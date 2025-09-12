Nancy Mace Ripped After Using Transgender Slur To Refer To Charlie Kirk Killer

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was fiercely criticized following the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk when she used a slur to reference the rumored gender identity of the killer, who has yet to be identified by authorities.

Since Kirk's killing on Wednesday, Mace has erroneously claimed that rhetoric from Democrats is responsible for Kirk's death—and now she's taken the opportunity to once again attack transgender people, saying with no evidence whatsoever that "the shooter was a tr*nny, or pro-tr*nny."

She said:

"This s**t ends, like enough is enough.* And now I have to deal with real safety concerns. It sounds like the shooter was a tr*nny, or pro-tranny, and just because I want to protect women I'm worried about getting murdered?"

"Are you f**king kidding me? This is... it's out of control and enough is enough. I'm going to double down on this, I'm going to be more vigilant than ever, I'm going to be louder than I've ever been until this s**t stops."

"It's gotta stop."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Since November, Mace has garnered national attention for her campaign against Democratic Representative Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first openly transgender person elected to Congress.

Mace introduced a resolution to bar McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex, has posted extensively on social media—thousands of times—targeting transgender individuals, and has made multiple media appearances advocating for anti-transgender policies.

But there is no evidence that a transgender person was responsible for the shooting.

An early law enforcement bulletin, circulated widely among agencies, claimed investigators had found ammunition engraved with phrases referencing “transgender and anti-fascist ideology” in the rifle believed to have been used in the shooting.

It's worth noting however that the day after Kirk's killing, some officials urged caution, warning against drawing conclusions from the preliminary internal report. As of Friday, photos circulated of a bullet casing that may explain the false report. Certainly, Mace didn't pause to ask for evidence before using the slur to refer to the killer.

Mace was swiftly condemned for her remarks.





Mace has not apologized for her remarks.

She has been quick to blame leftists for Kirk's murder and when questioned by a reporter she refused to accept that Republicans bear a lot of responsibility for the killing by not working to counter an epidemic of gun violence nationwide.

Mace claimed she doesn't "usually see Democrats [speaking out] when something happens to us" and has not responded to criticisms that Republicans largely did not demand the same grace following the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband over the summer or after an arsonist targeted the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro during Passover.