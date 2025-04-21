Skip to content

MAGA MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Dragged After Weeping To Judge That He Has No Money To Pay Fines

Nancy Mace Has Unhinged Meltdown After Voter Asks Her About Town Halls In Bonkers Video

Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace filmed her argument with a voter who asked if she would be hosting any more town halls this year—and it quickly devolved into name-calling.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 21, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was criticized after she filmed her argument with a voter who asked her if she'd be hosting any more town halls this year—only for Mace refer to him as an "unhinged lunatic" for approaching her in the first place.

Over the weekend, Mace shared a video she recorded in the skincare aisle of a South Carolina Ulta store, in which she confronts a man she assumes is gay after he inquired about her public schedule. While the man remained calm and kept a respectful distance, Mace quickly escalated the situation—invoking LGBTQ+ topics without prompting, shouting profanities, and accusing him of harassment.

Yet Mace claimed the following in a post on X:

Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off - and I won’t be backing down."
"I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Try me."

You can see her post and the video below.

When the man asked if Mace would be holding any more town halls, she sidestepped the question and instead declared:

“I do them every year. Do you want to keep going? Do you want to keep going, keep harassing me? I voted for gay marriage twice.”

When he questioned the relevance, she shot back, "It has everything to do with you.” When the man asked, “Do you think everything about me has to do with gay marriage? That’s your first stance when speaking with me?” Mace responded, “Absolutely.”

He pressed further, asking if she could have “a humane conversation,” but Mace instead lashed out, declaring:

“People on the left are absolutely f**king crazy.”

As he turned to walk away, she shouted, “F**k you!” Clearly stunned, he turned back. “You say ‘f**k me’? You’re going to be voted out so fast this year,” he said, before Mace cut in:

“I’m not. I won by so much.”

He responded:

“You’re a disgrace to this state. That’s what you are. I asked you a simple question, and you just go on this tirade and tell me ‘f**k you.’”

“Yeah. F**k you,” Mace repeated. “Get out of my face.” The man echoed her words, and though he wasn’t close to her, she again said, “Get out of my face.”

“What’s your name?” Mace demanded, to which he snapped:

"You’re a nasty b*tch. That’s my name.”

When he asked for her justification, she confirmed she had told him off for simply asking a question. The confrontation ended with Mace saying:

“You couldn’t take me on, baby. Stay the f**k away from me."

The constituent in the video, Ely Murray-Quick, later identified himself on Facebook and shared his version of the incident, posting a clip filmed from his perspective.

Here’s the video from Nancy Mace’s constituent. This looks like it was filmed from the beginning of their encounter and it doesn’t appear the man brought up same-sex marriage.

[image or embed]
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) April 19, 2025 at 10:31 PM


According to Murray-Quick—and as seen in the video—he asked a straightforward question about upcoming town halls, only for Mace to quickly turn defensive and bring up her votes on gay marriage, seemingly suggesting that her record on that issue alone erased criticism of her broader anti-LGBTQ+ stance.

To that, he said:

“Let’s be clear: one ‘yay’ vote doesn’t undo the damage of her broader political choices. ... I won’t apologize for speaking up or for publicly asking a politician to do her job.”

Mace was swiftly criticized.


The incident has drawn attention to Mace's past behavior, highlighting a perceived hypocrisy given Mace’s staunch opposition to transgender rights and her poor legislative record on LGBTQ+ issues.

In Congress, she has scored just 14 and 15 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard. She also voted against the Equality Act, which seeks to ban discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals, and opposed reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act because it included protections for transgender inmates.

