Skip to content

Gay Joke From 'Boy Meets World' Resurfaces—And Fans Think It's Actually Aged Pretty Well

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Christina Applegate Gets Choked Up Over Teen Daughter's Heartbreaking Comment About Her MS

Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Kelly Ripa's Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Applegate revealed how her 14-year-old daughter Sadie made a comment about her multiple sclerosis during an argument that was like a "knife to the heart."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 01, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Actress Christina Applegate has been candid about her life and condition since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and she's since frequently spoken about it on her podcast "MeSsy" alongside Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has the autoimmune condition.

The pair recently guest-starred on Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, where they opened up about a variety of things, from growing up on camera to their latest projects to some of the most recent developments in their lives with MS, and Applegate became choked up in the process.

During their talk, Sigler and Applegate dove into how their diagnoses played a major part in their parenting, and while sometimes it added something special to their parenting, sometimes it was "a knife to the heart."

Sigler has two sons, 7-year-old Jack and 11-year-old Beau. She's found Beau to be her "cheerleader," certain that she will "beat" her MS someday, while her seven-year-old is more concerned about what his friends' moms can do that Sigler can't.

She explained:

"My sons look at it in very different ways. My older son, he looks at me like, 'You're gonna beat this thing one day, Mom. He congratulates me all the time for how hard I work, he tells me I'm doing amazing, and he's my cheerleader."
"But my little one hates it. He's mad that I can't run like all the other moms, and he points out all the time that I walk like an old lady."
"I think it's healthy, though. I want him to be able to express himself with me. I don't want him to feel bad because of how he feels about this, because it affects our entire family."

Like Sigler's little one, Applegate was having similar issues with her teen daughter, Sadie, but unlike Sigler, Applegate was having a hard time with her daughter being so candid.

"We got in a big thing the other day. Sorry, Sadie, but it has to be said."
"She says, 'I miss who you were before you got sick.'"

Sigler and Ripa collectively sighed in empathy before Applegate continued:

"That's just like, a knife to the heart. 'Cause I miss who I was before I got sick, too. Very much so."
"Every day of my life, it's such a loss."
"See, now I'm gonna cry."

You can listen to the podcast here:

The podcast episode was shared widely on social media, especially on Facebook, and people were divided over how they felt about Applegate's experience with her daughter.

Multiple sclerosis is a troubling condition, not just for the patient, but for their loved ones around them, but it's debatable whether placing the onus on the patient by pointing out how different they used to be is in any way helpful.

Some found what Applegate's daughter said about her condition to be hurtful and apathetic.

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

Others counted themselves as "lucky" because their children couldn't remember who they were before having MS.

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

Some simply opened up about missing their life before MS and considered missing that life to be normal.

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

  Multiple Sclerosis Resources & Education/Facebook

Anyone who has an autoimmune disease or loves someone with an autoimmune disease can attest to how hard it is, especially when it's obvious how much it's taken away—like a mom not being able to run like the other moms.

But talking about the old times and what is missed is better discussed during the gentle, vulnerable moments, rather than from a place of anger and blame.

Latest News

Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
News

Jesse Watters Gets Brutal Reminder About Trump After His Latest 'Rules For Men' Rant

Two best friends
Trending

People Who Slept With Their Best Friend And Stayed Close Share Their Experiences

Donald Trump Jr.; President Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Don Jr. Creepy AI Ad Starring Dad

Gavin Newsom; JD Vance
Political News

Newsom Epically Rips 'Dumb Dumb' Vance For Claiming Gerrymandering In California Is 'Outrageous'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Harrison Ford
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Harrison Ford Offers Hilariously Candid Reason Why He'll Never Retire From Acting

Indiana Jones to Star Wars to Marvel, Harrison Ford has had something for nearly every fandom in his more than 60 acting credits.

One concern fans have probably had along the way is wondering when Harrison Ford will decide enough is enough—but they can rest assured that that time is not coming soon.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian
Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Shapewear Item Has The Internet Crying Foul

When the Kardashians first became popular, body positivity was enjoying a moment, and people who leaned into body positivity were pleased to see the Kardashians' famous curves.

As the Kardashians' popularity surged and they offered product lines, including makeup and SKIMS, some people felt pressure to make themselves more attractive, whether it be a full face of makeup or using shapewear to look better in their clothes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ryan Walters; Kevin Stitt
KOCO 5 News/YouTube; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Oklahoma Education Chief Accused Of Airing Porn During Meeting Now Claims GOP Governor Set Him Up

The alliance between Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt and the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters appears to be damaged beyond repair.

Walters is rumored to be after Stitt's job. In 2026 when his current term is up, Stitt will be unable to run for reelection due to the state's term limits and Walters has been hinting at a gubernatorial run.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ebon Moss-Bachrach; The Thing
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Disney; Disney/Marvel Studios

Fantastic Four star's iconic answer!

It’s clobberin’ time… for fascists!

At least, that’s what American actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach jokingly proposed when asked what he would do if he had the superhuman powers of Ben Grimm (also known as The Thing) from the Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Keep ReadingShow less
WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game
KPIX

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game

It's a bird! it's a plane! It's a 3-point-layup! It's...a lime green dildo that someone threw onto the court?

In a recent WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, a pause had to be taken during the game after a fan lobbed an object onto the court from the nose-bleed seats in the stands.

Keep ReadingShow less