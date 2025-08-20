Skip to content

Cambridge Dictionary Just Added Over 6,000 New Words Including 'Skibidi'—And People Are Not OK

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Park Ranger Speaks Out After Being Fired For Hanging Trans Flag At Yosemite National Park

Park ranger Shannon “SJ” Joslin was fired after hanging a Trans Pride flag on Yosemite Park’s El Capitan mountain.
@shannonekj/Instagram; Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Park ranger Shannon Joslin shared how they were fired last week after hanging a Trans Pride flag from El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in May.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 20, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

A Transgender Pride flag raised over Yosemite’s El Capitan in May has now become the hill the National Park Service chose to die on—costing one ranger their job and igniting a national uproar about free speech, visibility, and hypocrisy on America’s public lands.

Dr. Shannon “SJ” Joslin, a ranger who is trans and uses they/them pronouns, was joined by activists including drag queen Pattie Gonia in what was described as “a celebration of trans belonging in nature, in community and everywhere.”

In an interview with NBC News, Joslin said they were inspired to hang the flag after a barrage of Trump-era executive orders aimed squarely at trans rights—from gutting health care access to redefining sex in a way that erases trans identities to barring trans women from competing in women’s sports.

The act—one that the First Amendment should’ve shielded—was meant to send a clear message: public lands belong to everyone, not just the straight, the cis, and the MAGA-impaired.

You can view a video from Pattie Gonia below:

Fast-forward to last week, when the 35-year-old learned their contract had been terminated—a pink slip over a pink, blue, and white banner flown in their “free time, off duty, as a private citizen.”

On Instagram, Joslin laid it out bluntly:

“It flew for a total of two hours in the morning and then I took it down. El Capitan has had flags hung on it for decades and no one has EVER been punished for it. Only me."
"I was fired by the temporary Deputy Superintendent for ‘failing to demonstrate acceptable conduct’ in my capacity as a Wildlife Biologist for the park.”

And if you think Joslin was some slacker ranger moonlighting as a weekend activist, think again.

Joslin has been a cornerstone of Yosemite for years, grinding through overtime shifts while writing guidebooks, navigating permit lines, managing chaotic tourist traffic, studying bats threatened by the deadly white-nose fungus, and even shoveling snow so wheelchair users could access bridges.

Armed with a PhD in bioinformatics and genomics from the University of California, Davis, they’ve built a career at the intersection of wildlife biology, data analysis, and conservation.

And because that somehow wasn’t enough, Joslin also trained as a Wildland Firefighter, Swift Water Rescue Technician, Search and Rescue Technician, and Wilderness First Responder—essentially Yosemite’s one-person emergency toolkit.

Basically, Yosemite’s Swiss Army knife in power ranger form.

You can view the Instagram post here:

Their reward? A termination letter from Acting Deputy Superintendent Danika Globokar accusing them of a “flag demonstration.” And when Joslin asked for proof, leadership had none.

Cue the surprise Pikachu face.

And here’s where the hypocrisy hits the granite: flags have flown from El Capitan for decades. Just this past February, park employees hoisted the U.S. flag upside down during Yosemite’s firefall to protest Trump’s cuts to national parks. Last year, activists raised a “Stop the genocide” flag in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The punishment then? Crickets. The punishment now? A ranger’s career.

Not to mention, Yosemite’s rule against flags on El Capitan wasn’t even signed until May 21 — literally the day after Joslin’s banner flew. That’s not enforcement; i’s retaliation, the kind of retroactive rule-making that defines the Trump administration.

Joslin explained:

“Hanging flags has been a tradition that climbers have done on El Cap for decades, and that’s both individuals who are visiting the park, but also employees that are on their off time."
"There’s never been any kind of ramifications to any of those flag hanging activities. I’m the only one who’s been fired for it.”’

It was also reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office was evaluating potential criminal charges against Joslin.

The Director of the Sierra Club’s Outdoors for All campaign, Jackie Ostfeld, had this to say about the impending criminal investigation:

“El Capitan has frequently been used as a site for demonstrations of free speech. Bringing criminal charges against SJ Joslin for exercising the first amendment right to freedom of speech enjoyed by all Americans would be an act of intimidation intended to have a chilling effect on others exercising their rights. National parks help tell the story of America, and essential to that story is the freedom of speech.”

And on top of all of that, the Park Service has quietly been scrubbing its own history. NPR reports it has removed web pages highlighting queer activists who fought to preserve places like Muir Woods, echoing broader efforts under Trump to sanitize museums of inconvenient histories—from gay rights to slavery.

