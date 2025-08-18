Skip to content

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Emma Stone's Candid Bathroom Confession After Winning Her 2nd Oscar

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Chef Giada De Laurentiis Reveals She Cried After Mario Batali Wrote Insulting Foreword For Her Debut Cookbook

Giada De Laurentiis; Mario Batali
@dadaeats/TikTok; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Food Network star shared on the On the Menu podcast how she'd asked Batali to write a foreword for her debut cookbook in 2005, and was stunned after he credited her success to her "big boobs."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 18, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

In the early 2000s, Giada De Laurentiis was carving out her Food Network stardom with a bright smile, enviable pasta skills, and a cookbook deal that should have been a dream come true.

But behind the glossy pages of Everyday Italian lurked a sexist message that was courtesy of now-disgraced chef Mario Batali.

On a recent episode of On the Menu with Samah Dada, De Laurentiis recalled how her publisher landed Batali—the orange Croc-wearing culinary heavyweight then considered a legend of Italian cuisine—to pen the foreword for her 2005 debut book.

At the time, she was thrilled, “It felt like his stamp of approval would've been huge for me.”

Instead, Batali delivered what can only be described as a locker-room joke in written form.

According to De Laurentiis, the foreword implied she owed her career not to skill, her Italian heritage, or culinary hustle, but to her body:

“I cried because I realized...he's basically saying that I've gotten to where I've gotten, and I've had this little bit of success that I had, because I have big boobs, and that if he had boobs, he would even be much further…"

Contacting her editor “in tears,” De Laurentiis wondered if that’s what Batalli really thought of her:

“Because I'm like, a joke, right? Like, to him, it was like a little bit of a joke… That’s basically what a lot of people figured: cute girl with big boobs, so that’s why they’re watching her.”

Her team offered to ghostwrite a new version for Batali to rubber-stamp quietly.

The revised foreword ended up reading much more polished:

“It turns out that Giada is smart, Italian-speaking, and family-oriented — the three qualities my grandma hoped I'd find in a girl to marry. (Too late for that.) She's also a great cook, highly knowledgeable about food, and a huge amount of fun to be around — the three qualities I'd hope to find in a television partner.”

You can watch the full clip below:

@dadaeats

can’t believe giada shared this with me. a powerful conversation with one of my idols - thank you @Giada De Laurentiis for being so personal and vulnerable. full interview for @On The Menu linked in bio. #interview #foodnetwork #giada

De Laurentiis says she’s never forgotten the moment—and for good reason.

Hindsight has a way of reframing things. Batali’s reputation crashed during the #MeToo movement, when multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. In 2017, he stepped away from his restaurant empire and exited ABC’s The Chew.

He later admitted the accusations “match up” with his behavior, offered an apology, and in 2021 agreed to a $600,000 settlement after a four-year sexual harassment investigation by the New York attorney general. Meanwhile, his Boston restaurants closed, and he had to sell his stake in Eataly.

De Laurentiis, for her part, wasn’t exactly shocked by the downfall.

On a 2018 episode of Eater Upsell, she said:

“Anybody who’s ever hung out with Mario knows he’s a very charismatic person. We drink too much and sometimes … I’m not legitimizing it by any means. I know I’ve been through my own issues in this business. I think any woman in any business goes through stuff. It’s just sad.”

When De Laurentiis’ story resurfaced online, the internet quickly came to her defense—with fans applauding her honesty and dragging Batali for his ‘boobs over talent’ take:

@ladystep4anie/TikTok

@satpreptutor/TikTok

@kellyedwards38/TikTok

@human427931/TikTok

@roruvalcaba/TikTok

@marlafromnewyork/TikTok

@reyvann_/TikTok

@niaws_t/TikTok

@kclynn3791/TikTok

@clemmy456/TikTok

@meganpeasha/TikTok

@rieslingsucks/TikTok

While Batali retreated from public life, De Laurentiis has only expanded hers. She’s written multiple cookbooks, launched a Target product line, opened restaurants like GDL Italian in Baltimore, and most recently starred in Giada in My Kitchen on Prime Video, where she redesigns dream kitchens for home cooks.

Unlike Batali, she doesn’t need a foreword to validate her career—her decades-long empire speaks for itself.

You can watch her full On the Menu episode here:

- YouTubedadaeats/YouTube

Latest News

Screenshot of Elon Musk
Political News

Elon Musk Gets Blistering Reminder After Ranting About The Sun Destroying Life On Earth

AG Pam Bondi, sandwich throwing man outside Subway in Washington, D.C.
Political News

Bondi Makes Bizarre Claim About Fired DOJ Staffer Who Threw Sandwich At Border Patrol Agent In DC

Man and woman in bed
Trending

People Who Slept With An Ex's Sibling Break Down The Aftermath

Alan Tudyk; Will Smith
Celebrities

Alan Tudyk's I, Robot Snub

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Helen Mirren; Jimmy Fallon
@fallontonight/Instagram

Helen Mirren Leaves Jimmy Fallon Flabbergasted After Claiming Tomatoes Are 'Bisexual'

In theory, growing food at home should, in the long run, save you money by turning seeds, sunlight, soil, and water into food.

In reality, sometimes you are Jimmy Fallon and your plant gives exactly one tomato, and then Dame Helen Mirren horrifies you with gardening tips on air.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gerika Mudra; Buffalo Wild Wings
Gender Justice/YouTube; Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lesbian Teen Sues Buffalo Wild Wings After Server Forced Her To Prove She Was Female In Bathroom

A Minnesota teen is suing Buffalo Wild Wings after a server allegedly made her "prove" she was female to use the bathroom.

Eighteen-year-old lesbian Gerika Mudra filed a discrimination suit against the wings chain earlier this month claiming that the server forced her to show her her breasts after accusing her of being male.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brandon Johnson; Donald Trump
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Chicago Mayor Offers Perfect Clapback Response After Trump Calls Him 'Incompetent'

When someone is petty and childish, people of grace and dignity may try to ignore their words. But sometimes others demand a response.

Such is what happened to the mayor of Chicago, Illinois.

Keep ReadingShow less
Markwayne Mullin
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MAGA Senator Reveals How He Breaks The Law While Driving Due To Fears Of DC Crime—And Yikes

Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin was swiftly criticized after he revealed on Fox News that he breaks the law while driving in Washington, D.C., to avoid getting carjacked.

Mullins remarks came as President Donald Trump federalized D.C.'s police force and deployed about 800 National Guard troops to the nation’s capital this week, saying crime in D.C. is "out of control" despite falling crime rates.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tim Burchett
Al Drago/Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Ripped For Changing Story About Why He Sleeps In His DC Office To Fit Trump Agenda

Tennessee Republican Representative Tim Burchett was criticized for claiming that he "lives" in his office because of crime in Washington, D.C., even though he gave a completely different reason earlier this year to explain how he maintains productivity.

Burchett's remarks came as President Donald Trump federalized the Metropolitan Police and deployed about 800 National Guard troops to the nation’s capital this week while claiming crime in D.C. is "out of control" despite falling crime rates.

Keep ReadingShow less