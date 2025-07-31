Skip to content

Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Shapewear Item Has The Internet Crying Foul

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Harrison Ford Offers Hilariously Candid Reason Why He'll Never Retire From Acting

Harrison Ford
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Star Wars icon opened up to Variety about his career, and gave a hilariously honest answer when asked if he'd ever retire from acting.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 31, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Indiana Jones to Star Wars to Marvel, Harrison Ford has had something for nearly every fandom in his more than 60 acting credits.

One concern fans have probably had along the way is wondering when Harrison Ford will decide enough is enough—but they can rest assured that that time is not coming soon.

During an extensive and all-inclusive interview with Variety, Ford was asked if and when he thought he would retire from acting. At 83 years old, it's a fair question, since most actors retire or seriously slow down at that age.

But between joining the Marvel universe and getting nominated with an Emmy for his part in Shrinking, Ford definitely does not seem to be slowing down.

The actor confirmed that he definitely wasn't and had no intention of doing so anytime soon.

Harrison Ford's response was incredibly candid and positive:

"No. That's one of things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor."
"They need old people, too, to play old people's parts."

Fans applauded the actor on his talent and commitment.


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

There are also particular roles that Ford clearly is not done being a part of.

Over on Apple TV's Shrinking's Instagram page, Ford applauded the cast and crew, and made it clear he'd love to continue participating in the series.

"You guys are the best. The very, very best at what you do and how you do it. And how you make people feel is just f**king amazing."
"I love this place. I love working with you guys. I hope we can all get back here and do it again."

There's nothing quite like seeing an actor who loves his job the way Ford does. He's willing to applaud the people around him, and it's clear that he is committed to his work and has no intention of stepping away any time soon.

Ford also made an amazing point about representation and ageism. Stories deserve to have more aging and elderly characters with age-appropriate concerns and interests incorporated, and having iconic actors like him stick around to portray them is both heartwarming and validating for viewers everywhere. After all, we will all grow old someday, if we're lucky.

Latest News

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game
Trending

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne
Celebrities

Fans In Tears As Osbournes Lay Flowers At Fan Memorial For Ozzy During Funeral Procession

Dropkick Murphys; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dropkick Murphys Epically Troll Trump With Video During Live Performance Of 'First Class Loser'

White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants
Donald Trump

White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
Fox News; Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Jesse Watters Dragged After Rambling Rant About How 'Jacked' Trump Has 'Dad Strength'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has famously poached some of his personnel from Fox News, whether it's former Fox & Friends weekend anchor Pete Hegseth running the Pentagon, former co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business Sean Duffy tapped for Transportation or former Justice With Judge Jeanine host Jeanine Pirro, whom Trump has chosen as D.C.'s top prosecutor.

As of May, 17 people in Trump's administration were former Fox employees.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pompeii
brown village arch during daytime
Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash

People Dish On Which Popular Tourist Attractions Actually Deserve The Hype

When it comes to travel, there are some destinations that find themselves on just about every major "must-visit" or "must-see" list.

Of course, many of these destinations are a matter of personal taste, and not everyone would agree that certain places, monuments, or known attractions absolutely necessitate a visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nancy Mace Reveals One Of Her 'Favorite' Things To Watch Online—And The Cruelty Is Almost Comical

South Carolina MAGA Republican Representative and perpetual "pick me!" girl Nancy Mace told Fox News she watches videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) abductions to relax.

Apparently harassing trans people and Olympic athletes can't eclipse the attention MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is getting for his tap dance around his close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the files he promised his MAGA minions he'd release if elected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Princess Peach and Mario
Nintendo

Nintendo Just Clarified Mario And Princess Peach's Relationship Status—And Fans Are Shook

Anyone who has played one of the many Super Mario games, or at least seen the Super Mario Bros. Movie, knows that Princess Peach and her kingdom go through a lot.

Really, a lot: from different villainous figures trying to take over her kingdom, to the big turtle villain, Bowser, trying to win her land and her heart, to being kidnapped, Princess Peach has kind of seen it all.

Keep ReadingShow less
A blue clay man sits slumped in a chair at a desk. A block of letters sits on his desk spelling... "FIRED?"!
Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash

People Describe The Most NSFW Reason They've Seen Someone Get Fired

Being fired from a job happens.

But sometimes people are fired for reasons that are far beyond their control.

Keep ReadingShow less