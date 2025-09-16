Kari Lake Slammed After Warning Parents Not To Send Their Kids To College After Charlie Kirk Murder

But the internet, being the internet, turned it into a cross-examination —with zero chill and plenty of side-eye.

The TikToker explained:

“So, I forgot my lunch today, and I asked my husband to bring me lunch. So let’s do an unboxing because clearly it’s a little full.”

Inside the black-and-white super cute lunch bag : an already opened sleeve of Milano cookies, a half-eaten bag of pretzels that looked stale as hell, an obligatory apple because teacher vibes, a knock-off can of spicy jalapeño Pringles that had clearly been sampled, more cookies, and the pièce de résistance—Chipotle leftovers. Correction: two-day-old Chipotle leftovers.

And just when you think the bar can’t get lower, she reaches into the bottom of the bag.

Pulling out a Ziploc bag of dog food, complete with two notes from hubby that she read:

“‘Because you’re my dawg… Please bring back, the dogs are low on food.”

Shakespeare wrote sonnets; this guy sends Scooby Snacks.

She added, jokingly defending him:

“So, ladies, if you don’t have food and your husband has to bring you a lunch. Just know that you’re gonna get lots of, lots of food as well as maybe even a cute note.”

@kaitlynnjb Thanks Trev love you so much! Thanks for really putting thought into it…. Also I realized you clearly knew where the ziplocks were cause you used one for the dog food… #newteacher #teachertok #elementaryteacher #firstyearteacher #husbandwife

The internet’s verdict: not cute.

Half the comments accused him of being insensitive:

The other half accused her of staging the whole thing for clout:

Others compared it to more thoughtful husbands who packed suspiciously Pinterest-ready lunches for their influencer wives to unbox:

@lindseyteaches Not me pretending he doesn’t pack my lunch every day 🤪 thanks my king!!!! #whatsinmylunchbox #teacher #teacherlunchbox #teachertok #lunchfrommyhusband @Chomps @Solely: Organic Fruit Snacks @rareform

And some got that it was a joke with #supportivehusband:

@corilawrence22 appreciate him though 💜#workingmom #supportivehusband

Either way, the clip went viral across TikTok, Reddit, X, and Instagram.

The internet also questioned whether the TikToker was enabling her husband’s “ weaponized incompetence .”

For the uninitiated, that’s when someone pretends they’re bad at basic tasks so they never have to do them again. Think Everybody Loves Raymond , where Debra realizes Ray “can’t” make the bed, fold laundry, change a diaper, or buy groceries without turning it into slapstick—so she just does it herself.

Cute in the ’90s with a laugh track , but in 2025? It’s less sitcom humor and more grounds for a collective internet intervention.

Facing the backlash, Kaitlyn doubled down with a follow-up posted last week:

“Okay, number one, the dog food... Y'all are so pressed that he called me a 'dog.' He did not call me a D-O-G dog, DOG, like a dog that has a leash. He did not call me that. D-A-W-G, dog, as in homie. American slang for homie. It's what we call each other. It's a joke. J-O-K-E, joke. Y'all were also so pressed that he put it in my lunch box.”

Imagine defending your man by spelling out D-A-W-G like you're Elmo on Sesame Street.

Claiming it was all a joke (one her sister apparently found hilarious), she clarified that the Chipotle wasn’t two days old but actually just one:

“Moving on, second, the Chipotle, y'all are all really upset that it was two-day-old Chipotle. Well, guess what? Teacher brain deceived me. It was actually a day old. It was from the night before, so not even a day old. I said two — as a teacher, one day feels like seven.”

Relatable. Last week felt like a decade and a half of political discourse mayhem.

She even listed her go-to order—a steak, rice, and beans burrito bowl (no guacamole, which deserves major side-eye)—and reminded viewers her husband does bring “real” food, like Chick-fil-A, “once a week.” On the first day of school, he even surprised her with candy and flowers.

@kaitlynnjb Here it is!!! Feel free to blow up the comments😂 #dogfoodlunchbox #husbandpacksmylunch #husbandwifecomedy #lunchformyhusband #fyp

Unfortunately, the internet wasn’t convinced . Commenters stayed split between “sweet husband joke” and “girl, he played you with kibble.”

With over 41K followers, Kaitlyn’s account includes teacher hacks, toddler chaos, and husband-related misadventures. And maybe not "husband packed lunches" anymore…

Her latest #momsoftiktok video can be seen here: