Skip to content

Popular Liberal Influencer Makes Powerful Point With Tearful Reaction To Charlie Kirk's Murder

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Nancy Mace Ripped After Using Transgender Slur To Refer To Charlie Kirk Killer

Screenshot of Nancy Mace; Charlie Kirk
The Daily Caller; Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

Rep. Nancy Mace made an unfounded claim about Charlie Kirk's killer, using a slur to reference the rumored gender identity of the killer.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 12, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was fiercely criticized following the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk when she used a slur to reference the rumored gender identity of the killer, who has yet to be identified by authorities.

Since Kirk's killing on Wednesday, Mace has erroneously claimed that rhetoric from Democrats is responsible for Kirk's death—and now she's taken the opportunity to once again attack transgender people, saying with no evidence whatsoever that "the shooter was a tr*nny, or pro-tr*nny."

She said:

"This s**t ends, like enough is enough.* And now I have to deal with real safety concerns. It sounds like the shooter was a tr*nny, or pro-tranny, and just because I want to protect women I'm worried about getting murdered?"
"Are you f**king kidding me? This is... it's out of control and enough is enough. I'm going to double down on this, I'm going to be more vigilant than ever, I'm going to be louder than I've ever been until this s**t stops."
"It's gotta stop."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Since November, Mace has garnered national attention for her campaign against Democratic Representative Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first openly transgender person elected to Congress.

Mace introduced a resolution to bar McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex, has posted extensively on social media—thousands of times—targeting transgender individuals, and has made multiple media appearances advocating for anti-transgender policies.

But there is no evidence that a transgender person was responsible for the shooting.

An early law enforcement bulletin, circulated widely among agencies, claimed investigators had found ammunition engraved with phrases referencing “transgender and anti-fascist ideology” in the rifle believed to have been used in the shooting.

It's worth noting however that the day after Kirk's killing, some officials urged caution, warning against drawing conclusions from the preliminary internal report. As of Friday, photos circulated of a bullet casing that may explain the false report. Certainly, Mace didn't pause to ask for evidence before using the slur to refer to the killer.

Mace was swiftly condemned for her remarks.


Mace has not apologized for her remarks.

She has been quick to blame leftists for Kirk's murder and when questioned by a reporter she refused to accept that Republicans bear a lot of responsibility for the killing by not working to counter an epidemic of gun violence nationwide.

Mace claimed she doesn't "usually see Democrats [speaking out] when something happens to us" and has not responded to criticisms that Republicans largely did not demand the same grace following the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband over the summer or after an arsonist targeted the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro during Passover.

Latest News

a woman sunbathing on rocks.
Trending

People Share The Weirdest Flexes They Heard Someone Say With A Straight Face

Screenshots from @thedowntheredoc's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Hilariously Calls Out Target After Champion Pants Feature Awkwardly-Placed Front Pleat

Screenshots from @kaicutch's Instagram video
Music

Woman Flips Her Car After Belting Out Ironic Britney Spears Lyric In Wild Viral Video

Screenshots from ​@lynnshazeen's TikTok video
Science

Woman Goes Viral After Revealing How Her Obsession With Matcha Landed Her In The Hospital

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from ​@maddiegoetzzzzz's TikTok video
@maddiegoetzzzzz/TikTok

Dad Epically Melts Down After Daughter Tricks Him Into Believing His In-N-Out Burger Is Vegan

There are definitely some vegans and vegetarians out there who are very loud and proud about their lifestyle, as well as their beliefs that other people should do the same.

But there's nothing quite like the hatred that comes pouring out of a person who hates vegans and "vegan food."

Keep ReadingShow less
Jared Moskowitz; Mike Johnson
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dem Rep. Bluntly Calls Out Mike Johnson Over Shifting Claim That Trump Was 'FBI Informant' In Epstein Case

Florida Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz shared the list of questions he has for the FBI after Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said that President Donald Trump was an "FBI informant" in the case against the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—only to walk back his claim a short time later.

Amid furor over his claim that Trump—who has fought any and all attempts to release the Epstein files—helped the FBI catch and charge Epstein, Johnson insisted he had only been saying what had already been said by other people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Glen Powell; Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Disney/Marvel Studios

Glen Powell stirs debate on Hollywood change

Chris Pratt, the man who went from Parks and Recreation goofball to Marvel’s most quippy space outlaw, is apparently the reason we have Glen Powell in full golden-retriever-leading-man mode today.

At least, that’s how Powell tells it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kate Gosselin
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Kate Gosselin Shares The 'Lasting Effects' Of Having Sextuplets On Her Body—And We Can Only Imagine

TLC programming was a major part of Millennial and Gen-X culture, particularly shows like Teen Mom, Catfish, Jon & Kate Plus 8, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

If you were ever curious for a closer glimpse of Kate Gosselin, mother of twins and then sextuplets, and her life, now is your chance!

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris presidential debate
CNN

Video Of Kamala Warning Trump About Putin's Agenda Goes Viral After Russian Drones Enter Polish Airspace

One year ago, pundits and the press were analyzing the performances of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and former President and MAGA Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the first and only debate between the pair before the 2024 presidential election.

During that face-off, it was noted that Trump refused to answer if he wanted United States ally Ukraine to win the war Russia began by invading their neighbor.

Keep ReadingShow less