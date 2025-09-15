Nancy Mace Just Tried To Claim She's Never 'Dehumanized' Her Colleagues—And The Internet Brought The Receipts

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was called out for hypocrisy after she claimed on CNN that Democrats in Congress have been "dehumanizing" Republicans, a move she would "never" do—despite her record of doing just that.

Speaking to anchor Katie Bolduan while the search for the suspect who killed far-right activist Charlie Kirk was ongoing, Mace objected to Bolduan's observation that she was using "us v. them" language, only saying that things are "very one-sided right now." She also suggested that the situation is so bad for her that she's actually afraid of "just walking out in public."

She said:

"It's putting our lives at risk. How many times did someone try to kill President Trump last year? ... It's very one-sided right now. I've never called my colleagues the kind of names that we've been called."

"I've never dehumanized my colleagues. In fact, when I've agreed with a Democrat, I've said so, and actually, regardless of how the press covers me, I'm the 22nd most bipartisan member of Congress. If you're willing to work with me, I'm willing to work with you. That's always been the message."

"But because I'm outspoken about rape, because I'm outspoken about survivors, I face a different kind of threat. All the time it's imminent and I walk around just trying to be a normal person, trying to be a good hard-working member of Congress, and I have real, deep-rooted, realistic threats that are coming through every day and I fear just walking out in public."

"It's dangerous to my life."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

But Mace completely ignored the fact that she's absolutely dehumanized her colleagues, having garnered national attention for her campaign against Democratic Representative Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first openly transgender person elected to Congress.

Mace introduced a resolution to bar McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex, has posted extensively on social media—thousands of times—targeting transgender individuals, and has made multiple media appearances advocating for anti-transgender policies.

In fact, Mace has been so shameless that earlier this year she repeated the anti-trans slur "tr*nny" during a House hearing when reprimanded for using it earlier during the proceedings.

She also used the slur last week when she erroneously claimed that rhetoric from Democrats is responsible for Kirk's death and chose to reference the rumored gender identity of the killer.

People were quick with the receipts.









Unsurprisingly, Mace has bristled when called out over her bigoted behavior, at one point lashing out at Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett when Crockett pointed out that "[Mace's] campaign coffers really are struggling right now, so she’s gonna keep saying ‘trans, trans, trans’, so that people will feel threatened."

Mace is also aware that public opinion has turned against her.

Earlier this year, several of her former staffers relayed that she ordered them to create fake social media accounts to monitor chatter about her online and to "bolster her image" among other surface-level digital tactics.