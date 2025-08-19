Newsom Perfectly Rips MAGA Hypocrisy After AI Image Mocking Trump Is Slammed As 'Blasphemy'

The administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has a fondness for AI-generated images and videos. It seemingly began with heroic, utterly unrealistic depictions of Trump shared online by his most devoted MAGA minions.
The ridiculous images persist, remaining popular among the MAGA faithful.
A lot of Trump's fans' artwork involves religious themes.
Trump apparently also preferred the fantasy over the reality of what he looks like.
He began heavily using AI versions of himself as well. The most famous fake Trumps were a series of digital trading cards Trump sold to his fans.
In Trump 2.0, the official White House social media accounts as well as cabinet agencies, aides, and Trump himself routinely share creepy AI images and videos glorifying Trump or denigrating everyone Trump is jealous of.
And now, California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, through his official press office social media account on X, has seemingly discovered the magic MAGA silver bullet: giving them back exactly what they put out.
Beginning with a series of unhinged, all caps posts written in Trump's style, the Governor Newsom Press Office X account has now moved on to creepy, AI-generated religious iconography featuring Newsom.
It's all very MAGA, very Trumpesque.
After MAGA cried foul, calling the post blasphemous, Newsom's press office responded with a White House reshare of a Trump post depicting Pope Donald.
Newsom's press office captioned their repost:
"oops our bad, sorry. meant to post this"
People are loving the MAGA meltdown.
Gavin Newsom is working on his AI game, like Trump does. Is he doing it well? 😂
How dare anyone do exactly what their Dear Leader routinely does‽‽
Even musical artists like Jack White of the White Stripes are cool with California's tactics.
And it seems like the account has no plans to stop.
Bully the bully, troll the troll indeed.