Skip to content

Nancy Mace Reveals One Of Her 'Favorite' Things To Watch Online—And The Cruelty Is Almost Comical

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Dish On Which Popular Tourist Attractions Actually Deserve The Hype

Pompeii
brown village arch during daytime
Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash
John Curtis
By John CurtisJul 31, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

When it comes to travel, there are some destinations that find themselves on just about every major "must-visit" or "must-see" list.

Of course, many of these destinations are a matter of personal taste, and not everyone would agree that certain places, monuments, or known attractions absolutely necessitate a visit.

Many might argue that Plymouth Rock is, quite simply, a rock, and Las Vegas definitely won't be everyone's scene.

However, there are plenty of destinations you might find on "must see" and "must visit" lists that very few would argue don't deserve their spot on that list.

Redditor enoCow was eager to learn which iconic tourist destinations are absolutely worth the journey, leading them to ask:

"What’s a popular tourist attraction that isn’t overrated— it actually deserves all the hype?"

Destruction and Preservation

"Pompeii."

"I had really high expectations and the place still exceeded them."

"It's absolutely massive."

"You could spend multiple days there."

"If you have any interest in history whatsoever, I promise you'll like the place."

"Some of the details are insanely well-preserved."

"Like there's a bathhouse there where you can still see graffiti people scribbled on the walls."

"There's immaculately preserved tile art all over the place, including a famous one of a dog that I just loved."

"There's a spot where you can see a political campaign ad written on a wall."

"There's also this one spot where there's a whole other layer below the room that is from a Semitic culture from about 500 BC that lived there before the Romans moved in."

"Like Pompeii isn't the oldest thing in Pompeii."

"And that stuff too is remarkably well-preserved."

"You just really get a sense of what it felt like to live in a Roman city."

"It's probably the coolest thing I've ever seen."

"Herculaneum is great too if you're short on time."

"It's got a lot of the same stuff as Pompeii, but the site is smaller."

"And they're still excavating it."

"I think only about 70% has been dug up."

"There were archaeologists actively working on it when I was there."- Rogue-Accountant-69

"Yodel-Yodel-Lay-Hee-Hoo."

"The Swiss Alps."

"It feels like you're in a real life post card."- bassistmuzikman

Gradioso Is An Understatement

"The Pantheon in Rome."

"It is the oldest continually inhabited building in the world. It is mind boggling to realize that Marcus Aurelius himself had entered through the same portico as we use today."

"And to give it further point of comparison: when the great Basilica of St. Peter was built in the Vatican, the Pantheon had already been standing for fifteen centuries."- Springfield80210

  Roman Holiday Italy GIF by Megan McKean  Giphy  

360 Degrees Of Beauty!

"Machu Picchu."

"The views are breathtaking on every angle of the mountain."- MJ9426

Nature At Its Most Glorious

"Redwoods in California."

"Feels like you're in prehistoric times."

"I expected to see a dinosaur more than once there."

"Absolutely magical and breathtaking."- Defiant-Difference17

Ruins, But Not Ruined!

"The ruins in Ephesus, Turkey."

"It’s amazing how old they are and what is still there."- Sea-Twist6391

  Izmir Ephesus GIF by Go Turkey  Giphy  

One Visit Just Ins't Enough!

"Pompeii was so freaking awesome."

"I spent an entire day there and wished I could have been there for longer."

'It’s been years since I went and they continue to excavate so I can only imagine it’s even more interesting now!"- I-fall-up-stairs

For Those In Need Of Enlightenment

"Angkor Wat was amazing, as was Cambodia in general but I could spend a week just admiring the temple."- StoppedListeningToMe

Approved For Takeoff

"The Smithsonian Air and Space museum’s Udvar Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA at Dulles Airport."

"It’s amazing no matter your interest level in the subject."

"Wear your walking shoes because it’s huge."

"Parking is $15 and entrance is FREE."- Ernigirl

  homer simpson podium GIF  Giphy  

King Of The Castles!

"Mont-Saint-Michel, France."- IseultDarcy

"It’s amazing, I went there in 1994 when I was 8."

"I thought all medieval castle would be like that, everyone since has been a disappointment in comparison."- Sevatar666

"Oh Beautiful For Spacious Skies..."

"The Grand Canyon."

"You think 'yeah? big hole', then you see it and your brain goes quiet."

"It’s that majestic."- sugarbarbie_

"Oh, Canada..."

"Lake Louise, Banff."- maazh10

"Don’t skip moraine lake!."- Hopeful-Lychee-6639

  travel canada GIF by Much  Giphy  

Land Of The Midnight Sun

"The whole of Iceland outside Blue Lagoon."

"It’s otherworldly."- DBFargie

"Purple Mountain Majesties"

Every national park and rec area I went to in Utah blew my mind."

"Photos can't even begin to convey what it's like being there."

"Just the drive on highway 12 is incredible on its own."

"I have a new definition of 'vast' after being there."- torndownunit

And The Chocolate Isn't Bad Either

"Bruges is unbelievable."

"You can walk for hours and never seen the same building twice."

"I mean by that every building has tons of super unique architecture features, ornamentation, decoration, and scenery."

"Most places you go you can see the same building over and over throughout the city."

"Not Bruges."

"Incredible food, wonderful people, great climate."- groglox


  belgium love romance chocolate GIF by Hallmark Channel  Giphy  

Travel is, of course, a luxury, and most people would be lucky if they have the chance to see even one of these places once in their lifetime.

But even if one major trip is all some people can afford, at least they know where to make priorities.

Latest News

Freddie Prinze Jr.
Celebrities

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Was Last-Minute Replacement For Memorable 'Friends' Cameo

Relationship ending
Trending

People Break Down The Fastest Ways They've Seen A Marriage End

Maria Shriver Denounces Proposal to Rename Kennedy Center After Donald Trump.
Donald Trump

Maria Shriver slams GOP for Trump honor

CGI rendering of Donald Trump
Political News

'South Park' Stuns Fans With Behind-The-Scenes Look At PSA Featuring Trump's 'Teeny Tiny' Manhood

More from Trending

Matthew Lawrence; Robin Williams
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Vera Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images

Matthew Sparks Outrage with AI Robin

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matthew Lawrence sparked controversy after suggesting that his late co-star and cultural icon Robin Williams should be the next “voice of AI.”

Hey Siri, Matthew Lawrence has a bad idea.

Keep ReadingShow less
Azealia Banks
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Azealia Banks: "No One Is Born Gay"

Controversial rapper and outspoken MAGA supporter Azealia Banks ignited a firestorm online this weekend after posting a series of offensive and inflammatory messages—ranging from defending Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, to claiming that being gay or transgender isn’t “natural.”

On Sunday, Banks began the day by downplaying Trump’s alleged relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Referencing unsealed court documents that list numerous celebrities and politicians linked to Epstein’s network, Banks brushed off the former president’s alleged involvement in a now-deleted post on X.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Liam Neeson And Pamela Anderson Offer Cagey Response After Being Asked If They're Dating

Since the filming of the Naked Gun reboot, a lot of attention has been focused on the returning Liam Neeson and his fabulous costar, Pamela Anderson, but people have not been able to help but wonder if there's more to it than just good on-screen chemistry.

Throughout the promotional tour for the movie, the actors have been incredibly interactive with each other, telling jokes and making each other laugh, and not so subtly touching, including holding hands, hugging, and kissing each other on the cheek.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Groening
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

'Simpsons' Creator Epically 'Predicts' How Kids Will 'Liberate' Their MAGA Parents

If you've lost loved ones to the MAGA cult, fear not: The children are the future.

That's according to creator of The Simpsons Matt Groening, who just issued a prediction of how today's kids will "liberate their Republican parents" from far-right brainwashing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mike Collins
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Roasted After Misspelling The Name Of His Own State In Awkward Campaign Launch Video

Georgia MAGA Republican Representative Mike Collins launched his campaign for Senate by misspelling the name of his own state in a campaign video that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a since-deleted X post to launch his Senate campaign against Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, Collins wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less