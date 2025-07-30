Skip to content

Nancy Mace Reveals One Of Her 'Favorite' Things To Watch Online—And The Cruelty Is Almost Comical

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Exotic Dancer Reveals Affair With MAGA Rep. Who Authored Texas Abortion Ban—And Claims He Paid For 'Several' Abortions

Alex Grace; Giovanni Capriglione
@alaskaunicornco/TikTok; WFAA/YouTube

Republican state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, a lead author of Texas' abortion ban, has admitted to having an affair with former exotic dancer Alex Grace starting when she was 18—and Grace is claiming that he even paid for "several" abortions.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 30, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Vehemently anti-abortion Texas MAGA Republican state Representative Giovanni Capriglione has admitted to cheating on his wife, but still denies his affair partner's claim he paid for her to have multiple abortions.

Why is this important?

Capriglione co-authored the law banning nearly all abortions in the state of Texas.

Now he stands accused by his former affair partner, Alex Grace, of having "funded several abortions for his own personal gain."

@alaskaunicornco

Im not proud to admit this - but here it is. #truth #news #fyp #politics #texas

Grace, a former exotic dancer, alleges she had an affair with Capriglione that lasted 17 years and resulted in more than one pregnancy.

Their relationship began in 2004 when Grace was just 18years old.

 @LongtimeHistory/X

Current Revolt, billed as "a Texas political news source" that is "committed to reporting the truth, regardless of political affiliations," posted a 25-minute video interview with Grace on Friday, July 25.

Tony Ortiz of Current Revolt shared the link on social media, sparking widespread interest.

Their interview followed several TikToks Grace posted herself to call out Capriglione's hypocrisy.

@alaskaunicornco

This is my follow up as promised and would like to take this opportunity to clarify a few assumptions and rumors #news #republican #giovanni #fyp

Grace also shared a particularly disturbing fantasy of Capriglione's.

@alaskaunicornco

The cookie story #giovanni #republican #texas #news #update #fyp

Capriglione responded with an official statement.

 @RenzoDowney/X

In it, the Texas MAGA Republican claimed he only cheated on his wife a little bit, but his family forgave him. He whined about how hard it is to be a public servant, mentioned God three times, and called Grace a liar regarding everything else she alleged.

Current Revolt countered with the results of a polygraph test showing Grace was truthful.

People were unsurprised by another MAGA Republican hypocrite.

Texas GOP Rep. Giovanni Capriglione pushed a six-week abortion ban—while secretly having a 17-year affair and allegedly paying for abortions. Hypocrisy at its worst. Wake up.
— Bill Caine (@allchronology.com) July 28, 2025 at 8:00 PM


 


Texas GOP Rep. Giovanni Capriglione...the same man who rammed through a six‑week abortion ban...has been exposed: a 17‑year affair and allegedly paid for multiple abortions. These aren't leaders...they're hypocrites in power. If that doesn’t make you furious, you’re not awake.
— Jack Hopkins-The Original (@therealjackhopkins.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 12:57 PM


 


TX Rep. Giovanni Capriglione paid for multiple abortions for his paid mistress—then authored the law that criminalized abortion in Texas.Days before the story broke, he dropped out of his re-election race.Ken Paxton needs the same energy that made Capriglione drop out of his race.
— Hey Jo 🤍 (@jos-blue.bsky.social) July 27, 2025 at 11:42 PM

Capriglione said he wouldn't seek reelection when his current legislative term ends in 2027, but his near-total abortion ban has already killed, injured, and traumatized women in Texas.

Unless it's repealed, the impact of his hypocritical "laws for thee, not for me" legislation will be felt long after he's gone.

Latest News

Freddie Prinze Jr.
Celebrities

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Was Last-Minute Replacement For Memorable 'Friends' Cameo

Relationship ending
Trending

People Break Down The Fastest Ways They've Seen A Marriage End

Maria Shriver Denounces Proposal to Rename Kennedy Center After Donald Trump.
Donald Trump

Maria Shriver slams GOP for Trump honor

CGI rendering of Donald Trump
Political News

'South Park' Stuns Fans With Behind-The-Scenes Look At PSA Featuring Trump's 'Teeny Tiny' Manhood

More from Trending

Matthew Lawrence; Robin Williams
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Vera Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images

Matthew Sparks Outrage with AI Robin

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matthew Lawrence sparked controversy after suggesting that his late co-star and cultural icon Robin Williams should be the next “voice of AI.”

Hey Siri, Matthew Lawrence has a bad idea.

Keep ReadingShow less
Azealia Banks
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Azealia Banks: "No One Is Born Gay"

Controversial rapper and outspoken MAGA supporter Azealia Banks ignited a firestorm online this weekend after posting a series of offensive and inflammatory messages—ranging from defending Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, to claiming that being gay or transgender isn’t “natural.”

On Sunday, Banks began the day by downplaying Trump’s alleged relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Referencing unsealed court documents that list numerous celebrities and politicians linked to Epstein’s network, Banks brushed off the former president’s alleged involvement in a now-deleted post on X.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Liam Neeson And Pamela Anderson Offer Cagey Response After Being Asked If They're Dating

Since the filming of the Naked Gun reboot, a lot of attention has been focused on the returning Liam Neeson and his fabulous costar, Pamela Anderson, but people have not been able to help but wonder if there's more to it than just good on-screen chemistry.

Throughout the promotional tour for the movie, the actors have been incredibly interactive with each other, telling jokes and making each other laugh, and not so subtly touching, including holding hands, hugging, and kissing each other on the cheek.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Groening
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

'Simpsons' Creator Epically 'Predicts' How Kids Will 'Liberate' Their MAGA Parents

If you've lost loved ones to the MAGA cult, fear not: The children are the future.

That's according to creator of The Simpsons Matt Groening, who just issued a prediction of how today's kids will "liberate their Republican parents" from far-right brainwashing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mike Collins
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Roasted After Misspelling The Name Of His Own State In Awkward Campaign Launch Video

Georgia MAGA Republican Representative Mike Collins launched his campaign for Senate by misspelling the name of his own state in a campaign video that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a since-deleted X post to launch his Senate campaign against Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, Collins wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less