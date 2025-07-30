Controversial Rapper Azealia Banks Ripped After Claiming That 'No One Is Born Gay'

Controversial rapper and outspoken MAGA supporter Azealia Banks ignited a firestorm online this weekend after posting a series of offensive and inflammatory messages—ranging from defending Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, to claiming that being gay or transgender isn’t “natural.”
On Sunday, Banks began the day by downplaying Trump’s alleged relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Referencing unsealed court documents that list numerous celebrities and politicians linked to Epstein’s network, Banks brushed off the former president’s alleged involvement in a now-deleted post on X.
She wrote in the post:
“OK in Donald Trump’s defense—f**king 14 year old girls was really only made a social taboo in the 1990s. I’m honestly not surprised or mad at Trump for getting some 15 year old p***y because those were the times.”
The post, widely condemned as a disturbing attempt to normalize statutory rape, quickly drew backlash.
Banks further doubled down by blaming the victims, writing:
“I really don’t get why women are fronting like they weren’t f--king 40 year olds at 15 like come on now.”
Attempting to clarify her stance, Banks claimed she only draws the pedophilia line at 10-year-olds, suggesting—shockingly—that anything involving teens 13 or older is “who cares, move on.”
X user @mmeJoan summed up the internet’s collective reaction with a viral GIF captioned:
“It’s okay to go to therapy.”
They replied to Banks’ X post:
“This post is giving assault victim coping mechanism rationalizing their abuse. Get help!”
Rather than reflect or backtrack, Banks continued to spiral, turning her attention to LGBTQ+ identities with more debunked and inflammatory claims.
In another post, she wrote:
“Well being gay and transgender is not actually a natural thing. At all, it's a trauma response."
"Science lied to you all and told you, you were normal but being homosexual and on the more extreme end — transgender in any regard is in fact — a trauma response."
"No one is born gay, and no one is born in the wrong body. You guys have mental disorders that science is doing you guys a major disservice by not medicating."
"Bet you didn’t know that.”
Well, we didn’t—because it’s not true. Period.
You can view the whole exchange below (before Banks deletes it):
This isn’t the first time Banks has spread harmful rhetoric online. In 2021, she infamously posted on Instagram that trans women were “just hot gay men” and called gender-affirming surgery “castration.” Her comments sparked backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.
Pose star Angelica Ross responded at the time with grace and concern:
“My heart hurts for her too much for me to be bothered by any of the trash that comes out of her mouth. I’ve been mourning her for a while. All I see is a dead woman walking. To me her Black life matters too even though I don’t agree with her.”
In 2020, Banks was suspended from Twitter for a separate transphobic rant, during which she falsely claimed that COVID-19 stimulus packages prioritized “luxury transgender healthcare rights” over supporting farmers. Despite repeated bans, Banks has continued returning to the platform under new accounts.
And yet, her behavior still attracts unnecessary attention. Earlier this month, she posted alleged nude screenshots of MMA fighter Conor McGregor from what she claimed were private DMs—causing another wave of controversy.
Once celebrated as a promising talent from Harlem, Banks is now more recognized for her online tirades and trolling than her music. Her last notable release was a demo, Sväva Demos, which came out in April with little attention. Her most recent single, “Black Madonna,” was released in 2020.
In 2022, she walked off stage during a Pride performance in Miami after being booed, having thrown her mic mid-set.
Despite having once been embraced by the LGBTQ+ community, Banks has repeatedly alienated her audience with rhetoric that many see as irredeemable.
You can see the internet’s reactions to Banks’ latest anti-LGBTQ controversy below:
With over 267,000 followers, Banks continues to post on her current account, @azealiaslacewig—at least until her next suspension.
As for whether she’ll take @mmeJoan’s advice and seek therapy?
The internet isn’t holding its breath. But in the meantime, they’re keeping receipts. Period.