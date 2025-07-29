Adam Sandler Pays Subtle Tribute To Late Costar With 'Happy Gilmore 2' Easter Egg

When Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix last week, nods to the original film were not the only thing that left fans feeling emotional in the long-awaited sequel starring Adam Sandler.
Several cast members have passed since Happy Gilmore. Frances Bay, who played Adam Sandler's grandmother in the original film, died in 2011. Carl Weathers, who played Chubbs the pro golfer, died in 2024. Even Morris the Alligator, who hilariously ate several tournament golf balls and Chubbs' right hand, is no longer with us.
A signature at the end of the first Happy Gilmore film was Happy seeing Chubbs and Morris the Alligator wave at him in celebration in the sky above his grandmother's home. CGI was used in the second film to create a similar scene, again featuring Chubbs and Morris, and this time also featuring Happy's grandmother.
This was far from the only scene that paid tribute to the original film, but there were other actors who were not featured in either Happy Gilmore film that Adam Sandler made sure to pay homage to.
One tribute that touched fans was Sandler's subtle nod to his late costar Cameron Boyce, who starred as his younger son Keithie in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.
Boyce died in 2019 at the age of 20. He passed in his sleep from complications from epilepsy.
At the time of his death, Sandler posted on Twitter (X):
"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around."
"Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world."
"Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken."
"Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."
Sandler was touched by Boyce's loss and he's continued to pay tribute to him since. He previously dedicated Hubie Halloween "in loving memory" to Boyce, and he nodded to him again in Happy Gilmore 2.
In Happy Gilmore 2, while attempting to get back into golf, Happy goes to the golf course and signs up to putt the eighteen holes that day. As he approaches the sign-up window, the film switches perspective, framing the movie inside the registration box to show Happy approach the window.
While positioned behind the two tellers, a small tube television is positioned on the counter off to the right side. On the screen plays a scene from Disney Channel's Jessie, on which Boyce starred from 2011 to 2015 in-between the Grown Ups films.
In case you missed the scene, you can see it here:
Fans noticed the little Easter egg in the film and were touched by Sandler's gesture to Boyce.
It's sweet that Sandler continues to reference the late Cameron Boyce, and include him in projects he wished Boyce could have been a part of.