Trump Caught Cheating at Golf

Trump Gripes That He Didn't Get A 'Thank You' For Sending Money To Starving People In Gaza

Donald Trump
TRT World/YouTube

After a reporter asked about Israel blocking aid to Gaza, President Trump pivoted to pat himself on the back for sending money meant to go toward food for starving people in Gaza—and whined that "nobody acknowledged it."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 28, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump sat for the press on Sunday at his Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Turnberry, Scotland, alongside European Union (EU) Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump has received a less than warm welcome from the land of his mother's birth.

I'm proud of my Scottish ancestry

[image or embed]
— Foxtrot Delta Tango (@lynnewelles.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 11:30 AM

During his presser with the EU Commission President, an unidentified reporter with a United States' accent clearly asked:

"Should Israel be doing more to allow food into Gaza?"

Trump turned to a male aide seated offscreen and asked:

"What did she say?"

After the question was repeated for him, verbatim, Trump responded:

"Well, you know, we gave 60 million dollars two weeks ago and nobody even acknowledged it, for food."

No part of his answer addressed the original question.

You can watch his full response here:

  - YouTube  youtube.com  

 

Trump continued:

"And you really want at least someone to say 'thank you.' No other country gave anything."
 

Centering himself and his ego over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Trump added:

"It makes you feel a little bad when nobody talks about it."
"Nobody said, 'Gee, thank you very much.' And it would be nice to have at least a thank you."
 

Trump didn't specify who the funds were sent to or how they were restricted to use for food only.

Many people were reminded, by Trump's complaints, of a moment from five months ago where Vice President JD Vance demanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thank Trump.

The nerve of JD Vance who, as Senator, voted against funding Ukraine, to ask for a thank you.I am so ashamed of America right now with these two moronic Putin puppets Trump and Vance in the White House.

[image or embed]
— LH-J (@thecitizeny.bsky.social) February 28, 2025 at 1:11 PM


With a chance to course correct at a second press briefing, Trump again whined about no one thanking him.

 

People were appalled over Trump's warped priorities.

 


 


Trump demanded a thank you note for giving Gaza food aid, then started ranting about “nuclear dust.” He looks weak, sick, and lost.
— David Pakman (@davidpakman.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 9:28 AM


 

  @mcarr2021/X

 


 

  @SkylineReport/X

 

A prior "gift" of $30 million from the United States was revealed to have been given to the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The nonprofit organization is based in the United States and is backed by the Israeli and U.S. governments.

The United Nations and over 170 charities and NGOs—including Save the Children and Oxfam—refuse to cooperate with GHF. The organization has been credibly accused of politicizing and "weaponizing aid," delivering it in an unsafe manner, failing to uphold/violating humanitarian norms, and subjecting aid-seekers to almost daily attacks.

The U.N. and aid organizations coalition demanded the GHF be immediately shut down for repeated violations—a common occurrence for any charity Trump is affiliated with.

Trump stated on Sunday when speaking about Gaza again:

"It’s a mess, that whole place is a mess. We’re giving a lot of money and a lot of food and a lot of everything."
"If we weren’t there, I think people would have starved, frankly. They would have starved. And it’s not like they’re eating well."

Over a thousand Palestinians have been killed at GHF food distribution sites when the Israeli military forces and U.S. mercenaries always at the locations have fired into the crowds for dubious reasons.

No other countries financially support GHF.

Instead, they fund the U.N. agency—UNRWA—that GHF wants to see eliminated.

 

The EU and other European governments donate substantially toward the World Food Program and other aid groups. Some Arab countries have also directly delivered humanitarian aid and donated money toward Gaza relief efforts.

