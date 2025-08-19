Skip to content

Riley Gaines Blasted After Calling Trump Critics 'Domestic Terrorists' In Unhinged Tweet

Newsom Perfectly Rips MAGA Hypocrisy After AI Image Mocking Trump Is Slammed As 'Blasphemy'

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office account on X called out the blatant hypocrisy from Trump supporters after he was criticized for sharing an AI-generated version of himself being prayed over by several MAGA celebrities.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 19, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has a fondness for AI-generated images and videos. It seemingly began with heroic, utterly unrealistic depictions of Trump shared online by his most devoted MAGA minions.

The ridiculous images persist, remaining popular among the MAGA faithful.

A lot of Trump's fans' artwork involves religious themes.

@VincentBerg00/X


Trump apparently also preferred the fantasy over the reality of what he looks like.

He began heavily using AI versions of himself as well. The most famous fake Trumps were a series of digital trading cards Trump sold to his fans.

In Trump 2.0, the official White House social media accounts as well as cabinet agencies, aides, and Trump himself routinely share creepy AI images and videos glorifying Trump or denigrating everyone Trump is jealous of.

And now, California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, through his official press office social media account on X, has seemingly discovered the magic MAGA silver bullet: giving them back exactly what they put out.

Beginning with a series of unhinged, all caps posts written in Trump's style, the Governor Newsom Press Office X account has now moved on to creepy, AI-generated religious iconography featuring Newsom.

It's all very MAGA, very Trumpesque.

After MAGA cried foul, calling the post blasphemous, Newsom's press office responded with a White House reshare of a Trump post depicting Pope Donald.

Newsom's press office captioned their repost:

"oops our bad, sorry. meant to post this"

People are loving the MAGA meltdown.





Gavin Newsom is working on his AI game, like Trump does. Is he doing it well? 😂

[image or embed]
— The Mouthy Renegade Writer (@mouthyrenegade.bsky.social) August 16, 2025 at 1:07 AM


@a_toots/X

How dare anyone do exactly what their Dear Leader routinely does‽‽


‪@victinibcn/Bluesky



@CounterJustin1/X


Even musical artists like Jack White of the White Stripes are cool with California's tactics.

And it seems like the account has no plans to stop.

Bully the bully, troll the troll indeed.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Just Dropped Another Bizarre 'Covfefe'-Style Post—And The Internet Pounced

Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That'
Celebrities

'And Just Like That' Creator Defends Graphic Toilet Scene In Series Finale After Fan Outrage

Matt Rife
Trending

Makeup Brand Sparks Further Backlash With Statement About Using Comedian Matt Rife In Ad

Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Tim Walz's Viral Reaction To Trump's Planned Audit Of Smithsonian Museum Exhibitions Is Spot On

