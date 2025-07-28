Savannah Bananas Player Explains What Happened After Faceplanting Hard While Doing Backflip On CNN

Curious, Redditor Embarrassed_Knee1919 asked:

"Were parties like this ever actually a thing?"

The Redditor wrote:

"I love 90s and 2000s movies so much! And all of the teen movies have one of these party scenes, THEY LOOK SO FUN."

"I'm Gen Z and have never been to anything like this. So was this a thing that just doesn't happen anymore, or is it just Hollywood trying to make me hate my life more?"

They also included images from several popular movies from the era, including Clueless, Can't Hardly Wait and 10 Things I Hate About You:





Some reminisced about the fun times, even if they weren't as pretty as they were in the movies.

"We had huge parties, but with less beautiful people, and the cops always eventually showed up." - mojo_pin71

"House wreckers. I went to a few. They could be a hell-of-a-lot of fun. Except for those few that just tipped to the side of chaos. The key to success was getting the word out in a controlled manner, which didn't always work."

"I was at one where the host called the cops on himself, just to try and get control back. Those of us he actually wanted at the party stayed in one bedroom upstairs while the place was cleared out."

"I NEVER held one, even though my parents often left me home alone when they traveled." - disapprovingfox

"And we talked to each other, before it was a thing to text and TikTok every godd*mn thing. And always someone with a guitar, although kids seem to have gotten a lot better at playing these days." - TakeOnMe-TakeOnMe

"Absolutely. Every weekend growing up, there was a massive party at someone's house." - limitless_

"Yes! I grew up in Colorado, so whenever there wasn't a convenient parent-free house available, or even if there was, but the weather was nice, we'd just have the parties out in the woods."

"There were a few likely spots: up by the reservoir, or that one spot on the road up to the waterfalls, or out at the hot springs... So great."

"Man, the hot springs were AMAZING. Of course, that land has long since been purchased and the hot springs commercialized, because God forbid we leave something awesome in its natural state without exploiting it for money." - -Chemist-

Others were amused by how frequently the cops showed up.

"Was it even a good house party if the cops didn’t show up?" - Much_Substance_6017

"One year, just to f**k with them, we had a DJ on the porch and inflatable sumo wrestling on the lawn. And when the inevitable noise complaint was made and the cops came to bust the party, they were surprised to find we only had root beer in the kegs."

"They told us to take the DJ inside and keep it down. When they left, we brought the alcohol out." - yakshack

"A friend of ours lived on a two-acre lot, and the den was big enough for everyone to put down sleeping bags if desired, so it was a great place to hold parties. And his parents didn't mind just as long as no one drove home drunk, and we cleaned up afterwards."

"The only problem was the neighbors on one side were complete a**holes. They called the cops every single time. Now, mind you, there is a lot of space between houses in this area, so you have to be pretty dang loud to be a nuisance. We even asked some of the other neighbors, and they never heard us at all."

"Well, one time, we decided to do an experiment. My core friend group was hanging out at this house one weekend, early afternoon. About eight of us total. Well, we go out on his balcony, which faces this neighbor. Pull out a boombox (okay, yes, this was a gazillion years ago, okay) and start dancing."

"We didn't turn the music on! It's silent! We are pretending to laugh (okay, actual laughter probably occurred) and sing to the imaginary music and party. Sure enough, cops show up. We show them upstairs and show that we can't even plug the boombox in outside! Neighbors got cited." - Liathnian

"I had one at my dad's house after I got kicked out. The rest of the fam went to Acapulco for the week. So I broke in and threw a keg party. It got so out of control, WE called the cops."

"Some kid drove his jeep into the neighbors' fence, knocking it into their pool....amongst other shenanigans." - filmAF

"I threw a party like this in HS - had a keg and I was charging $4 for large cups to access the keg. Had my friends help me lock up valuables in an upstairs bedroom."

"Was broken up by the cops. A letter came to my house to my mother stating what happened, an open keg for underaged people and about 250 people were estimated at my house, which was NOT a big house, maybe 1500 sq feet total and one bathroom."

"I was not allowed to go on spring break, had to pay a bunch of fines and be on probation." - ParadiddlediddleSaaS

While these house parties might be dying out now, they definitely used to be a thing and are among some of the fondest and funniest memories for many Millennials and GenXers.