Played Off By Fox Theme Music During Hannity Interview

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz after Cruz appeared on network personality Sean Hannity's show only for Fox News to play him off with oddly loud theme music.
Cruz criticized Newsom’s leadership in California before the music began, citing high taxes, crime and regulation as reasons people were “fleeing to Texas.” He also faulted Newsom for opposing President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C.
He said:
“And yet Gavin Newsom and the rest of the Democratic Party, they exist for one purpose right now — to hate Donald Trump. You look at President Trump federalizing the police in D.C., just this week we’ve seen crime rates in D.C. plummet.”
He continued talking as the music's volume increased:
“And the Democrats like Gavin Newsom, they are booing, they are unhappy. The corporate media, they are booing, they’re unhappy. And you know what this is illustrating? That all the rest of these Democrat cities could reduce crime.”
An amused Newsom shared footage of the moment along with the following caption:
"*SOUND ON* for Ted's walk-off music treatment on Fox tonight. Incredible. He's really lost it."
You can see Newsom's post and the video below.
People mocked Cruz in response.
Cruz and other Republicans have gone on the offensive now that Newsom has signed a sweeping redistricting proposal to redraw the state’s congressional boundaries, creating five new Democratic-leaning U.S. House seats in what he described as a direct response to Republican-led gerrymandering in Texas backed by President Donald Trump.
The Democratic-controlled legislature advanced the package after hours of debate, sending it to voters in a special election this November. Newsom, who spearheaded the effort, said the plan was meant to “neutralize” Texas maps drawn to help Republicans stave off losses in next year’s midterm elections.
Newsom said that "when all things are equal, [when] we’re all playing by the same set of rules, there’s no question that the Republican party will be the minority party in the House of Representatives next year.”