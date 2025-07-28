Skip to content

Jennifer Lopez Suffers Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction During Birthday Show In Poland

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Savannah Bananas Player Explains What Happened After Faceplanting Hard While Doing Backflip On CNN

RobertAnthony Cruz on CNN; RobertAnthony Cruz in Instagram statement
@eScarry/Twitter (X); @coach.rac/Instagram; @eScarry/Twitter (X)

RobertAnthony Cruz shared a video on Instagram about his disastrous attempt at doing a standing backflip live on CNN before a segment about his Savannah Bananas team.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 28, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

When it comes to entertaining audiences, the Savannah Bananas are committed to the bit.

But usually, when one of the players plans to do a stunt, even if it's The Sandlot's Patrick Renna bunting the ball into center field, they follow through without a hitch.

Savannah Bananas' RobertAnthony Cruz, who's popularly referred to as "Coach RAC," is one of those players. He's landed, by his own estimation, "tens of thousands" of backflips on the field and for other Savannah Bananas appearances. Frequently, in between plays, or even while catching the ball, he'll complete the task with a backflip.

Here's a great example of Cruz catching an outfielder, backflip and all.

So when the baseball player and youth baseball coach was invited for an interview on CNN, it was a no-brainer.

The production team planned for Cruz to come out, do some kind of quick performance for the crowd, and then conduct the interview, so Cruz decided to do one of his famous backflips.

But Cruz didn't take into consideration that he'd just completed a long weekend of youth baseball tournament coaching, airline flights, and only gotten four hours of sleep.

He also didn't expect the stage lights to be so bright, and the floor to be mostly white, which made it more difficult for him to keep track of where he was in the air and caused him to end the flip early.

So all the crowd gets to see is RobertAnthony Cruz standing on the CNN platform, readying himself to flip, and then fully face-planting on the floor with his legs slipping out behind him, arms flailing, and face smacking the floor.

You can see the flip fail here:

Viewers openly questioned how Cruz missed the backflip and thought it might be performative.


 


 


 


 


 

A few simply found it hilarious.

 


 


 


 

As the video went viral, Coach RAC entered the chat, explaining what happened in an Instagram video.

Coach RAC reflected:

"I have done tens of thousands of backflips in my life. I had zero reason to doubt my abilities."
"But then I'm standing on the stage, I'm getting the countdown, I send the flip, and the next thing I know, I am on the floor, and I am rattled."
"I was pretty confused. My mic pack fell out of my pocket. My shoe flew off of my foot. I don't even know how that happened!"
"I feel bad for the news anchors, because they just sat there, like, 'Okay, we're not supposed to laugh, but oh my gosh, that was pretty funny,' and then they had to just carry on. So sorry, guys!"
"When I got up, I felt fine, so then I was like, okay, maybe I can go about my interview, but then I see the blood dripping down from my chin and my lips, and I'm like, okay, never mind, this day is probably canned."
"We cleaned up the blood a little bit, [and] fortunately enough, there was a doctor in that building, so I got checked out. I ended up getting several stitches in my lip and chin."
"I had all of these feelings like, one, I'm embarrassed. I'm on live television and just wiped out. Two, I was like, how did that even happen?"
"In hindsight, when you do a flip, you are looking for the ground while you're rotating, so I remember jumping back and seeing a bright light in my face, and the floor itself was very light, so I just kind of lost where I was in the air and wound up under-rotating."
"Thank god, aside from my damaged pride, I didn't sustain any actually serious injuries."

Fans were grateful that Cruz was okay after the fall.

  @coach.rac/Instagram

  @coach.rac/Instagram

  @coach.rac/Instagram

  @coach.rac/Instagram

  @coach.rac/Instagram

Others applauded Cruz for being such a strong, and literal, role model for getting back up after falling down.

  @coach.rac/Instagram

  @coach.rac/Instagram

  @coach.rac/Instagram

  @coach.rac/Instagram

  @coach.rac/Instagram

It would have been cool to see Cruz do a backflip on live television and then move through an interview, likely discussing his career as a baseball player, entertainer, and coach.

But there was a vital life lesson locked into this accident, which was to pick yourself up when you get knocked down, and laugh with yourself if you can.

Latest News

Destiny's Child at Beyoncé's Final 'Cowboy Carter Tour' Stop
Celebrities

Destiny's Child Reunited For Beyoncé's Final Cowboy Carter Tour Stop—And Fans Are Not OK

Ryan Murphy (left) Faces Backlash from Jack Schlossberg (right) Over JFK Jr. Series
Celebrities

Ryan Murphy dismisses JFK Jr. backlash

Jack Posobiec; Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
News

Far-Right Pundit Dragged After Claiming Cheating Coldplay Couple Proves People Hate 'Straight White CEOs'

Three young men sit around a campfire on a desolate beach.
Trending

People Share The Survival Tips That Actually Saved Their Lives

More from Entertainment/celebrities

House party
Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images

Gen Z Asks Reddit If '90s House Parties Really Existed Like In The Movies—And The Responses Are Everything

Whether they lived it or not, people everywhere love '80s, '90s, and early 2000s nostalgia. The way the times were portrayed in music and movies made people especially fascinated by the lore, curious if the atmospheres were embellished or real things that could have happened.

On the "GenX" subReddit, a Gen Z Redditor came forward, curious if the house party scenes that were common in '90s and early 2000s films were actually something that happened or if they were simply fabricated by Hollywood—and the subReddit did not disappoint.

Keep ReadingShow less
Customer paying for restaurant meal
Olga Rolenko/Getty Images

Restaurant Server Sparks Debate After Calling Out Instagram Food Influencer Who Left 'Really Bad Tip'

Instagram food influencer Asia White, who often describes herself as "foodie, bougie, and opinionated," shared an unflinching reaction to her visit to Ètra, a small and quaint Italian restaurant in East Hollywood—and her followers have thoughts about it.

White visited the restaurant and sat at a table up against a wall toward the back of the restaurant, where she rated the atmosphere, the food, and the staff.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @young.tropical's TikTok video; Taco Bell sign
@young.tropical/TikTok; Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

TikToker Shares Video Of Shockingly Messy Kitchen At Taco Bell—But Viewers Are Divided

We've all experienced long wait times at a fast food restaurant and have to appreciate the irony of it being called "fast food."

But a really quick way to lose your appetite and to not even want to wait anymore is to see a dirty kitchen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Snoop Dogg at Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's/Twitter (X)

Raising Cane's Customers Stunned When Snoop Dogg Greets Them At Drive-Thru Window

Anyone who has been to Raising Cane's can attest that it's already a fun and pretty delicious experience.

But when you get an opportunity to meet a celebrity at the drive-thru window, too, that's just extra flavor.

Keep ReadingShow less