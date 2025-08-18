Trump Just Dropped Another Bizarre 'Covfefe'-Style Post—And The Internet Pounced

Curious, Redditor Any-Name533 asked:

"People who've slept with a partner's or ex-partner's sibling, how did it happen, and what was the aftermath?"





A Family Tradition?!

"A guy I worked with years ago... Thanksgiving was coming up. I asked if he had plans yet. He said, Yeah, but family holiday gatherings are always tense. Why, I asked?"

"He said, 'Well, I have three sisters, and all of them have been married to and had kids with the same man. Divorced sister one, married sister two, divorced sister two, and married sister three. He had seven kids between the three women.'"

"So he married to all three sisters. Seven kids who are both half-siblings and cousins to each other. He had so much craziness in his life. Yep, Thanksgiving will be tense as usual."

- nebelhund

"Imagine being the dad and walking your daughters down the aisle to the same man three times!"

- tacoman07734

Death Bed Confessions

"My great aunt thought she was dying, so she confessed to her sister that her two 'nieces' were actually the result of a decades-long affair with her sister’s husband."

"Thirty years of lies, blown up in one breath."

"And then… she didn’t die. She stuck around for years, just chilling while the whole family simmered in nuclear fallout."

"Deathbed confession with no death. Just vibes and generational trauma."

- grhollo

"Great aunt was like, 'Wow, I feel so much better now that I've gotten that off my chest!'"

- AGreatBandName

A Better Match

"Around 20 years ago, I dated a girl for six or eight months. I actually enjoyed the relationship quite a bit, but it ended when it needed to end. I think we both knew it wasn't going to be a forever thing. Some time passed, and I ran into her sister."

"We started talking, texting, etc., for several months. During that time, I was going out a lot, dating people, and so forth. When we decided that we wanted to give it a shot, I said something like, 'This isn't a problem for me, if it's a problem for you, I understand, and you probably need to talk to your sister.'"

"They talked, I never knew what was said, but we started dating."

"She and I have been together for nearly 20 years now, married for over 12. They are best friends. It's still not weird to me and never really was. A lot of our friends made jokes and comments back at the time. But I think it worked out well for everyone."

- Athomas16

Dating The Matchmaker

"I was seeing a girl, and after a month or so, she looked at me and said, 'I think you and my stepsister would be a great match.'"

"Then she set us up on a date, and we were together for a little over two years."

- RickIMightBe

"It sounds like that worked out for everyone!"

- Bernkastel17509

Highly Recommended

"I dated a girl in college, things didn’t work out, and we kept in touch. Shortly after graduating, I ran into her sister, we got caught up, realized that we had a lot in common, and that we could give it a shot."

"It didn’t work out with her, either, but they’re easily two of my favorite people I’ve dated. Eight out of ten would recommend."

- lordmcconnell

Long-Lasting Relationships

"My grandfather and his brother married two sisters. Before I was born, my grandmother and my great-uncle died."

"You can guess what happened next, but when I was born, my grandmother was also my great aunt."

"Apparently, some were troubled by it, but they had a wonderful marriage for over 30 years."

- yomamma3399

"My grandpa and one of his brothers dated sisters. After the first double date, they each realized they liked the other sister more. They switched and were both married within a year. They both had families and stayed married to the sisters their entire lives."



- wanna_meet_that_dad

Petty Revenge

"I dunno if this qualifies, but it's a revenge all on its own."

"My little sister had a boyfriend, James. First thing he said to me when we met for a drink in a bar as a group, 'How does it make you feel that I'm sleeping with your sister?' He was a little pr**k. Never liked him."

"They broke up, but that stuck with me. The balls on this kid."

"Anyway, I started a bar job and was working with his sister, Sarah. She had a boyfriend, but she was into me. Nothing happened, but we stayed in touch. Anyway, a couple of years later, she was single, I was single, and we made it very clear it was a Friends with Benefits situation."

"Then, guess who I bumped into and told him I'd been sleeping with his sister for a month? His face was priceless. Little pr**k."

- Shinyetsu01

A Brother Swap

"I ended up marrying my ex-boyfriend's brother. Disclaimer! There was NO cheating done by anyone."

