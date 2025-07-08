Skip to content

Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Calls X Platform A 'Poison' And 'Theatre' After Social Media Hiatus

Trump Lashes Out After 'Train Wreck' Elon Musk Announces He's Creating New Political Party

Donald Trump; Elon Musk
Omar Havana/Getty Images; Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Image

President Trump took to Truth Social after X owner Elon Musk announced over the weekend that he's creating a new political party called the "America Party."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 08, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump attacked his former ally Elon Musk in a post on Truth Social after the tech billionaire announced over the weekend that he's creating a new political party called the "America Party" amid their ongoing feud.

Musk has made clear that he vehemently opposes the president's One Big Beautiful Bill—and will work to unseat any Republicans who've supported it, saying they've "voted for the biggest debt increase in history." He founded the new political party on July 5, the day after Trump signed the legislation, which adds roughly $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

Musk—who had earlier polled X users if they'd be open to the new party—took another shot at the bill when he published the following message:

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

You can see what he wrote below.

 

An angry Trump fired back:

"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them."
"The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running “machine,” that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country."
"It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time. I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning. People are now allowed to buy whatever they want - Gasoline Powered, Hybrids (which are doing very well), or New Technologies as they come about - No more EV Mandate."
"I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate - It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that - I was very surprised!"

He ultimately suggested Musk had inappropriately referred one of his "close friends" to run NASA and said his top priority is "protect[ing] the American Public!":

"Additionally, Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before."
"Elon probably was, also. I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life. My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!"

You can see what he wrote below.

 Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

 

It was like a car crash you can't look away from—and both men faced harsh criticism as they continued to battle publicly.

 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 


 
 
 

Musk's threat to target Republican supporters of the bill may carry more influence in the House than in the Senate.

Unlike senators, who serve six-year terms with staggered elections, every single House member must run for re-election every two years. Because House races are confined to smaller congressional districts rather than entire states, a substantial influx of campaign funding into a primary opponent’s campaign could have a more significant impact.

Trump recently threatened to end the federal subsidies received by Musk’s companies and even floated the idea of deporting Musk—who became a U.S. citizen in 2002—when reporters asked if he would consider such a move.

