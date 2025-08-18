Skip to content

Riley Gaines Blasted After Calling Trump Critics 'Domestic Terrorists' In Unhinged Tweet

Trump Just Dropped Another Bizarre 'Covfefe'-Style Post—And The Internet Pounced

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump shared a one-word post on Truth Social on Sunday morning—and people are comparing it to his "covfefe" tweet from 2017.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 18, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

In March of 2024, actor Mark Hamill compiled a greatest hits list of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's misspellings, mispronunciations, and utterly made-up words.

On Sunday, August 17, Trump added a new word to the list when he took to Truth Social and posted just one four-letter non-word:

"Bela"

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

People are likening it to another profound Trump post from May 2017, when he took to Twitter to state:

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe"

@realDonaldTrump/Twitter

People speculated on what Trump meant.


…Lugosi’s dead, undead, undead, undead…

[image or embed]
— Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 9:57 AM



Bela?Is this a Trump/Epstein victim?

[image or embed]
— Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 12:52 PM



The Silent Command Donald Renfield Trump traveled to Trans-Alaksia to meet Bela Putin. But after a short blood sucking session in the Beauty and the Beast, Trump is hungering for more Ukrainian blood.by Maureen Dowd
— NY Times Pitchbot (@nytpitchbot.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 12:15 PM

Some got... pretty intense.

@DigiSwQll17/X



@WADailyNews/X

Others just soundly mocked Trump.

Bela

[image or embed]
— Phil Plait (@philplait.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 1:10 PM


When your phone hits your eye like your nose in a pie Bela Covfefe

[image or embed]
— 🌈Dr. Frizzle (@swilua.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 8:47 AM



Yes we know but what about Edward or Jacob.

[image or embed]
— Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnsonbooks.com) August 17, 2025 at 3:35 PM


With perhaps none more soundly than California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's Press Office.

"DONALD (TINY HANDS), HAS WRITTEN HIS AUTOBIOGRAPHY THIS MORNING — UNFORTUNATELY (LOW IQ) HE SPELLED IT WRONG — 'BETA', the press office wrote on X. 'SOON YOU WILL BE A "FIRED" BETA BECAUSE OF MY PERFECT, 'BEAUTIFUL MAPS'. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GCN."


This is hilarious. Gov Newsom is really getting under Trump’s wrinkly liver spotted skinTrump even tried to troll Newsom back but failed miserably by misspelling “Beta” with “Bela”Or maybe he just watched an old Bela Lugosi movieTrump is losing his mind over Newsom’s trolling#ProudBlue

[image or embed]
— Marty Taylor (@realmartyt7.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 4:45 PM

Trump's defenders on Truth Social claim the MAGA leader meant to type the country "Belarus." Others thought it was a planned reference to South Africa's reportedly controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA).

Trump reposted one such claim, but never clarified nor deleted his own four-letter post.

