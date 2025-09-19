Skip to content

'Glee' Star Hilariously Stuns Castmates With Reveal About $100k 'Playgirl' Photoshoot Offer

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Rep. Slammed After Calling For Trans People To Be Institutionalized To 'Get Them Off The Streets'

Ronny Jackson
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson is calling for trans people be mass institutionalized on Newmax in the aftermath of reports that Charlie Kirk's murderer had a trans partner.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 19, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Speaking on Newsmax, Texas Republican Representative Ronny Jackson—President Donald Trump's former White House physician—called for transgender people to be mass institutionalized, saying the government needs “to get them off the streets” following reports that the man who killed far-right activist Charlie Kirk had a transgender romantic partner.

Being transgender is not classified as a mental disorder by major U.S. medical associations and the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO has made explicitly clear that the "evidence is now clear that it [being transgender] is not a mental disorder, and indeed classifying it in this can cause enormous stigma for people who are transgender."

However, right-wing news outlets have homed in on the fact that Kirk's killer was in a romantic relationship with his transgender roommate at a time when conservatives have generated a "trans panic" nationwide to back successful efforts in many red states to outlaw or severely restrict vital gender-affirming care.

Jackson said the following after host Rob Finnerty asked him whether “warning signs” had been overlooked, and remarked that Kirk's killer had gone from “a fairly normal 20-year-old to a fully radicalized 22-year-old left-wing assassin with a trans boyfriend":

“The underlying reality is that these people have psychiatric illnesses to start with. I mean, when I say these people, I’m talking about the people that are responsible for this, either transgender or associated with the transgender community."
“These are people that have gender dysphoria, which is a real psychiatric issue. It's the reason that we don't allow them in the military at this particular point, because they have psychiatric issues, and they're not eligible to serve in the military, as anyone else who had any other psychiatric issue would be.”

Jackson argued that the left has “seized upon” transgender people, accusing liberals of exploiting individuals he described as “vulnerable” because of what he called underlying psychiatric issues tied to gender identity.

He further suggested that transgender women pose a particular danger to society:

“They have an underlying level of aggressiveness. I would say that’s there because they’re actually men, not women, right? And then they have the left-wing media come in every single day, telling them that they are victims, that they’re persecuted, that they’re prosecuted."

Finnerty then played a clip of President Trump calling for "bringing back mental institutions" and asked Jackson if he agrees with that notion could "be on the table."

Jackson went on to say that the far left and "liberal media" wrongly cast trans people as “victims,” while in his view they are “already prone” to the kinds of actions “we’re seeing here,” claims he said were being “facilitated” by Democrats and progressives:

“This is not a problem you see on the right. It’s a group of domestic terrorists that have been bred by the left, by the progressives, by the left, by the liberal media – including many that I serve in Congress with. They have made these people into who they are!”
“We have to do something about this. We have to treat these people. We have to get them off the streets, and we have to get them off the internet, and we can't let them communicate with each other."
“I'm all about free speech, but this is a virus, this is a cancer that's spreading across this country. That’s going to do great damage to normal, hard-working, law-abiding people.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.


Jackson's remarks have been harshly condemned.

For people who don't want political violence, the GOP representatives certainly engage in a lot of actions that would incite one to commit some against them. Rights are for all of us or none of us.
— theboreddm.bsky.social (@theboreddm.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:02


But whatever you do, don't call them Nazis 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️
— Rejin (@rejinl.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:05


I think I have identified an upperclass cabal of people that needs to be institutionalized into our prison system.
— daveski99.bsky.social (@daveski99.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:30


Republicans love the idea of not only locking away those they dont like, but profiting financially off locking up those they dont like and at the taxpayers expense Can't afford to help people. But they can afford to punish them
— jimmycraig42.bsky.social (@jimmycraig42.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:33


They are Nazis . . . straight-up Nazis. There is no moral difference between Mace and Jackson and Hitler’s worst Nazis.
— experimental22.bsky.social (@experimental22.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:20


