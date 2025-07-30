Skip to content

Nintendo Just Clarified Mario And Princess Peach's Relationship Status—And Fans Are Shook

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Nancy Mace Reveals One Of Her 'Favorite' Things To Watch Online—And The Cruelty Is Almost Comical

Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The MAGA Rep. shared on Fox News how she loves to watch YouTube videos of immigrants being dragged out of court by ICE agents to be deported.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 30, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

South Carolina MAGA Republican Representative and perpetual "pick me!" girl Nancy Mace told Fox News she watches videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) abductions to relax.

Apparently harassing trans people and Olympic athletes can't eclipse the attention MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is getting for his tap dance around his close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the files he promised his MAGA minions he'd release if elected.

Also drawing attention away from Mace is Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's ICE abductions and her collaboration with Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on their Everglades-based concentration camp, Alligator Alcatraz.

Perhaps jealousy of Noem drove Mace to switch up her transphobia messaging to the racism and xenophobia of the Trump administration's immigration policy, which almost exclusively targets Black and brown people, especially anyone suspected of being Latino.

On Sunday, Mace told Fox News host Jon Scott on Fox Report Weekend:

"One of my favorite things to watch on YouTube these days is court hearings where illegals are in court and ICE shows up to drag them out of court and deport them."
"I can think of nothing more American today than keeping our streets safer by getting those violent criminals out of the United States of America. And we all have Donald J. Trump to thank for it."

You can see her Fox News comments here:

 

As usual, Mace knows not of what she speaks.

Residing in the United States without legal status is a civil infraction, not criminal, and going to court is the legal way to gain status. ICE abductions at court houses are interfering with the legal immigration process.

Statistics gathered by the FBI, DOJ, and DHS all indicate significantly lower rates of crime by undocumented immigrants. Data compiled by the Cato Institute showed 93% of ICE book-ins had "no violent convictions."

With the majority of voters in the United States disapproving of the Trump administration's masked abductions and lack of due process, Mace's comments didn't land well nationally.

 

  CBS News/Facebook

 


 
 

  @rebelsmomada/Bluesky

 


 
 

  @buckscountybeacon/Bluesky

 


 
 


Bearing Witness to America’s Cruel & Unusual Treatment of Immigrants | After covering weeks of abductions & disappearances of immigrants at 26 Federal Plaza in NYC, photojournalist Michael Nigro remains stupefied that he's witnessing the harvesting of human beings in real time. MORE: bit.ly/4l0Xk1u

[image or embed]
— Bucks County Beacon (@buckscountybeacon.com) July 29, 2025 at 10:19 AM


 
 


 

  @thejenniwrenteam/Bluesky

 


 
 

After railing against sanctuary cities, Mace revealed her true motive for changing up her playlist, saying:

"I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can’t watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke–it’s gone woke over the last couple of years."

  @walshfreedom/Bluesky

Apparently transphobia just isn't as popular as it used to be with South Carolina voters, so Mace needed to pivot to something more enticing for Trump's White supremacist, Christian nationalist base.

Incumbent South Carolina MAGA Republican Governor Henry McMaster is being term-limited in 2026.

Mace added:

"This is a two-man race, if I get in, between me and Alan Wilson, the South Carolina attorney general, who likes to put pedophiles on trial and give them one day in jail serve."
"And so I don’t believe that the South Carolina people will go for that. But we’ll be making a decision about my future over the next couple of days, and we’re excited about it."

Good luck with that, Nancy.

Latest News

Relationship ending
Trending

People Break Down The Fastest Ways They've Seen A Marriage End

Maria Shriver Denounces Proposal to Rename Kennedy Center After Donald Trump.
Donald Trump

Maria Shriver slams GOP for Trump honor

CGI rendering of Donald Trump
Political News

'South Park' Stuns Fans With Behind-The-Scenes Look At PSA Featuring Trump's 'Teeny Tiny' Manhood

Matthew Lawrence; Robin Williams
Celebrities

Matthew Sparks Outrage with AI Robin

More from News/political-news

Azealia Banks
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Azealia Banks: "No One Is Born Gay"

Controversial rapper and outspoken MAGA supporter Azealia Banks ignited a firestorm online this weekend after posting a series of offensive and inflammatory messages—ranging from defending Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, to claiming that being gay or transgender isn’t “natural.”

On Sunday, Banks began the day by downplaying Trump’s alleged relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Referencing unsealed court documents that list numerous celebrities and politicians linked to Epstein’s network, Banks brushed off the former president’s alleged involvement in a now-deleted post on X.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Liam Neeson And Pamela Anderson Offer Cagey Response After Being Asked If They're Dating

Since the filming of the Naked Gun reboot, a lot of attention has been focused on the returning Liam Neeson and his fabulous costar, Pamela Anderson, but people have not been able to help but wonder if there's more to it than just good on-screen chemistry.

Throughout the promotional tour for the movie, the actors have been incredibly interactive with each other, telling jokes and making each other laugh, and not so subtly touching, including holding hands, hugging, and kissing each other on the cheek.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Groening
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

'Simpsons' Creator Epically 'Predicts' How Kids Will 'Liberate' Their MAGA Parents

If you've lost loved ones to the MAGA cult, fear not: The children are the future.

That's according to creator of The Simpsons Matt Groening, who just issued a prediction of how today's kids will "liberate their Republican parents" from far-right brainwashing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alex Grace; Giovanni Capriglione
@alaskaunicornco/TikTok; WFAA/YouTube

Exotic Dancer Reveals Affair With MAGA Rep. Who Authored Texas Abortion Ban—And Claims He Paid For 'Several' Abortions

Vehemently anti-abortion Texas MAGA Republican state Representative Giovanni Capriglione has admitted to cheating on his wife, but still denies his affair partner's claim he paid for her to have multiple abortions.

Why is this important?

Keep ReadingShow less
Mike Collins
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Roasted After Misspelling The Name Of His Own State In Awkward Campaign Launch Video

Georgia MAGA Republican Representative Mike Collins launched his campaign for Senate by misspelling the name of his own state in a campaign video that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a since-deleted X post to launch his Senate campaign against Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, Collins wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less