MAGA Furious After Iowa Official Refuses Governor's Order To Fly Flags At Half-Staff For Charlie Kirk

Iowa City official Jon Green, chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, has declined to comply with Governor Kim Reynolds' order that flags be flown at half-staff following the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, stressing that he will not honor a man “who did so much to harm not only the marginalized, but also to degrade the fabric of our body politic.”

Green sent an email to other officials and department heads in which he asked “that we keep all victims of gun violence, including the slain Colorado students, at front of mind as we serve," referring to students who were shot at a Colorado high school the same day that Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

His message adds:

"There is no national database, and so we're unlikely to ever know how many we lost today, Wednesday, 10 September. For most of us, this date will pass. For far too many, this date will now become the worst anniversary of their lives."

"Please extend whatever grace you are able, to the neighbors we serve, for we know not of their burdens. I say this knowing you and your staff do so, every day."

He later posted it to his official Facebook page along with the following caption:

"On my personal authority as the Chairman of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, I have determined to defy the Governor’s order that our colors be at half staff through Sunday on behalf of Charlie J Kirk."

"I condemn Kirk’s killing, regardless of who pulled the trigger or why. But I will not grant Johnson County honors to a man who made it his life’s mission to denigrate so many of the constituents I have sworn an oath to protect, and who did so much to harm not only the marginalized, but also to degrade the fabric of our body politic."

"Johnson County flags will fly as usual. I will accept any consequence, whether legal or electoral, for my decision. It is mine alone."

You can see his post below.

Reynolds followed up shortly afterward to criticize Green's move, accusing him of putting "politics above human decency":

"It’s disgraceful that a locally-elected official has chosen to put politics above human decency during a time like this."

You can see her post below.

MAGA supporters are furious.





But others have defended Green's move and criticized Reynolds in response.





Green explained that his decision was influenced in part by the fact that no comparable order had been issued for other victims of political violence, citing the June killing of Minnesota Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Speaking to The Gazette, he said:

“She was assassinated because of her politics, and for the governor of a neighboring state to fail to acknowledge that and to show her and her family the deference, respect and societal mourning that is both appropriate and I think necessary was a grievous disappointment."

Green emphasized that "my constituents deserve to see principled leadership from the folks that they elect, and I hope that I'm providing that."