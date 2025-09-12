Skip to content

MAGA Rep. Gets Brutal Reminder After Vowing To Get Anyone Who 'Belittled' Charlie Kirk's Death Banned From Social Media For Life

Popular Liberal Influencer Makes Powerful Point With Tearful Reaction To Charlie Kirk's Murder

Dean Withers; Charlie Kirk
@x.rmessy/TikTok; Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Liberal influencer Dean Withers broke down in tears on his livestream after the murder of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday—and made a powerful point about what it means to be anti-gun violence.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 12, 2025
Liberal influencer Dean Withers broke down in tears while livestreaming on TikTok while discussing the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, stressing the value of being anti-gun violence after learning of the way Kirk died, at an outdoor event with his wife and children present.

Kirk died after a unidentified gunman shot him in the neck as he spoke to an audience member and mocked victims of gun violence at an event at Utah Valley State University. The shooting has angered the far-right, including President Donald Trump, who erroneously blamed leftists for Kirk's murder.

Withers has sparred with conservatives on the subject of gun violence before and now he issued the following somber message as he openly cried on camera:

"His wife and children were in attendance, dude. Imagine being a 12-year-old watching your dad f**king die. Nobody deserves that. Not even Charlie Kirk."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

@xr.messy

Rest in peace Charlie Kirk 🕊️ #restinpeace #charliekir #deanwithers #sad #fyp

He added:

“I’m sorry that you guys have to see me like this. You know, I see a handful of people saying, “Maybe you should take a second” in the stream. I kind of want you guys to see this. I want you to see how I feel because there are so many people in here right now and I want to, if I can, set the tone for what the public’s response to this is."
“Even though, of course I didn’t like the guy I still talked to him multiple times. I sat down with him. That was somebody that I sat across the table from. It’s someone that my best friend, Parker, had to watch die. Parker was 20 feet away from him.”
“Gun violence is sickening and wrong. If you celebrate this, if you don’t condemn it, if you’re happy… than there is a clear line between me and you and you are not a fan. I do not support you and I do not want you to support me."
"If you claim to be an individual who wants to end gun violence then you are contradicting your values to their core, if you celebrate it. And if you see anyone celebrating it, happy with it, okay with it… please call them out.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

@itsdeaann

Charlie Kirk is Dead.

Withers' words resonated.


May we all be as compassionate as Withers.

