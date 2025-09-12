Skip to content

Popular Liberal Influencer Makes Powerful Point With Tearful Reaction To Charlie Kirk's Murder

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Rep. Gets Brutal Reminder After Vowing To Get Anyone Who 'Belittled' Charlie Kirk's Death Banned From Social Media For Life

Clay Higgins
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins shared how he plans to use his "Congressional authority" to make sure every social media account that "belittled" right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk's shooting death gets an immediate "ban for life"—and was quickly reminded of his reaction to the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 12, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Louisiana Republican Representative Clay Higgins was called out after he announced he would use his "Congressional authority" to get anyone who "belittled" far-right activist Charlie Kirk's assassination banned from all social media platforms for life—only to be quickly reminded of his own reaction to the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Kirk died Wednesday after an unidentified gunman shot him in the neck as he mocked victims of gun violence at an event in Utah Valley State University. Kirk's murder galvanized President Donald Trump and his supporters, who've claimed without evidence that rhetoric from Democrats is responsible for Kirk's death.

Higgins, incensed over what he sees as a blatant mockery of the shooting, took to social media to announce the following:

"I’m going to use Congressional authority and every influence with big tech platforms to mandate immediate ban for life of every post or commenter that belittled the assassination of Charlie Kirk."
"If they ran their mouth with their smartass hatred celebrating the heinous murder of that beautiful young man who dedicated his whole life to delivering respectful conservative truth into the hearts of liberal enclave universities, armed only with a Bible and a microphone and a Constitution… those profiles must come down."
"So, I’m going to lean forward in this fight, demanding that big tech have zero tolerance for violent political hate content, the user to be banned from ALL PLATFORMS FOREVER."
"I’m also going after their business licenses and permitting, their businesses will be blacklisted aggressively, they should be kicked from every school, and their drivers licenses should be revoked. I’m basically going to cancel with extreme prejudice these evil, sick animals who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination."
"I'm starting that today. That is all."

You can see his post below.

But Higgins appeared to have forgotten how he'd mocked then-House Speaker Pelosi and her husband following the attack that nearly cost him his life.

Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple's residence in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, California, in October of 2022. He was seriously injured and underwent surgery for a fractured skull; his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

42-year-old David DePape was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted homicide and other felonies. He had intended to harm Speaker Pelosi and yelled, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" during the attack, according to police who arrested DePape at the scene.

DePape had embraced far-right political conspiracy theories including QAnon, Pizzagate, ideas related to COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, and Holocaust denial. While Speaker Pelosi was the original target of the attack that ended with DePape's arrest, she was just one target on a list that included California Governor Gavin Newsom and Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks.

And Higgins was quickly reminded that he himself had made light of political violence when he tweeted—and later deleted—a picture of Nancy Pelosi holding her hands to her face and writing:

“The moment you realize a nudist hippie male prostitute LSD guy was the reason your husband didn’t make it to your fundraiser.”

You can see it below.


Screenshot of post Clay Higgins wrote mocking Paul Pelosi @RepClayHiggins/X

Higgins' claim is patently false, yet mirrored recent behavior from billionaire Elon Musk, who shortly after acquiring Twitter shared an article from the far-right Santa Monica Observer claiming that Pelosi was attacked by a lover he met at a bar in the middle of the night.

There is no truth to that allegation, and local authorities confirmed that Paul Pelosi and his attacker did not know each other.

He was swiftly called out for his hypocrisy.


For all of his anger about the shooting that killed Kirk, Higgins seems to have also forgotten the time he, following a mass shooting that killed six at a Tennessee school, said "gun violence" doesn't exist and there is only "human violence."

Higgins also claimed that the leading cause of death for children in the United States is abortion, and accused Democrats of repeatedly mentioning that gun violence is the top cause of death for children in America.

Republicans have thus far declined to answer questions about how much responsibility they bare for not advocating for gun reform, with South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace responding "Are you kidding me?" when questioned by one reporter after Kirk's death.

Latest News

a woman sunbathing on rocks.
Trending

People Share The Weirdest Flexes They Heard Someone Say With A Straight Face

Screenshots from @thedowntheredoc's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Hilariously Calls Out Target After Champion Pants Feature Awkwardly-Placed Front Pleat

Screenshots from @kaicutch's Instagram video
Music

Woman Flips Her Car After Belting Out Ironic Britney Spears Lyric In Wild Viral Video

Screenshots from ​@lynnshazeen's TikTok video
Science

Woman Goes Viral After Revealing How Her Obsession With Matcha Landed Her In The Hospital

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from ​@maddiegoetzzzzz's TikTok video
@maddiegoetzzzzz/TikTok

Dad Epically Melts Down After Daughter Tricks Him Into Believing His In-N-Out Burger Is Vegan

There are definitely some vegans and vegetarians out there who are very loud and proud about their lifestyle, as well as their beliefs that other people should do the same.

But there's nothing quite like the hatred that comes pouring out of a person who hates vegans and "vegan food."

Keep ReadingShow less
Jared Moskowitz; Mike Johnson
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dem Rep. Bluntly Calls Out Mike Johnson Over Shifting Claim That Trump Was 'FBI Informant' In Epstein Case

Florida Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz shared the list of questions he has for the FBI after Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said that President Donald Trump was an "FBI informant" in the case against the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—only to walk back his claim a short time later.

Amid furor over his claim that Trump—who has fought any and all attempts to release the Epstein files—helped the FBI catch and charge Epstein, Johnson insisted he had only been saying what had already been said by other people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Glen Powell; Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Disney/Marvel Studios

Glen Powell stirs debate on Hollywood change

Chris Pratt, the man who went from Parks and Recreation goofball to Marvel’s most quippy space outlaw, is apparently the reason we have Glen Powell in full golden-retriever-leading-man mode today.

At least, that’s how Powell tells it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kate Gosselin
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Kate Gosselin Shares The 'Lasting Effects' Of Having Sextuplets On Her Body—And We Can Only Imagine

TLC programming was a major part of Millennial and Gen-X culture, particularly shows like Teen Mom, Catfish, Jon & Kate Plus 8, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

If you were ever curious for a closer glimpse of Kate Gosselin, mother of twins and then sextuplets, and her life, now is your chance!

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris presidential debate
CNN

Video Of Kamala Warning Trump About Putin's Agenda Goes Viral After Russian Drones Enter Polish Airspace

One year ago, pundits and the press were analyzing the performances of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and former President and MAGA Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the first and only debate between the pair before the 2024 presidential election.

During that face-off, it was noted that Trump refused to answer if he wanted United States ally Ukraine to win the war Russia began by invading their neighbor.

Keep ReadingShow less