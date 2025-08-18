Trump Just Dropped Another Bizarre 'Covfefe'-Style Post—And The Internet Pounced

In March of 2024, actor Mark Hamill compiled a greatest hits list of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's misspellings, mispronunciations, and utterly made-up words.
On Sunday, August 17, Trump added a new word to the list when he took to Truth Social and posted just one four-letter non-word:
"Bela"
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
People are likening it to another profound Trump post from May 2017, when he took to Twitter to state:
"Despite the constant negative press covfefe"
@realDonaldTrump/Twitter
People speculated on what Trump meant.
…Lugosi’s dead, undead, undead, undead…
— Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 9:57 AM
Bela?Is this a Trump/Epstein victim?
— Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 12:52 PM
The Silent Command Donald Renfield Trump traveled to Trans-Alaksia to meet Bela Putin. But after a short blood sucking session in the Beauty and the Beast, Trump is hungering for more Ukrainian blood.by Maureen Dowd
— NY Times Pitchbot (@nytpitchbot.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 12:15 PM
Some got... pretty intense.
@DigiSwQll17/X
@WADailyNews/X
Others just soundly mocked Trump.
Bela
— Phil Plait (@philplait.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 1:10 PM
When your phone hits your eye like your nose in a pie Bela Covfefe
— 🌈Dr. Frizzle (@swilua.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 8:47 AM
Yes we know but what about Edward or Jacob.
— Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnsonbooks.com) August 17, 2025 at 3:35 PM
With perhaps none more soundly than California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's Press Office.
"DONALD (TINY HANDS), HAS WRITTEN HIS AUTOBIOGRAPHY THIS MORNING — UNFORTUNATELY (LOW IQ) HE SPELLED IT WRONG — 'BETA', the press office wrote on X. 'SOON YOU WILL BE A "FIRED" BETA BECAUSE OF MY PERFECT, 'BEAUTIFUL MAPS'. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GCN."
This is hilarious. Gov Newsom is really getting under Trump’s wrinkly liver spotted skinTrump even tried to troll Newsom back but failed miserably by misspelling “Beta” with “Bela”Or maybe he just watched an old Bela Lugosi movieTrump is losing his mind over Newsom’s trolling#ProudBlue
— Marty Taylor (@realmartyt7.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 4:45 PM
Trump's defenders on Truth Social claim the MAGA leader meant to type the country "Belarus." Others thought it was a planned reference to South Africa's reportedly controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA).
Trump reposted one such claim, but never clarified nor deleted his own four-letter post.