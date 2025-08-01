Trump Called Out After He's Barely Able To Keep His Eyes Open During White House Event

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump again appeared to struggle to stay awake during an official function. This time it was at the recent Making Health Technology Great Again White House event.

Trump infamously coined the nickname "Sleepy Joe" for former Democratic President Joe Biden.

But it seems it was just another case of projection.

On Wednesday, Trump spoke for about 10 minutes. Afterward he sat and listened while his Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz babbled about their latest pseudoscience grifts.

You can watch the moment here:

While that duo would make most people want to tune them out, Trump's constant mockery of Biden earned him a call out on social media.

And it isn't the first time President Trump has been caught trying to get some shut eye.

He made waves back in 2024 when he kept nodding off during his hush money trial, with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman noting:

"His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack."

He also seemed to catch some z's during several campaign events while campaigning for his 2nd presidential term last year.

And more recently in July, Trump also appeared to fall asleep during an energy and AI summit in Pittsburgh.

After this latest incident, some of his past insults naturally came back to bite him.

The White House recently revealed part of Trump's less than perfect medical history.

The 79-year-old POTUS has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, causing swelling in his lower legs and bruises on his hands.

The departure from declaring Trump the most healthy president to ever live was seen largely as an attempt to distract the public from Trump's close connection to registered sex offender and indicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.