The internet quickly jumped in to support Joslin, condemning the termination as a bold attack on LGBTQ+ visibility and free speech:

@madeleinewilsonphoto/Instagram

@instabin32/Instagram

@ascension_climbingguides/Instagram

@marti2390/Instagram

@intergalactic_media_unlimited/Instagram

@theyngels/Instagram

@inthelifeofpnm/Instagram

@xeli818/Instagram

@hayley_ashburn/Instagram

@kimberley.loves/Instagram

@thefakewyatt/Instagram

@vean_bean/Instagram

But Joslin isn’t going quietly. Losing a federal job means being effectively blacklisted from future government work, but they plan to fight back, seek legal counsel, and contest the decision.

Fighting back, Joslin told NBC:

“I’m going to fight this tooth and nail. I think that everyone as Americans should be upset about this, and it doesn’t matter who I am or what my identity is; this is a matter of free speech.”

Joslin’s firing isn’t just about a flag—it’s about who gets to be visible in America’s most treasured landscapes. Apparently, freedom of expression only flies if your flag comes with stars, stripes, and a heavy dose of hypocrisy.

Latest News

Justin Bieber impersonator Dylan Desclos performing in Vegas
Celebrities

Fake Justin Bieber Tricks Vegas Nightclub Into Letting Him Perform Before Getting Busted

Aubrey Plaza; Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena
Celebrities

Aubrey Plaza's Insightful Analogy About Grief After Her Husband's Death Is Hitting Home For People

Chris Pratt; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Political News

Chris Pratt Sparks Backlash After Defending All The 'Great' Things RFK Jr. Is Doing

Screenshot of Dana Perino; Gavin Newsom
Political News

Fox News Host Ripped For Hypocrisy After Demanding Newsom 'Stop It' With Tweets Trolling Trump

More from News/lgbtq

Gavin Newsom; Kid Rock
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Newsom Just Hilariously Trolled Kid Rock With An Uncle Sam-Style Poster—And Kid Rock Took The Bait

Singer Kid Rock lashed out at California Governor Gavin Newsom after Newsom's press office shared an AI-generated poster of Kid Rock dressed as Uncle Sam urging people to "support Gavin Newsom"—showing that Newsom's trolling did exactly what it meant to do.

It all started after Newsom's press office shared the image—which says "KID ROCK WANTS YOU TO SUPPORT GAVIN NEWSOM"—along with the following caption announcing that Newsom had "accepted" Kid Rock's endorsement:

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Slammed After Ranting That The Smithsonian Only Focuses On 'How Bad Slavery Was'

President Donald Trump was called out after he doubled down on his criticism of the Smithsonian museums in a rambling post on Truth Social on Tuesday, saying they've focused too much on "how bad slavery was" instead of promoting his view of American excellence.

A White House official who spoke to NBC News said Trump's call for a comprehensive review would extended to all museums, pledging that Trump will hold the Smithsonian "accountable" and "then go from there."

Keep ReadingShow less
The waist of a man in a Santa Claus costume.
person in red and white santa claus costume
Photo by Jesson Mata on Unsplash

People Divulge The 'Harmless' Lies Their Parents Told Them That Messed Them Up

It's highly unlikely that anyone's parents have never lied to them at least once in their lives.

Most of the time, however, they weren't lying to us out of malice, or to be deliberately deceptive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicole Collier
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Texas Republicans Lock Dem State Rep. In Capitol After She Refuses To Leave With Mandatory Police Escort

Democratic Texas state Representative Nicole Collier is making national headlines for refusing to cede to Republicans' demands that she sign a permission slip to be under escort by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Collier was among dozens of Democrats who bolted from Texas earlier this month to block a Trump-backed redistricting plan designed to tilt the 2026 midterms toward Republicans. Some lawmakers returned Monday for a second special session, but GOP House Speaker Dustin Burrows ordered state troopers to escort them out of the chamber to stop another walkout.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; JD Vance
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Newsom trolls Vance over Zelenskyy

In the most sincere form of political flattery, Governor Gavin Newsom has bestowed Vice President JD Vance a new nickname as part of his ongoing mission to out-troll President Donald Trump and friends on social media.

It all went down last Saturday when Newsom’s office responded to gerrymandering efforts by Republicans in states like Texas and Indiana to gain more congressional seats for the 2026 midterms.

Keep ReadingShow less