Jesse Watters Dragged After Rambling Rant About How 'Jacked' Trump Has 'Dad Strength'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has famously poached some of his personnel from Fox News, whether it's former Fox & Friends weekend anchor Pete Hegseth running the Pentagon, former co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business Sean Duffy tapped for Transportation or former Justice With Judge Jeanine host Jeanine Pirro, whom Trump has chosen as D.C.'s top prosecutor.

As of May, 17 people in Trump's administration were former Fox employees.

But one person Trump left behind was Fox host and self-proclaimed masculinity expert Jesse Watters. But maybe Watters was a little too into him.



After all, Watters bragged on air about deflating a female subordinate's tires at work so she'd be forced to accept a ride home. Watters was also married at the time that he was sabotaging the car of a woman 14 years his junior.

The creepy story ended with Watters revealing that that employee was his now wife.

Perhaps POTUS didn't want that kind of devotion too close, so Watters was left out of the Trump administration 2.0. But Watters' love for Trump—and bizarre views on manliness—have never wavered.

In a recent episode of The Five, Fox News' biggest Trump sycophant made creepy claims about how "politically jacked" the elderly, out of shape POTUS is.

Watters claimed Trump had "dad strength," saying:

"Trump golfs. He has dad strength. You know dad strength?"

"He doesn’t look like he's in shape but when he grabs you—One time my father grabbed me and I was like, 'oh, my god, this guy is stronger than I am'."





People had thoughts on Watters' commentary.

People found Watters' assessment inaccurate.

While Watters hero worship is nothing new, people still found his obsession with Trump unsettling.

Perhaps Trump was wise to exclude one of the unqualified Fox News personalities from his administration.

It looks like Watters is his biggest fan, and we know how that can turn out.