"My now brother-in-law and I got together after both of us divorced. We live in a smallish town and have known each other from high school."

"We had a pretty semi-toxic on-again, off-again relationship for like a year or so. In that time, I met his brother, who was also going through a divorce. He’s older, so I had never met him before."

"We got along really well. We enjoyed each other and became Facebook friends. After my now brother-in-law's and my final breakup, we both saw other people, moved on, and remained friends."

"I ended up going to a party at their parents' house, and my now-husband and I just really hit it off and pretty much have been together ever since. Going on almost 10 years together and eight years married."

- MaleficentLake6927

"How’d your now-BIL react?"

- catmomhumanaunt

"Honestly, WAY better than people would expect. I think it’s because we knew we liked each other, but weren’t meant to be, and his brother is radically shy. So the first reaction was like, what the f**k, but then we all talked and, it was like, actually, this makes sense."

"It helped that it had been a couple of solid months since we broke up, so he had time to move on. He already had another girlfriend. Now we spend a ton of time together, and unless we bring it up, no one thinks about it."

- MaleficentLake6927

Awkward!

"One of my friends dated a girl for several years, then they split up amicably, and he stayed in contact with her and her family. They even met for some events, like summer gatherings, etc."

"A couple of months later, he was at a party, hooked up with a girl, and went home with her. The next morning, he went to the toilet and realised that he knew the place. It was the place of his ex's parents."

" He had hooked up with her little sister, but alleges that he had no idea, since he was very drunk. He quickly got his stuff and snuck out, but obviously it made the contact with the family very awkward."

- Tezzinator

A Weird Experience

"We went out for drinks, and for whatever reason, she thought it would be hot if I kissed her sister, so she dared us to kiss, and we did. After we finished drinking, we took an Uber together, she passed out on the couch, I went to bed, and someone crawled into bed with me."

"I thought it was her at first, but halfway into making out, I found out it was her sister, and we were both drunk and ended up doing the deed."

"The morning after was suspiciously okay, lol. She was okay with it because her sister was going through some school stress and was also going through a drought. Weird f**king time."

- The_Sir_Galahad

Rebound

"My girlfriend of five months took me out to see a movie. Then we came back to her place and she said in the hallway, 'Hey listen, I don't want to do this anymore.' She broke up with me right then and there. No last hug, no nothing."

"I was suspicious of the way she was texting and hiding her phone while doing so. Whatever."

"So I'm walking out to my car and run into her younger sister. They live in a duplex built by their late father (their mother also happens to live in the next house over). I told her what happened, and she invited me for coffee."

"She kept caressing my hand and shoulders, and we kept looking into each other's eyes, then started making out, and she took me by the hand & skipped to her bedroom. Ended up spending the night."

"I woke up in the morning to leave, and as I left her house, guess who happened to see me leave."

- ForGrateJustice

Burned Bridges

"I slept with my ex’s brother a few years after we split. Initially, it felt thrilling and harmless, but when my ex found out, everything exploded."

"His brother confessed it to him. The whole family flip‑flopped. We’re no longer friends with them."

"It feels like I burned a bridge I didn’t even realize existed. Lesson learned: draw limits, even if someone seems long gone."

- Petalpebblez

Here To Tell The Tale

"My dad dated a girl in college, close enough that he came home and met her parents. They eventually split up."

"About four years later, he bumped into his ex-girlfriend's mom on the street, and she said, 'You know, I do have another daughter.' That relationship stuck, hence I am alive."

"When asked about the unexpected result, he remarks, 'It was sort of a right church, wrong pew situation.'"

- djgooch

Lots Of Connections

"I had an ex hook me up with her even better-looking sister after we broke up. We messed around for a couple of months, and then she ended up hooking me up with her dime piece best friend. We dated for the rest of high school."

- Bullehh

Enough Said.

"I can tell you from my brother sleeping with my ex that I haven't spoken to my brother in eight years. It isn't the first time my brother treated me like crap, though."

- FadedRemnant





Though some of these incidents were incredibly dramatic and messy, it seems like this is a move that might not be the most damaging in the world, depending on the situation. That said, it won't work for everyone, and if anything can be learned here, it's that time and communication are key.