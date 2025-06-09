Skip to content

French Open Winner Coco Gauff Just Revealed How Small The Replica Trophy She Gets To Keep Actually Is

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mark Hamill Recalls Demi Moore's Hilarious Reaction To His Pants Falling Down At BAFTAs

Mark Hamill; Demi Moore
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube; Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Star Wars star opened up to Stephen Colbert about his embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while presenting at the BAFTAs—and Demi Moore's iconic reaction to the moment.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 09, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill was prompted by the show's host to talk about his experience as a presenter at the 78th British Academy Film Awards—the BAFTAs—back in February.

The Star Wars icon was tapped to present the Best Film trophy.

However a funny thing happened on the way to the podium. Hamill suffered a safety pin failure that led to a wardrobe malfunction.

You can watch Hamill recall the incident here:

youtu.be

Colbert began by asking Hamill to explain what happened, but not before he played a brief clip of the incident. In it, Hamill stood behind the BAFTA podium and while reading from a teleprompter—without missing a beat—the veteran actor retrieved his trousers from where they had fallen.

@colbertlateshow/Instagram


@colbertlateshow/Instagram


@colbertlateshow/Instagram

How low his trousers did go is unclear thanks to the camera angle and podium.

@colbertlateshow

Critics give @Mark Hamill two thumbs up for his @BAFTA Awards wardrobe malfunction. #Colbert #BAFTAs

After the clip ended, Colbert remarked:

"Smooth! Smooth as silk!"

The Late Show host added:

"First of all, Mark Hamill, just take us on a play-by-play, blow-by-blow here. Had you recently started [weight-loss drug] Ozempic or something? Why were your pants falling down?"

Hamill explained:

"Every actor's nightmare. I tried those pants on twice. Once at the house in California and he fitted them and said, 'how are they?' and I said, 'fine, a little snug, but they'll do.'"
"He said, 'well, I can–', I said, 'you could let them out a skosh.'"

He continued:

"Cut to us in London, the car outside, 20 minutes before we are supposed to leave. I put the pants on, he let them out four or five inches!"

@colbertlateshow/Instagram


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook


@colbertlateshow/Instagram

But Mary the dresser came to the rescue.

"Luckily, our dresser, Mary, had a safety pin and she pinned them in the back, and so I thought I was good to go. They introduced me, and as I started walking to the podium, I feel the pin pop!"

@colbertlateshow/Instagram

Hamill then revealed what the cameras didn't show, but the live audience might have seen.

"And every step I took, they slipped lower... and lower... and lower. I'm not kidding you, they were at my knees by the time I got to the podium."
"When they [showed] the clip [for Best Film nominees], I looked over to find my wife, but my eyes landed on Demi Moore."

Wanting to know what the podium didn't hide, Hamill decided to consult Moore in the moments he wasn't on camera since he hadn’t made eye contact with his wife of almost 47 years, Marilou.

Hamill recalled:

"So I mouthed to Demi Moore, 'Did you see my pants fall down?' You know what her reaction was?"

Hamill then smiled widely and gave two thumbs up.

He then shared that the BAFTA telecast's producer assured him the podium had also blocked the live audience's view of his wardrobe malfunction, except for a few people at the perfect angle, which included his wife, Marilou, Moore, and actors Ed Norton and Timothée Chalamet.

Hamill shared that Chalamet later complimented him on his professionalism in the face of falling trousers.

Others also applauded his professionalism and his ability to tell a story.

@colbertlateshow/Instagram


@colbertlateshow/Instagram


@colbertlateshow/Instagram

And, of course, there were the jokes.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook


The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Facebook

Hamill appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his latest film, The Life of Chuck.

You can watch Hamill talk about the film and share a clip here:

youtu.be

The Life of Chuck is based on a Stephen King novella and is directed by Mike Flanagan.

Released in theaters in the U.S. on Friday, the sci-fi/fantasy film also stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Jacob Tremblay.

Latest News

Ryan Reynolds overreacts to Neil Patrick Harris’ casting as Deadpool in a Marvel VR game.
Celebrities

Reynolds spoofs Doogie Howser

Screenshots from @MileyEdition's Twitter (X) video of Cyrus singing to heckling fans at the Tribeca Film Festival
Celebrities

Fans Heckle Miley Cyrus Into Singing After Assuming $800 Movie Premiere Was A Concert

​Tom Felton; JK Rowling
Celebrities

'Harry Potter' Star Sparks Backlash After Admitting He's Not 'Attuned' To Controversy Around JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Views

Screenshots of President Donald Trump and Marcio Rubio tripping on the stairs while boarding Air Force One
Donald Trump

Trump And Rubio Both Stumbled While Climbing Up Stairs Of Air Force One—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Laura Loomer; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Far-Right Activist Slammed After Criticizing AOC For Gaining Weight Since Being Elected To Congress

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer was criticized after she body-shamed Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a post on X, saying the latter is "massive" after several years in office.

Loomer's post did not appear to be a response to anything in particular; she merely shared a video of Ocasio-Cortez meeting with supporters at New York City’s Puerto Rican Day Parade along with the following caption:

Keep ReadingShow less
Finneas
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF

Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Slams Cops After Getting Tear-Gassed At Peaceful LA Protest

Singer and producer Finneas O'Connell—the brother of singer Billie Eilish—spoke out in an Instagram story after he was tear-gassed at a peaceful protest in downtown Los Angeles in response to President Donald Trump's immigration raids.

Trump ordered the deployment of active-duty U.S. Marines and an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles late Monday, vowing that protesters opposing immigration arrests would be “hit harder” than ever before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Gavin Newsom; Tom Homan
MSNBC; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Dares Trump And His 'Border Czar' To Arrest Him For 'Impeding' ICE In Fiery Rant

California Governor Gavin Newsom dared President Donald Trump and Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan to arrest him for "impeding" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents amid clashes between law enforcement and protesters in Los Angeles in response to the Trump administration's immigration raids.

California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday after Trump signed an order deploying 2,000 service members to crackdown on escalating immigration protests. Demonstrators are demanding that ICE stand down after raiding multiple locations across the city including in Compton and Paramount.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman covering her face crying
Photo by Fa Barboza on Unsplash

People Share Things An Ex Said That Completely Broke Them

There's nothing quite like being kicked when you're down.

Unless of course it's your ex saying one of the most hurtful things you've ever heard. That hurts more.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan Groff; Keanu Reeves
CBS

Keanu Reeves' Reaction While Being Caressed By Jonathan Groff During Tonys Performance Is An Instant Classic

Listen, basically all of us are in love with Keanu Reeves to one degree or another, right? The bone structure, the easygoing, unproblematic personality, the desire for women his own age—he's a breed of movie star you just kind of don't get anymore!

So naturally, Jonathan Groff couldn't resist getting a bit forward with Reeves at last night's Tony Awards. And fans are loving it.

Keep ReadingShow less