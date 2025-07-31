'Fantastic Four' Star Gives Iconic Answer After Being Asked What He'd Do If He Had His Character's Powers

Many might argue that Plymouth Rock is, quite simply, a rock, and Las Vegas definitely won't be everyone's scene.

However, there are plenty of destinations you might find on "must see" and "must visit" lists that very few would argue don't deserve their spot on that list.

Redditor enoCow was eager to learn which iconic tourist destinations are absolutely worth the journey, leading them to ask:

"What’s a popular tourist attraction that isn’t overrated— it actually deserves all the hype?"

Destruction and Preservation

"Pompeii."

"I had really high expectations and the place still exceeded them."

"It's absolutely massive."

"You could spend multiple days there."

"If you have any interest in history whatsoever, I promise you'll like the place."

"Some of the details are insanely well-preserved."

"Like there's a bathhouse there where you can still see graffiti people scribbled on the walls."

"There's immaculately preserved tile art all over the place, including a famous one of a dog that I just loved."

"There's a spot where you can see a political campaign ad written on a wall."

"There's also this one spot where there's a whole other layer below the room that is from a Semitic culture from about 500 BC that lived there before the Romans moved in."

"Like Pompeii isn't the oldest thing in Pompeii."

"And that stuff too is remarkably well-preserved."

"You just really get a sense of what it felt like to live in a Roman city."

"It's probably the coolest thing I've ever seen."

"Herculaneum is great too if you're short on time."

"It's got a lot of the same stuff as Pompeii, but the site is smaller."

"And they're still excavating it."

"I think only about 70% has been dug up."

"There were archaeologists actively working on it when I was there."- Rogue-Accountant-69

"Yodel-Yodel-Lay-Hee-Hoo."



"The Swiss Alps."

"It feels like you're in a real life post card."- bassistmuzikman

Gradioso Is An Understatement



"The Pantheon in Rome."

"It is the oldest continually inhabited building in the world. It is mind boggling to realize that Marcus Aurelius himself had entered through the same portico as we use today."

"And to give it further point of comparison: when the great Basilica of St. Peter was built in the Vatican, the Pantheon had already been standing for fifteen centuries."- Springfield80210

360 Degrees Of Beauty!



"Machu Picchu."

"The views are breathtaking on every angle of the mountain."- MJ9426

Nature At Its Most Glorious

"Redwoods in California."

"Feels like you're in prehistoric times."

"I expected to see a dinosaur more than once there."

"Absolutely magical and breathtaking."- Defiant-Difference17

Ruins, But Not Ruined!



"The ruins in Ephesus, Turkey."

"It’s amazing how old they are and what is still there."- Sea-Twist6391

One Visit Just Ins't Enough!

"Pompeii was so freaking awesome."

"I spent an entire day there and wished I could have been there for longer."

'It’s been years since I went and they continue to excavate so I can only imagine it’s even more interesting now!"- I-fall-up-stairs

For Those In Need Of Enlightenment



"Angkor Wat was amazing, as was Cambodia in general but I could spend a week just admiring the temple."- StoppedListeningToMe

Approved For Takeoff



"The Smithsonian Air and Space museum’s Udvar Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA at Dulles Airport."

"It’s amazing no matter your interest level in the subject."

"Wear your walking shoes because it’s huge."

"Parking is $15 and entrance is FREE."- Ernigirl

King Of The Castles!

"Mont-Saint-Michel, France."- IseultDarcy

"It’s amazing, I went there in 1994 when I was 8."

"I thought all medieval castle would be like that, everyone since has been a disappointment in comparison."- Sevatar666

"Oh Beautiful For Spacious Skies..."



"The Grand Canyon."

"You think 'yeah? big hole', then you see it and your brain goes quiet."

"It’s that majestic."- sugarbarbie_

"Lake Louise, Banff."- maazh10

"Don’t skip moraine lake!."- Hopeful-Lychee-6639

Land Of The Midnight Sun



"The whole of Iceland outside Blue Lagoon."

"It’s otherworldly."- DBFargie

"Purple Mountain Majesties"

Every national park and rec area I went to in Utah blew my mind."

"Photos can't even begin to convey what it's like being there."

"Just the drive on highway 12 is incredible on its own."

"I have a new definition of 'vast' after being there."- torndownunit

And The Chocolate Isn't Bad Either



"Bruges is unbelievable."

"You can walk for hours and never seen the same building twice."

"I mean by that every building has tons of super unique architecture features, ornamentation, decoration, and scenery."

"Most places you go you can see the same building over and over throughout the city."

"Not Bruges."

"Incredible food, wonderful people, great climate."- groglox





Travel is, of course, a luxury, and most people would be lucky if they have the chance to see even one of these places once in their lifetime.

But even if one major trip is all some people can afford, at least they know where to make priorities.