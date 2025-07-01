Disney World Just Debuted Trump's Animatronic Likeness After Major Makeover—And It's Nightmare Fuel

The Hall of Presidents is an attraction in the Magic Kingdom park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Originally conceived by Walt Disney himself, the attraction is a multimedia presentation featuring audio-animatronic figures—meaning they speak and move—of all 45 individuals who have served as President of the United States.
The 25 minute show includes short film presentations, music, and has included inspirational voiceovers by Maya Angelou, Morgan Freeman, and the current narrator, Joy Vandervort-Cobb.
But the draw for most people are the animatronic depictions of all 45 men to serve as president. Most of the robotic figures simply move, while George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and the sitting president speak.
Beginning with Bill Clinton in 1993, the actual voice of the President was used to recite a short speech. Beginning with Barack Obama, the president recites the oath of office.
During Trump's first presidency, Disney decided to eliminate the speeches and stick to just the oath for future updates.
For Trump's second appearance as the speaking president, Disney also decided to use the 2017 oath recording instead of going to Trump to record it again.
You can watch a clip of the latest incarnation here:
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Trump's animatronic doppelganger got a bit of a makeover since it was moved to the back in 2021 when Joe Biden took the center spot with Washington and Lincoln.
Here's Trump's original 2017 look.
r/pics/Reddit
His original version was the subject of a conspiracy theory due to its appearance.
People speculated that Disney had created a Hillary Clinton animatronic and had to pivot when Trump lost the popular vote in 2016, but won the electoral vote. Disney has never officially confirmed nor denied the story.
For Trump 2.0, the hair and face are definitely different.
r/WaltDisneyWorld/Reddit
While a strong case can be made that all animatronic characters are creepy, people are finding Trump 2.0 particularly so.
r/WaltDisneyWorld/Reddit
r/WaltDisneyWorld/Reddit
And the jokes were plentiful.
r/WaltDisneyWorld/Reddit
@paullander/Bluesky
I’ve got an idea. Disney should add Vladimir Putin to the Hall of Presidents attraction, and just have him up in the rafters above the Trump animation with a marionette control bar. I’d fly to Orlando just for that.
— Mark S. (@zerocrossing.bsky.social) June 28, 2025 at 11:49 PM
While the clothes look similar to the 2017 garb, the length of the tie appears to have been shortened and the suit better tailored.
Disney issued no official statement on whether they reused the old animatronic body and simply changed the facial features or created a completely new head to toe animatronic for Trump 2.0.