Mark Hamill Recalls Demi Moore's Hilarious Reaction To His Pants Falling Down At BAFTAs

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill was prompted by the show's host to talk about his experience as a presenter at the 78th British Academy Film Awards—the BAFTAs—back in February.
The Star Wars icon was tapped to present the Best Film trophy.
However a funny thing happened on the way to the podium. Hamill suffered a safety pin failure that led to a wardrobe malfunction.
You can watch Hamill recall the incident here:
Colbert began by asking Hamill to explain what happened, but not before he played a brief clip of the incident. In it, Hamill stood behind the BAFTA podium and while reading from a teleprompter—without missing a beat—the veteran actor retrieved his trousers from where they had fallen.
How low his trousers did go is unclear thanks to the camera angle and podium.
After the clip ended, Colbert remarked:
"Smooth! Smooth as silk!"
The Late Show host added:
"First of all, Mark Hamill, just take us on a play-by-play, blow-by-blow here. Had you recently started [weight-loss drug] Ozempic or something? Why were your pants falling down?"
Hamill explained:
"Every actor's nightmare. I tried those pants on twice. Once at the house in California and he fitted them and said, 'how are they?' and I said, 'fine, a little snug, but they'll do.'"
"He said, 'well, I can–', I said, 'you could let them out a skosh.'"
He continued:
"Cut to us in London, the car outside, 20 minutes before we are supposed to leave. I put the pants on, he let them out four or five inches!"
But Mary the dresser came to the rescue.
"Luckily, our dresser, Mary, had a safety pin and she pinned them in the back, and so I thought I was good to go. They introduced me, and as I started walking to the podium, I feel the pin pop!"
Hamill then revealed what the cameras didn't show, but the live audience might have seen.
"And every step I took, they slipped lower... and lower... and lower. I'm not kidding you, they were at my knees by the time I got to the podium."
"When they [showed] the clip [for Best Film nominees], I looked over to find my wife, but my eyes landed on Demi Moore."
Wanting to know what the podium didn't hide, Hamill decided to consult Moore in the moments he wasn't on camera since he hadn’t made eye contact with his wife of almost 47 years, Marilou.
Hamill recalled:
"So I mouthed to Demi Moore, 'Did you see my pants fall down?' You know what her reaction was?"
Hamill then smiled widely and gave two thumbs up.
He then shared that the BAFTA telecast's producer assured him the podium had also blocked the live audience's view of his wardrobe malfunction, except for a few people at the perfect angle, which included his wife, Marilou, Moore, and actors Ed Norton and Timothée Chalamet.
Hamill shared that Chalamet later complimented him on his professionalism in the face of falling trousers.
Others also applauded his professionalism and his ability to tell a story.
Hamill appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his latest film, The Life of Chuck.
You can watch Hamill talk about the film and share a clip here:
The Life of Chuck is based on a Stephen King novella and is directed by Mike Flanagan.
Released in theaters in the U.S. on Friday, the sci-fi/fantasy film also stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Jacob Tremblay.