Skip to content

People Explain Which 'Small Luxuries' They Can't Live Without

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Disney World Just Debuted Trump's Animatronic Likeness After Major Makeover—And It's Nightmare Fuel

Donald Trump
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents attraction at the Magic Kingdom reopened over the weekend to feature a revamped version of President Trump's animatronic likeness.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 01, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The Hall of Presidents is an attraction in the Magic Kingdom park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Originally conceived by Walt Disney himself, the attraction is a multimedia presentation featuring audio-animatronic figures—meaning they speak and move—of all 45 individuals who have served as President of the United States.

The 25 minute show includes short film presentations, music, and has included inspirational voiceovers by Maya Angelou, Morgan Freeman, and the current narrator, Joy Vandervort-Cobb.

But the draw for most people are the animatronic depictions of all 45 men to serve as president. Most of the robotic figures simply move, while George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and the sitting president speak.

Beginning with Bill Clinton in 1993, the actual voice of the President was used to recite a short speech. Beginning with Barack Obama, the president recites the oath of office.

During Trump's first presidency, Disney decided to eliminate the speeches and stick to just the oath for future updates.

For Trump's second appearance as the speaking president, Disney also decided to use the 2017 oath recording instead of going to Trump to record it again.

You can watch a clip of the latest incarnation here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Trump's animatronic doppelganger got a bit of a makeover since it was moved to the back in 2021 when Joe Biden took the center spot with Washington and Lincoln.

Here's Trump's original 2017 look.

r/pics/Reddit

His original version was the subject of a conspiracy theory due to its appearance.

People speculated that Disney had created a Hillary Clinton animatronic and had to pivot when Trump lost the popular vote in 2016, but won the electoral vote. Disney has never officially confirmed nor denied the story.

For Trump 2.0, the hair and face are definitely different.



r/WaltDisneyWorld/Reddit

While a strong case can be made that all animatronic characters are creepy, people are finding Trump 2.0 particularly so.


r/WaltDisneyWorld/Reddit


r/WaltDisneyWorld/Reddit

And the jokes were plentiful.

r/WaltDisneyWorld/Reddit



@paullander/Bluesky



I’ve got an idea. Disney should add Vladimir Putin to the Hall of Presidents attraction, and just have him up in the rafters above the Trump animation with a marionette control bar. I’d fly to Orlando just for that.
— Mark S. (@zerocrossing.bsky.social) June 28, 2025 at 11:49 PM



While the clothes look similar to the 2017 garb, the length of the tie appears to have been shortened and the suit better tailored.

Disney issued no official statement on whether they reused the old animatronic body and simply changed the facial features or created a completely new head to toe animatronic for Trump 2.0.

Latest News

Screenshot of Lauren Boebert speaking to Alex Stein
Political News

Lauren Boebert Casts Doubt On Moon Landing During Wild Interview With Conspiracy Theorist

Rosie O'Donnell; Oprah Winfrey
Celebrities

Rosie O'Donnell Calls Out Oprah For Attending Jeff Bezos' Wedding In Scathing Poem

Elon Musk; Donald Trump
Political News

Musk Offers Thinly-Veiled Threat After Trump Tells Reporters He's Mulling Over Deporting Him

Lisa Murkowski
Political News

Lisa Murkowski Slammed After Criticizing Massive Budget Bill She Just Voted For

More from News/political-news

Woman listening to her boyfriend play guitar
Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Things People Initially Found Attractive About Their Partner That Now Annoy Them

Being in a relationship can be wonderful, but it's not without its ups and downs.

In order for it to work, we have to allow it to grow and change over time rather than being locked forever into what it was when we first started dating our person.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

JD Vance Gets Perfectly Shamed After Claiming Medicaid Cuts In Budget Bill Are 'Immaterial'

Critics slammed Vice President JD Vance after he claimed that the "minutiae of the Medicaid policy" in President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," are "immaterial" to the millions of Americans who would lose their healthcare coverage if it were to become law.

According to The Washington Post, the bill "includes the biggest reduction of funding for the federal safety net since at least the 1990s, targeting more than $1 trillion in social spending." WaPo noted that the $3 trillion package "partially pays for its large price tag by slashing spending on Medicaid and food stamps SNAP), which congressional Republicans maintain are rife with fraud."

Keep ReadingShow less
Sir Ian McKellen
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Ian McKellen Moved To Tears After Massive Glastonbury Crowd Starts Chanting His Name

Acting icon Sir Ian McKellen was moved to tears after joining the Scissor Sisters on stage at this year's Glastonbury Music Festival and standing before a crowd that showed their love by chanting his name.

The openly gay actor—best known to legions of fans around the world for his performances as Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Magneto in the live-action X-Men films—made a surprise appearance on the Woodsies stage for Saturday’s headline set.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump Just Unveiled His Expensive New Line Of Fragrances—And The Bottle Is Peak Trump

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he took to Truth Social to announce his latest narcissistic venture: a new line of Trump Fragrances for men and women called "Victory 45-47" that comes in a bottle shaped like a small gold statue of himself.

The Victory 45-47 fragrances are priced at $249 for a 100ml bottle, with a $50 discount on each when buying two or more. The women’s perfume is marketed as “a sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion,” while the men’s cologne is described as offering “rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Alicia Hannah-Kim; Martin Kove
@thealiciahannah/Instagram; Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

'Cobra Kai' Star Opens Up About Bizarre Biting Incident By Costar In New Video

Back in June, Cobra Kai star Martin Kove was kicked out of a fan convention after reportedly biting costar Alicia Hannah-Kim on the arm.

Having just arrived at the convention, Hannah-Kim approached Kove from behind and tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. In response, he grabbed her arm and bit her in the bicep almost hard enough to "draw blood," then took her arm again and kissed the place where he bit her.

Keep ReadingShow less