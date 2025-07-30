Nancy Mace Reveals One Of Her 'Favorite' Things To Watch Online—And The Cruelty Is Almost Comical

South Carolina MAGA Republican Representative and perpetual "pick me!" girl Nancy Mace told Fox News she watches videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) abductions to relax.

Apparently harassing trans people and Olympic athletes can't eclipse the attention MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is getting for his tap dance around his close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the files he promised his MAGA minions he'd release if elected.

Also drawing attention away from Mace is Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's ICE abductions and her collaboration with Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on their Everglades-based concentration camp, Alligator Alcatraz.

Perhaps jealousy of Noem drove Mace to switch up her transphobia messaging to the racism and xenophobia of the Trump administration's immigration policy, which almost exclusively targets Black and brown people, especially anyone suspected of being Latino.

On Sunday, Mace told Fox News host Jon Scott on Fox Report Weekend:

"One of my favorite things to watch on YouTube these days is court hearings where illegals are in court and ICE shows up to drag them out of court and deport them."

"I can think of nothing more American today than keeping our streets safer by getting those violent criminals out of the United States of America. And we all have Donald J. Trump to thank for it."

As usual, Mace knows not of what she speaks.

Residing in the United States without legal status is a civil infraction, not criminal, and going to court is the legal way to gain status. ICE abductions at court houses are interfering with the legal immigration process.

Statistics gathered by the FBI, DOJ, and DHS all indicate significantly lower rates of crime by undocumented immigrants. Data compiled by the Cato Institute showed 93% of ICE book-ins had "no violent convictions."

With the majority of voters in the United States disapproving of the Trump administration's masked abductions and lack of due process, Mace's comments didn't land well nationally.

Bearing Witness to America’s Cruel & Unusual Treatment of Immigrants | After covering weeks of abductions & disappearances of immigrants at 26 Federal Plaza in NYC, photojournalist Michael Nigro remains stupefied that he's witnessing the harvesting of human beings in real time. MORE: bit.ly/4l0Xk1u



After railing against sanctuary cities, Mace revealed her true motive for changing up her playlist, saying:

"I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can’t watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke–it’s gone woke over the last couple of years."

Apparently transphobia just isn't as popular as it used to be with South Carolina voters, so Mace needed to pivot to something more enticing for Trump's White supremacist, Christian nationalist base.

Incumbent South Carolina MAGA Republican Governor Henry McMaster is being term-limited in 2026.

Mace added:

"This is a two-man race, if I get in, between me and Alan Wilson, the South Carolina attorney general, who likes to put pedophiles on trial and give them one day in jail serve."

"And so I don’t believe that the South Carolina people will go for that. But we’ll be making a decision about my future over the next couple of days, and we’re excited about it."

Good luck with that, Nancy.