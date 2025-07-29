Skip to content

Simu Liu Epically Shuts Down Bizarre Hate Campaign Aimed At Fellow Marvel Star Pedro Pascal

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Adam Sandler Pays Subtle Tribute To Late Costar With 'Happy Gilmore 2' Easter Egg

Adam Sandler; Cameron Boyce
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

After Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, fans noticed that Sandler included a nod to his late costar Cameron Boyce, who died tragically in 2019 at the age of 20.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 29, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

When Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix last week, nods to the original film were not the only thing that left fans feeling emotional in the long-awaited sequel starring Adam Sandler.

Several cast members have passed since Happy Gilmore. Frances Bay, who played Adam Sandler's grandmother in the original film, died in 2011. Carl Weathers, who played Chubbs the pro golfer, died in 2024. Even Morris the Alligator, who hilariously ate several tournament golf balls and Chubbs' right hand, is no longer with us.

A signature at the end of the first Happy Gilmore film was Happy seeing Chubbs and Morris the Alligator wave at him in celebration in the sky above his grandmother's home. CGI was used in the second film to create a similar scene, again featuring Chubbs and Morris, and this time also featuring Happy's grandmother.

This was far from the only scene that paid tribute to the original film, but there were other actors who were not featured in either Happy Gilmore film that Adam Sandler made sure to pay homage to.

One tribute that touched fans was Sandler's subtle nod to his late costar Cameron Boyce, who starred as his younger son Keithie in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

Boyce died in 2019 at the age of 20. He passed in his sleep from complications from epilepsy.

At the time of his death, Sandler posted on Twitter (X):

"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around."
"Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world."
"Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken."
"Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."

Sandler was touched by Boyce's loss and he's continued to pay tribute to him since. He previously dedicated Hubie Halloween "in loving memory" to Boyce, and he nodded to him again in Happy Gilmore 2.

In Happy Gilmore 2, while attempting to get back into golf, Happy goes to the golf course and signs up to putt the eighteen holes that day. As he approaches the sign-up window, the film switches perspective, framing the movie inside the registration box to show Happy approach the window.

While positioned behind the two tellers, a small tube television is positioned on the counter off to the right side. On the screen plays a scene from Disney Channel's Jessie, on which Boyce starred from 2011 to 2015 in-between the Grown Ups films.

In case you missed the scene, you can see it here:

Fans noticed the little Easter egg in the film and were touched by Sandler's gesture to Boyce.


 


 


 


 


 


 
 


 


 


 


 

It's sweet that Sandler continues to reference the late Cameron Boyce, and include him in projects he wished Boyce could have been a part of.

Latest News

Passengers Forced To Flee Plane After Landing Gear Catches Fire At Denver Airport
Trending

Passengers Forced To Flee Plane After Landing Gear Catches Fire At Denver Airport

James Gunn: Trisha Paytas and, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon
Celebrities

James Gunn reacts to Aquaman baby

Lauren Boebert; Tyler Boebert
Lauren Boebert

Boebert Slammed After Brushing Off Son's Child Abuse Charge Against Her Grandson

Kyle Langford
News

GOP Gov. Candidate Sparks Outrage After Posting Selfie Touting Auschwitz As His '0% Unemployment Plan'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump; Beyoncé Knowles Carter; Kamala Harris
Brendan Smialowski//AFP via Getty Images; Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Trump Demands Beyoncé Be Prosecuted For Debunked Accusation She Was Paid Millions To Endorse Harris

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is now recycling some prior false claims to try to distract his supporters away from the debacle of his Epstein files cover-up that has taken over his presidency.

While in Scotland over the weekend, Trump regurgitated an already debunked claim about Beyoncé and called for her and other Black celebrities to be prosecuted for something that never happened and that wouldn’t be illegal even if it had.

Keep ReadingShow less
closed indefinitely sign on a chain link fence
Rob Martin on Unsplash

People Explain Which Things Were Ruined For Everyone By A Few Idiots

Did you know that you used to be able to walk unguided on the interior stairs to or from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington D.C.? My Mother did it twice in the early and mid 1960s.

The 896 steps of the Washington Monument's interior stairs were always intended to be seen, with commemorative stones—193 in total—on the walls along the route. States, cities, foreign nations, businesses, labor unions, and civic organizations provided stones as part of fundraising efforts to complete the monument or for later renovations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ryan Walters
oklahoma.gov

Oklahoma State Superintendent Who Requires Bible Be Taught In Classrooms Accused Of Airing Porn During Meeting

The Oklahoma MAGA Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters, is under investigation after pornography was seen on a TV in his office during a state Board of Education meeting.

Elected to his current position in 2022, Walters previously served as the Oklahoma Secretary of Education after being nominated by Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt in 2020.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
TRT World/YouTube

Trump Gripes That He Didn't Get A 'Thank You' For Sending Money To Starving People In Gaza

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump sat for the press on Sunday at his Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Turnberry, Scotland, alongside European Union (EU) Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump has received a less than warm welcome from the land of his mother's birth.

Keep ReadingShow less
President Donald Trump golfing at the Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.
@Mollyploofkins/Twitter; @mmpadellan/Twitter

Trump Caught Cheating at Golf

Former President Donald Trump has once again made headlines during his overseas trip—this time, not for policy, avoiding Jeffrey Epstein rumors, lack of diplomacy, or tariffs, but for a familiar pastime: golf.

At his cherished Turnberry resort in Scotland, Trump was spotted doing what critics say he does best—bending the rules to his favor.

Keep ReadingShow less