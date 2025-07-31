Skip to content

People Dish On Which Popular Tourist Attractions Actually Deserve The Hype

Jesse Watters Dragged After Rambling Rant About How 'Jacked' Trump Has 'Dad Strength'

Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
Fox News; Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

The Fox News host claimed that President Trump has secret "dad strength" and is actually stronger than he looks—but nobody is buying it.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 31, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has famously poached some of his personnel from Fox News, whether it's former Fox & Friends weekend anchor Pete Hegseth running the Pentagon, former co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business Sean Duffy tapped for Transportation or former Justice With Judge Jeanine host Jeanine Pirro, whom Trump has chosen as D.C.'s top prosecutor.

As of May, 17 people in Trump's administration were former Fox employees.

But one person Trump left behind was Fox host and self-proclaimed masculinity expert Jesse Watters. But maybe Watters was a little too into him.

After all, Watters bragged on air about deflating a female subordinate's tires at work so she'd be forced to accept a ride home. Watters was also married at the time that he was sabotaging the car of a woman 14 years his junior.

The creepy story ended with Watters revealing that that employee was his now wife.

Perhaps POTUS didn't want that kind of devotion too close, so Watters was left out of the Trump administration 2.0. But Watters' love for Trump—and bizarre views on manliness—have never wavered.

In a recent episode of The Five, Fox News' biggest Trump sycophant made creepy claims about how "politically jacked" the elderly, out of shape POTUS is.

You can watch the segment here:

Watters claimed Trump had "dad strength," saying:

"Trump golfs. He has dad strength. You know dad strength?"
"He doesn’t look like he's in shape but when he grabs you—One time my father grabbed me and I was like, 'oh, my god, this guy is stronger than I am'."
 


 

People had thoughts on Watters' commentary.

  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


 

  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


 

  Vote Blue/Facebook

 

People found Watters' assessment inaccurate.

  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


 

  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


 

  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


 

  Vote Blue/Facebook

While Watters hero worship is nothing new, people still found his obsession with Trump unsettling.

  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


 

  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


 

  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


 

  Vote Blue/Facebook

 


 

  Vote Blue/Facebook

Perhaps Trump was wise to exclude one of the unqualified Fox News personalities from his administration.

It looks like Watters is his biggest fan, and we know how that can turn out.

 Kathy Bates Misery GIF stephen king pain GIF  Giphy  

A blue clay man sits slumped in a chair at a desk. A block of letters sits on his desk spelling... "FIRED?"!
People Describe The Most NSFW Reason They've Seen Someone Get Fired

Freddie Prinze Jr.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Was Last-Minute Replacement For Memorable 'Friends' Cameo

Relationship ending
People Break Down The Fastest Ways They've Seen A Marriage End

Maria Shriver Denounces Proposal to Rename Kennedy Center After Donald Trump.
Maria Shriver slams GOP for Trump honor

