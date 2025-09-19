MAGA Rep. Slammed After Calling For Trans People To Be Institutionalized To 'Get Them Off The Streets'

Speaking on Newsmax, Texas Republican Representative Ronny Jackson—President Donald Trump's former White House physician—called for transgender people to be mass institutionalized, saying the government needs “to get them off the streets” following reports that the man who killed far-right activist Charlie Kirk had a transgender romantic partner.

Being transgender is not classified as a mental disorder by major U.S. medical associations and the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO has made explicitly clear that the "evidence is now clear that it [being transgender] is not a mental disorder, and indeed classifying it in this can cause enormous stigma for people who are transgender."

However, right-wing news outlets have homed in on the fact that Kirk's killer was in a romantic relationship with his transgender roommate at a time when conservatives have generated a "trans panic" nationwide to back successful efforts in many red states to outlaw or severely restrict vital gender-affirming care.

Jackson said the following after host Rob Finnerty asked him whether “warning signs” had been overlooked, and remarked that Kirk's killer had gone from “a fairly normal 20-year-old to a fully radicalized 22-year-old left-wing assassin with a trans boyfriend":

“The underlying reality is that these people have psychiatric illnesses to start with. I mean, when I say these people, I’m talking about the people that are responsible for this, either transgender or associated with the transgender community."

“These are people that have gender dysphoria, which is a real psychiatric issue. It's the reason that we don't allow them in the military at this particular point, because they have psychiatric issues, and they're not eligible to serve in the military, as anyone else who had any other psychiatric issue would be.”

Jackson argued that the left has “seized upon” transgender people, accusing liberals of exploiting individuals he described as “vulnerable” because of what he called underlying psychiatric issues tied to gender identity.

He further suggested that transgender women pose a particular danger to society:

“They have an underlying level of aggressiveness. I would say that’s there because they’re actually men, not women, right? And then they have the left-wing media come in every single day, telling them that they are victims, that they’re persecuted, that they’re prosecuted."

Finnerty then played a clip of President Trump calling for "bringing back mental institutions" and asked Jackson if he agrees with that notion could "be on the table."

Jackson went on to say that the far left and "liberal media" wrongly cast trans people as “victims,” while in his view they are “already prone” to the kinds of actions “we’re seeing here,” claims he said were being “facilitated” by Democrats and progressives:

“This is not a problem you see on the right. It’s a group of domestic terrorists that have been bred by the left, by the progressives, by the left, by the liberal media – including many that I serve in Congress with. They have made these people into who they are!”

“We have to do something about this. We have to treat these people. We have to get them off the streets, and we have to get them off the internet, and we can't let them communicate with each other."

“I'm all about free speech, but this is a virus, this is a cancer that's spreading across this country. That’s going to do great damage to normal, hard-working, law-abiding people.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.





Jackson's remarks have been harshly condemned.

For people who don't want political violence, the GOP representatives certainly engage in a lot of actions that would incite one to commit some against them. Rights are for all of us or none of us.

— theboreddm.bsky.social (@theboreddm.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:02









I think I have identified an upperclass cabal of people that needs to be institutionalized into our prison system.

— daveski99.bsky.social (@daveski99.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:30





Republicans love the idea of not only locking away those they dont like, but profiting financially off locking up those they dont like and at the taxpayers expense Can't afford to help people. But they can afford to punish them

— jimmycraig42.bsky.social (@jimmycraig42.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:33





They are Nazis . . . straight-up Nazis. There is no moral difference between Mace and Jackson and Hitler’s worst Nazis.

— experimental22.bsky.social (@experimental22.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:20





Those folks get mighty unhinged over a population that is miniscule. Maybe they envy the Trans groups' better PR skills.

— patravey.bsky.social (@patravey.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 17:01









Rounding up trans people is absolutely a Nazi move.

— Rejin (@rejinl.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:21





Loony Ticks. And after that… who’s next? It still won’t fix the economy, stop the looting of the Treasury, bring justice to the Epstein victims or stop wars. Scapegoating can only take you so far.

— Mark Sharp (@honeste.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:50

Jackson's comments are not dissimilar to ones made by his fellow Republican, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, who this week said transgender people are “mentally ill” and “should be in a straitjacket.”

Mace, also used the "tr***y" slur last week when she erroneously claimed that rhetoric from Democrats is responsible for Kirk's death and chose to reference the rumored gender identity of the killer.

Mace herself has repeatedly attacked transgender people since last year, garnering significant attention after proposing a resolution to bar Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex.