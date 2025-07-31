Skip to content

Don Jr. Creepy AI Ad Starring Dad

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Fantastic Four' Star Gives Iconic Answer After Being Asked What He'd Do If He Had His Character's Powers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach; The Thing
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Disney; Disney/Marvel Studios

After being asked the first thing he'd do if he could "borrow" The Thing's powers for a day, Fantastic Four: First Steps actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach gave an epic response.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 31, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

It’s clobberin’ time… for fascists!

At least, that’s what American actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach jokingly proposed when asked what he would do if he had the superhuman powers of Ben Grimm (also known as The Thing) from the Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Emmy-winning 48-year-old actor is widely recognized for playing Desi Harperin on Girls and Cousin Richard “Richie” Jerimovich on The Bear.

Premiered last week, the latest movie directed by Matt Shakman has grossed over $118 million domestically and $218 million worldwide.

Watch the trailer here:

  - YouTubeMarvel Entertainment/YouTube

Kicking off phase six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Fantastic Four find themselves defending their multiverse version of Earth from a planet-consuming Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer.

The so-called “First Family of Marvel” also cast Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and the ever-charming Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic.

In a video interview with IMDB, Moss-Bachrach was joined by his Fantastic Four cast members and was asked fan-submitted questions about their characters, including:

“If you could borrow your character’s powers for one day, what’s the first thing you would do?”

For non-comic book or Marvel fans, Moss-Bachrach’s The Thing character is imbued with superhuman strength, durability, and immortality.

Focusing on the super strength part of his rock-skinned character, Moss-Bachrach mused:

“I would… There’s a handful of fascists that I would just throw into outer space. That’s what I would do.”

Hey Ebon, do we get to vote on which fascists, or is this more of a Hunger Games situation?

Without naming names, the actor earned a double high five from Pascal and laughs from the rest of the cast.

You can watch the interview at the 1:17 mark below:

  - YouTubeIMDB/YouTube

Growing up in Amherst, Massachusetts, Moss-Bachrach has been engaged in activism, including advocating for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Joining “Artists for Ceasefire,” the actor wore the organization’s red pin with an orange hand and black heart inside to the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The cast gave more answers to fans' questions, including how Jane Fonda and Vanessa Redgrave inspired Vanessa Kirby in her portrayal of Sue Storm:

“I had Jane Fonda, especially cuz she was an activist, but she was a cool one… Just watched tons of her talking about all things she was campaigning for, but she was always so powerful, but also very feminine at the same time. Vanesa Redgrave, one of my favorites, I mean all those are my heroes.”

The interview also sparked a debate over who would thrive in the high-pressure kitchen of The Bear. While Joseph Quinn bragged about his onion-chopping skills, the cast noted that Moss-Bachrach regularly cooks for everyone. So yes, chef.

Moss-Bachrach may not have named names, but the vibe was crystal clear—and widely appreciated by online fans.


 


 
 


 


 


 


 


 

FX, Moss-Bachrach’s home network, even joined the fun, posting a playful crossover between his characters from The Bear and Fantastic Four.

With the iconic Fantastic Four theme song, you can watch the promo below:

@fxnetworks

(volume warning) HERE'S THE THING. Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps now playing in theaters. FX’s The Bear now streaming only on @hulu. #ebonmossbachrach #thebearfx #fantasticfour


Latest News

Kim Kardashian
Trending

Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Shapewear Item Has The Internet Crying Foul

Ryan Walters; Kevin Stitt
Political News

Oklahoma Education Chief Accused Of Airing Porn During Meeting Now Claims GOP Governor Set Him Up

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game
Trending

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne
Celebrities

Fans In Tears As Osbournes Lay Flowers At Fan Memorial For Ozzy During Funeral Procession

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Dropkick Murphys; Donald Trump
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Dropkick Murphys Epically Troll Trump With Video During Live Performance Of 'First Class Loser'

Iconic punk band Dropkick Murphys are getting huge rounds of applause online for dragging Donald Trump to filth.

During their appearance at Sunday's Warped Tour stop in Long Beach, Dropkick Murphys had a very special presentation during their song "First Class Loser."

Keep ReadingShow less
White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants
MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants

Proving once again that the cruelty is the point—and their social media is cringe—the official White House X account posted video of abducted immigrants being placed on a plane with singer Jess Glynne's "Hold My Hand" and the Jet2 holiday ad voiceover in an attempt to capitalize on a viral TikTok moment.

Jet2 is a British low-cost airline whose subsidiary company Jet2holidays offers vacation packages.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
Fox News; Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Jesse Watters Dragged After Rambling Rant About How 'Jacked' Trump Has 'Dad Strength'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has famously poached some of his personnel from Fox News, whether it's former Fox & Friends weekend anchor Pete Hegseth running the Pentagon, former co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business Sean Duffy tapped for Transportation or former Justice With Judge Jeanine host Jeanine Pirro, whom Trump has chosen as D.C.'s top prosecutor.

As of May, 17 people in Trump's administration were former Fox employees.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pompeii
brown village arch during daytime
Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash

People Dish On Which Popular Tourist Attractions Actually Deserve The Hype

When it comes to travel, there are some destinations that find themselves on just about every major "must-visit" or "must-see" list.

Of course, many of these destinations are a matter of personal taste, and not everyone would agree that certain places, monuments, or known attractions absolutely necessitate a visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nancy Mace Reveals One Of Her 'Favorite' Things To Watch Online—And The Cruelty Is Almost Comical

South Carolina MAGA Republican Representative and perpetual "pick me!" girl Nancy Mace told Fox News she watches videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) abductions to relax.

Apparently harassing trans people and Olympic athletes can't eclipse the attention MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is getting for his tap dance around his close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the files he promised his MAGA minions he'd release if elected.

Keep ReadingShow less