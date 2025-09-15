Skip to content

Trump Adviser Gets Epic Reminder After Claiming The Left Went After Him Like They Did Charlie Kirk

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Furious After Iowa Official Refuses Governor's Order To Fly Flags At Half-Staff For Charlie Kirk

Kim Reynolds; Charlie Kirk
Al Drago/Getty Images; Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

After President Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff following the murder of Charlie Kirk, Iowa City official Jon Green wrote a note refusing to comply with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' order—and MAGA Republicans are outraged.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 15, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Iowa City official Jon Green, chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, has declined to comply with Governor Kim Reynolds' order that flags be flown at half-staff following the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, stressing that he will not honor a man “who did so much to harm not only the marginalized, but also to degrade the fabric of our body politic.”

Green sent an email to other officials and department heads in which he asked “that we keep all victims of gun violence, including the slain Colorado students, at front of mind as we serve," referring to students who were shot at a Colorado high school the same day that Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

His message adds:

"There is no national database, and so we're unlikely to ever know how many we lost today, Wednesday, 10 September. For most of us, this date will pass. For far too many, this date will now become the worst anniversary of their lives."
"Please extend whatever grace you are able, to the neighbors we serve, for we know not of their burdens. I say this knowing you and your staff do so, every day."

He later posted it to his official Facebook page along with the following caption:

"On my personal authority as the Chairman of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, I have determined to defy the Governor’s order that our colors be at half staff through Sunday on behalf of Charlie J Kirk."
"I condemn Kirk’s killing, regardless of who pulled the trigger or why. But I will not grant Johnson County honors to a man who made it his life’s mission to denigrate so many of the constituents I have sworn an oath to protect, and who did so much to harm not only the marginalized, but also to degrade the fabric of our body politic."
"Johnson County flags will fly as usual. I will accept any consequence, whether legal or electoral, for my decision. It is mine alone."

You can see his post below.

Reynolds followed up shortly afterward to criticize Green's move, accusing him of putting "politics above human decency":

"It’s disgraceful that a locally-elected official has chosen to put politics above human decency during a time like this."

You can see her post below.

MAGA supporters are furious.


But others have defended Green's move and criticized Reynolds in response.


Green explained that his decision was influenced in part by the fact that no comparable order had been issued for other victims of political violence, citing the June killing of Minnesota Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Speaking to The Gazette, he said:

“She was assassinated because of her politics, and for the governor of a neighboring state to fail to acknowledge that and to show her and her family the deference, respect and societal mourning that is both appropriate and I think necessary was a grievous disappointment."

Green emphasized that "my constituents deserve to see principled leadership from the folks that they elect, and I hope that I'm providing that."

Latest News

JD Vance; Charlie Kirk
Political News

Vance Claims Kirk Never Insulted Black Women's 'Brain Processing Power'—And Here Come The Receipts

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Swiftly Fact-Checked After Making Bonkers Claim About How Many Americans Died From Drugs Last Year

A woman's hand hold up a pink paper constructed heart that is on fire.
Trending

People Reveal The Pettiest Reasons They Stopped Hooking Up With Someone

Owen Cooper made history as the youngest Emmy winner, with a golden “Lucky Duck” gift from his idol Jake Gyllenhaal.
Celebrities

Jake Gyllenhaal Surprises Fan

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump Brutally Dragged After Making A Hilariously Stunning Admission About 'Smart People'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, while speaking Sunday in a luxury suite at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, said he is not liked by "smart people."

Addressing a small group at his New Jersey property where he spent the weekend, the POTUS said:

Keep ReadingShow less
A TikToker’s “husband-packed lunch” of cookies, stale snacks, leftovers, and dog food has gone viral.
@kaitlynnjb/TikTok

Teacher's Lunch Sparks Debate

Cookies, pretzels, an apple, leftover Chipotle… and dog food. That’s what TikToker @kaitlynnjb revealed her husband “lovingly” packed when she forgot her lunch at home because nothing says romance like pairing Milano cookies with Kibbles ’n Bits.

And no, folks, the TikToker is not a golden retriever; she’s a teacher who thought she was sharing a lighthearted story-time about her husband’s “lunch delivery.”

Keep ReadingShow less
A split screen of Austin Calo from a TikTok Video.
Therapist Goes Viral With Warning About Troubling Trends He's Seen In His Gen Z Patients
@austincalo/TikTok

Therapist Goes Viral With Warning About Troubling Trends He's Seen In His Gen Z Patients

It's safe to say that Generation Z, those born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, have lived through a fairly tumultuous time in this world.

Indeed, with the global pandemic coming right as most of them were reaching their most formative years, studies have even shown that "Gen Z-ers," those aged 13–28, are currently the unhappiest generation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosie O'Donnell; Ellen DeGeneres
Neil Mockford/WireImage; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals The Public And 'Most Painful' Way Ellen DeGeneres Ended Their Friendship

Perhaps no star has had a fall from grace quite like the one that came for Ellen DeGeneres.

After rising to a household name in the '90s she was blackballed for coming out as gay on her sitcom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Will Thilly breakdancing
New York Post/YouTube

Guy Breakdances His Way Into Town Hall Meeting To Ask Why Taxes Went Up—And Becomes An Instant Legend

Cranford, New Jersey town council candidate Will Thilly went viral after dancing his way up to the podium at a recent town hall meeting to ask why property taxes in Cranford have gone "up so much."

Thilly's unique tax protest began when he danced his way up to the podium and continued to dance even after a Cranford Township official said, "Mr. Thilly, I started your time." People laughed when Thilly held up a finger to stop the official and continued to dance anyway.

Keep ReadingShow less