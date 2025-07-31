Harrison Ford Offers Hilariously Candid Reason Why He'll Never Retire From Acting

Indiana Jones to Star Wars to Marvel, Harrison Ford has had something for nearly every fandom in his more than 60 acting credits.
One concern fans have probably had along the way is wondering when Harrison Ford will decide enough is enough—but they can rest assured that that time is not coming soon.
During an extensive and all-inclusive interview with Variety, Ford was asked if and when he thought he would retire from acting. At 83 years old, it's a fair question, since most actors retire or seriously slow down at that age.
But between joining the Marvel universe and getting nominated with an Emmy for his part in Shrinking, Ford definitely does not seem to be slowing down.
The actor confirmed that he definitely wasn't and had no intention of doing so anytime soon.
Harrison Ford's response was incredibly candid and positive:
"No. That's one of things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor."
"They need old people, too, to play old people's parts."
Fans applauded the actor on his talent and commitment.
There are also particular roles that Ford clearly is not done being a part of.
Over on Apple TV's Shrinking's Instagram page, Ford applauded the cast and crew, and made it clear he'd love to continue participating in the series.
"You guys are the best. The very, very best at what you do and how you do it. And how you make people feel is just f**king amazing."
"I love this place. I love working with you guys. I hope we can all get back here and do it again."
There's nothing quite like seeing an actor who loves his job the way Ford does. He's willing to applaud the people around him, and it's clear that he is committed to his work and has no intention of stepping away any time soon.
Ford also made an amazing point about representation and ageism. Stories deserve to have more aging and elderly characters with age-appropriate concerns and interests incorporated, and having iconic actors like him stick around to portray them is both heartwarming and validating for viewers everywhere. After all, we will all grow old someday, if we're lucky.