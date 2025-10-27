Young Girl's School Presentation About Her 'Hero' Charlie Kirk Has People Sounding Off

Skip to content

Kid Rock Uses Offensive Slur On Fox News To Describe His Halloween Costume—And Jesse Watters Just Laughs It Off

MAGA X user @sola_chad sparked a heated debate after sharing a video of his daughter's school presentation about her "hero" Charlie Kirk.

Oct 27, 2025
MAGA X user @sola_chad sparked a heated debate after sharing footage of his daughter's school presentation about an "inspiring hero"—none other than the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was assassinated last month while speaking at a university in Utah; the suspect was caught after a two-day manhunt and has since been charged. The Trump administration has used Kirk's death as an opportunity to crack down on free speech rights and to target and blame leftists for Kirk's murder, even though the shooter is aligned with the far-right.

Kirk was a white supremacist and extremist who the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), one of the leading civil rights organizations in the country known for tracking hate groups, said led an organization—Turning Point USA—that serves as a “case study in the hard right."

But @sola_chad was the beaming parent, writing on X that their child "had to do a presentation on an inspiring hero … she chose none other than Charlie Kirk!!"

An accompanying video shows the girl reading aloud text projected on the screen, at one point saying:

"As Charlie mobilized conservatives around the country, he faced numerous threats in recent years. ... How did Charlie overcome threats, persevere, and continue to be determined?"
"Charlie received many of the threats toward him and his family. He overcame it by trusting in God to keep him safe. He knew he would get threats but he couldn't do anything about it. It was a part of the job."
"Charlie knew God was with him and would protect him. He overcame adversity, persevered, and was determined to change and help people."

You can see the video below.

Those are flattering words for a guy who the presentation claims dedicated his life "to change and help people."

Kirk once said that the U.S. "made a huge mistake when we passed the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s," contending that the legislation, which outlawed job discrimination and racial segregation in public places, schools and federally assisted programs, “created a beast” by prioritizing equality of outcomes over equality of opportunity, actions he claimed contributed to higher crime.

He also regularly attacked the LGBTQ+ community—he was again linking transgender people to mass shootings at the time he was killed—and previously claimed that widespread gun-related deaths are okay in the interest of preserving the Second Amendment.

And who could forget that just a couple of weeks before his death, Kirk, a well-known sexist and misogynist, urged singer Taylor Swift to "submit" to her soon-to-be-husband and "reject" feminism?

@sola_chad's fellow conservatives were pretty thrilled about the whole thing.



Others were alarmed and suggested the girl had been coerced into giving the presentation so her father could enjoy social media clout.




@sola_chad later said that "Hateful rabid leftists are crashing out in the comments."

Typical.

