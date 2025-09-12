Skip to content

Popular Liberal Influencer Makes Powerful Point With Tearful Reaction To Charlie Kirk's Murder

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Stephen Colbert Makes Somber Plea To Americans In Wake Of Charlie Kirk's Death

Screenshot of Stephen Colbert
CBS

The late-night host opened Wednesday night's show with a plea to the nation about not letting political violence lead to more political violence.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 12, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Late-night host Stephen Colbert had a somber message for Americans as he addressed the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, stressing that "political violence only leads to more political violence."

Kirk died after an unidentified gunman shot him in the neck as he—ironically enough—mocked victims of gun violence at an event in Utah Valley State University. Kirk's murder has galvanized the far-right, with President Donald Trump and his surrogates claiming without evidence that rhetoric from Democrats is responsible for Kirk's death.

Colbert was the only late-night host to address the shooting as others had already filmed their programs before the shooting took place.

He opened his show with the following message:

“After our scripts for tonight’s show were finished this afternoon, we here at The Late Show learned that Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist, was killed at a speaking engagement in Utah. Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones."

He then remarked on the country's turbulent past, referencing the political upheaval of the 1960s:

“I’m old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s, and I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences."
"Political violence only leads to more political violence and I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman, and not a sign of things to come.”


You can hear what Colbert said in the video below.

- YouTube youtu.be

Colbert's remarks resonated with many.


The assassination of Kirk has frightened lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, who voiced concerns for their safety in remarks to reporters and are stepping up security measures amid a summer marked by political violence.

Many members are increasing personal protection, moving events indoors, or canceling them outright. Some have said they will no longer host large town halls, opting instead for smaller, private gatherings.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for the suspected shooter, described by authorities as college-aged. The FBI has released photos of a person of interest and is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to their identification and arrest. On Friday morning, Donald Trump announced on Fox News that a suspect had been apprehended.

Latest News

a woman sunbathing on rocks.
Trending

People Share The Weirdest Flexes They Heard Someone Say With A Straight Face

Screenshots from @thedowntheredoc's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Hilariously Calls Out Target After Champion Pants Feature Awkwardly-Placed Front Pleat

Screenshots from @kaicutch's Instagram video
Music

Woman Flips Her Car After Belting Out Ironic Britney Spears Lyric In Wild Viral Video

Screenshots from ​@lynnshazeen's TikTok video
Science

Woman Goes Viral After Revealing How Her Obsession With Matcha Landed Her In The Hospital

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from ​@maddiegoetzzzzz's TikTok video
@maddiegoetzzzzz/TikTok

Dad Epically Melts Down After Daughter Tricks Him Into Believing His In-N-Out Burger Is Vegan

There are definitely some vegans and vegetarians out there who are very loud and proud about their lifestyle, as well as their beliefs that other people should do the same.

But there's nothing quite like the hatred that comes pouring out of a person who hates vegans and "vegan food."

Keep ReadingShow less
Jared Moskowitz; Mike Johnson
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dem Rep. Bluntly Calls Out Mike Johnson Over Shifting Claim That Trump Was 'FBI Informant' In Epstein Case

Florida Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz shared the list of questions he has for the FBI after Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said that President Donald Trump was an "FBI informant" in the case against the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—only to walk back his claim a short time later.

Amid furor over his claim that Trump—who has fought any and all attempts to release the Epstein files—helped the FBI catch and charge Epstein, Johnson insisted he had only been saying what had already been said by other people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Glen Powell; Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Disney/Marvel Studios

Glen Powell stirs debate on Hollywood change

Chris Pratt, the man who went from Parks and Recreation goofball to Marvel’s most quippy space outlaw, is apparently the reason we have Glen Powell in full golden-retriever-leading-man mode today.

At least, that’s how Powell tells it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kate Gosselin
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Kate Gosselin Shares The 'Lasting Effects' Of Having Sextuplets On Her Body—And We Can Only Imagine

TLC programming was a major part of Millennial and Gen-X culture, particularly shows like Teen Mom, Catfish, Jon & Kate Plus 8, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

If you were ever curious for a closer glimpse of Kate Gosselin, mother of twins and then sextuplets, and her life, now is your chance!

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris presidential debate
CNN

Video Of Kamala Warning Trump About Putin's Agenda Goes Viral After Russian Drones Enter Polish Airspace

One year ago, pundits and the press were analyzing the performances of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and former President and MAGA Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the first and only debate between the pair before the 2024 presidential election.

During that face-off, it was noted that Trump refused to answer if he wanted United States ally Ukraine to win the war Russia began by invading their neighbor.

Keep ReadingShow less