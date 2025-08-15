Stephen Miller Roasted After Wife Reveals That He Only Uses One Telling Condiment On Everything

During an interview with Vice President JD Vance on her podcast, Katie Miller—the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—made a bizarre confession about her husband's eating habits, namely that mayonnaise is the only condiment he actually likes and he puts it on everything.
Miller first asked what's the one condiment Vance would eat "if you could only eat it for the rest of your life." Vance replied "barbecue sauce."
When Miller joked, "Not mayonnaise?" Vance made clear that he's no fan of mayo:
"No, mayonnaise in low doses is good but...I have a buddy who used to eat French fries with mayonnaise. I thought that was disgusting."
Miller replied:
"That's the only thing my husband eats."
When Vance asked if that was "with French fries or period?" Miller said:
"He's only a mayonnaise guy."
A shocked Vance responded:
"Oh, wow. I didn't realize. I learned something about Stephen I didn't know."
Miller smiled and said:
"It's whatever."
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
People were weirded out—and the snark was immediate.
The revelation that Miller only likes mayonnaise—really, Stephen?—is funny because the condiment has been jokingly connected with white nationalism and white supremacy.
Miller is the architect of the Trump administration's racist immigration policy and even has his own dedicated page on the website of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a nonprofit legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation and is known for tracking hate groups.
SPLC notes that Miller has devised "the zero-tolerance policy, also known as family separation, the Muslim ban and ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program."
It points out that Miller's extremist views emphasize "the conscious use of fearmongering and xenophobia" and that Miller "implements policies which demonize immigrants, regardless of their immigration status, in an apparent effort to halt all forms of immigration to the United States."