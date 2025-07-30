Exotic Dancer Reveals Affair With MAGA Rep. Who Authored Texas Abortion Ban—And Claims He Paid For 'Several' Abortions

Vehemently anti-abortion Texas MAGA Republican state Representative Giovanni Capriglione has admitted to cheating on his wife, but still denies his affair partner's claim he paid for her to have multiple abortions.

Capriglione co-authored the law banning nearly all abortions in the state of Texas.

Now he stands accused by his former affair partner, Alex Grace, of having "funded several abortions for his own personal gain."

Grace, a former exotic dancer, alleges she had an affair with Capriglione that lasted 17 years and resulted in more than one pregnancy.

Their relationship began in 2004 when Grace was just 18years old.

Current Revolt, billed as "a Texas political news source" that is "committed to reporting the truth, regardless of political affiliations," posted a 25-minute video interview with Grace on Friday, July 25.

Tony Ortiz of Current Revolt shared the link on social media, sparking widespread interest.

Their interview followed several TikToks Grace posted herself to call out Capriglione's hypocrisy.

Grace also shared a particularly disturbing fantasy of Capriglione's.

Capriglione responded with an official statement.

In it, the Texas MAGA Republican claimed he only cheated on his wife a little bit, but his family forgave him. He whined about how hard it is to be a public servant, mentioned God three times, and called Grace a liar regarding everything else she alleged.

Current Revolt countered with the results of a polygraph test showing Grace was truthful.

People were unsurprised by another MAGA Republican hypocrite.

Texas GOP Rep. Giovanni Capriglione pushed a six-week abortion ban—while secretly having a 17-year affair and allegedly paying for abortions. Hypocrisy at its worst. Wake up.

— Bill Caine (@allchronology.com) July 28, 2025 at 8:00 PM









Texas GOP Rep. Giovanni Capriglione...the same man who rammed through a six‑week abortion ban...has been exposed: a 17‑year affair and allegedly paid for multiple abortions. These aren't leaders...they're hypocrites in power. If that doesn’t make you furious, you’re not awake.

— Jack Hopkins-The Original (@therealjackhopkins.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 12:57 PM









TX Rep. Giovanni Capriglione paid for multiple abortions for his paid mistress—then authored the law that criminalized abortion in Texas.Days before the story broke, he dropped out of his re-election race.Ken Paxton needs the same energy that made Capriglione drop out of his race.

— Hey Jo 🤍 (@jos-blue.bsky.social) July 27, 2025 at 11:42 PM

Capriglione said he wouldn't seek reelection when his current legislative term ends in 2027, but his near-total abortion ban has already killed, injured, and traumatized women in Texas.

Unless it's repealed, the impact of his hypocritical "laws for thee, not for me" legislation will be felt long after he's gone.