Those folks get mighty unhinged over a population that is miniscule. Maybe they envy the Trans groups' better PR skills.
— patravey.bsky.social (@patravey.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 17:01



Rounding up trans people is absolutely a Nazi move.
— Rejin (@rejinl.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:21


Loony Ticks. And after that… who’s next? It still won’t fix the economy, stop the looting of the Treasury, bring justice to the Epstein victims or stop wars. Scapegoating can only take you so far.
— Mark Sharp (@honeste.bsky.social) 17 de septiembre de 2025, 16:50

Jackson's comments are not dissimilar to ones made by his fellow Republican, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, who this week said transgender people are “mentally ill” and “should be in a straitjacket.”

Mace, also used the "tr***y" slur last week when she erroneously claimed that rhetoric from Democrats is responsible for Kirk's death and chose to reference the rumored gender identity of the killer.

Mace herself has repeatedly attacked transgender people since last year, garnering significant attention after proposing a resolution to bar Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex.

Latest News

Melania Trump
Donald Trump

Bonkers Photos Of Melania Trump's Odd Outfit For UK Visit Have People Doing A Double Take

Screenshot of Sean Hannity discussing Jimmy Kimmel
Political News

Sean Hannity Blasted After Claiming No Conservatives Called For Kimmel To Be Canceled

Construction workers working at night
Trending

Night Shift Workers Explain Which Things Day Shift Employees Will Never Understand

Donald Trump; Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon
Political News

Trump Is Now Pressuring NBC To Cancel Jimmy Fallon And Seth Meyers After Kimmel And Colbert

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from @jamescastiglione's TikTok video
@jamescastiglione/TikTok

Kid Goes Viral For Showing How You Can Use Two Candles If You Don't Have A Nintendo Wii Sensor Bar

One of the fun things about time passing is that trends tend to reemerge, giving us a chance to see younger generations experience some of our most nostalgic moments for the first time.

When the Nintendo Wii first came out, gamers developed all kinds of hacks for the gaming experience, back doors to certain games, and even the gaming system itself, especially for the more expensive accessories.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Evans; Keke Palmer
First We Feast/YouTube

Keke Palmer kisses Hot Ones host

Miss Keke Palmer really did put some sweetness on it during her recent Hot Ones showdown with host Sean Evans. And by “it,” we don’t just mean the wings—we mean the full-on smooch she planted on Evans at the end of the episode, after he confessed (again) that he’s been crushing on her since her first appearance in 2017.

Yes, the man who built his empire on watching celebrities sweat finally got to sweat for love.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Modern Cone's TikTok video
@moderncone/TikTok

Baker Goes Viral After Turning Online Troll's Hateful Comment Into A Delicious Ice Cream Cake

Typically, it's best to take the high road. But every once in a while, revenge is sweet.

Though it's hard to imagine someone hating on a bakery or an ice cream shop, the owner of Modern Cone has had multiple haters of her Michigan-based ice cream shop, with the stars of the show being their ice cream cones and waffle chips.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tucker Carlson; Donald Trump
The Tucker Carlson Show; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Even Tucker Carlson Is Warning About How Trump Might Use Charlie Kirk's Death To Take Away Free Speech

Former Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson joined a rising chorus of conservative voices speaking out against plans by the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump to exploit the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to attack the First Amendment right to Freedom of Speech.

Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, stated she plans to use the Department of Justice that she oversees to target anyone who engages in hate speech. Bondi falsely claimed the First Amendment includes a hate speech exception—something the Supreme Court has ruled on more than once.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @brittneydzialo_'s TikTok video
@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

American Women Go Viral After Accidentally Boarding Plane To Africa Instead Of France

Let this be your reminder to always pay attention to boarding pass information, as well as directional signs around you, when you're attempting to travel. If you don't, you might not only end up in the wrong city or country, but possibly an entirely different continent.

After missing their morning flight, two American women attempted to book a second flight to Nice, France, in Europe, to continue their international travel plans.

Keep ReadingShow less