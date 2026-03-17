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Lindsey Vonn Claps Back Hard After Fan Tells Her To Retire Following Olympics Injury

Lindsey Vonn
IOC/Getty Images

The 41-year-old skier didn't take kindly to being told she should retire following her impressive comeback and eventual injury at the Olympics.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 17, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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After coming back to the Olympics from a six-year retirement, tearing her ACL while training in Italy, and then suffering a terrible accident during her first round, Team USA skier Lindsey Vonn has had a tough return to the slopes.

But she's not giving up her position as one of the best in the world without a fight.

Vonn has posted multiple updates on Instagram and X about her various surgeries since the accident, including several before she could leave Italy.

While she was recovering in the hospital, her father, Alan Kildow, made it very clear to various press channels what Vonn's future in skiing would be "if [he] had anything to say about it."

Kildow stated repeatedly:

"She's 41 years old, and this is the end of her career."
"There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it."

However, now that Vonn is home and in good spirits, she's made it clear that she's leaving her future open.

In a tweet posted on March 15, Vonn posted:

"No, I’m not ready to discuss my future in skiing. My focus has been on recovering from my injury and getting back to normal life."
"I was already retired for six years and have an amazing life outside of skiing. It was incredible to be number one in the world again at 41 years old and set new records in my sport, but at my age, I’m the only one that will decide my future."
"I don’t need anyone’s permission to do what makes me happy. Maybe that means racing again, maybe that doesn’t. Only time will tell."
"Please stop telling me what I should or should not do. I’ll let you know when I decide."

Naturally, comments poured in from people who seemed to think they knew better. Much of the negativity was provoked by a tweet that listed several "big name" skiers who were allegedly retiring at the end of the season, including Lindsey Vonn, due to her injury.

Translated from French to English, the tweet said:

"This winter, several big names in alpine skiing are retiring:"
"Lindsey Vonn, Joana Hälen, Niels Hintermann, Dave Ryding, Alexis Pinturault, Romed Baumann, Adrien Théaux, plus Lara Gut, who announced her retirement before the season but was injured all winter. Maybe she'll come back...?"

To this, Lindsey Vonn replied:

"Who said I was retiring?"

But the negative onlookers in the crowd were quick to jump on this opportunity, criticizing Vonn for her age, her injuries, and her attempts to come back to skiing at all.

Some thought they knew more about Vonn's condition—and legs—than Vonn did.


To one of these comments, Vonn quipped:

"You've been talking to my legs?"

Others more specifically targeted Vonn for her age and her supposed "ego."


When one critical person argued she was "past her prime," Vonn was quick to poke holes in their logic.

"If Number One in the world is past my prime, then what about the athletes that are half my age behind me? Should they retire?"

Fortunately, there were some fans who shared their support in the comments.





While the comments section remained divided on Vonn's future, she made it clear that she was focusing on her recovery now, with plans for her future put on pause.

Vonn said:

"Also... just because I'm not ready to talk about retiring doesn't mean I'm racing."
"It means I'm not ready to think about it yet."
"Rehab and recovery first...decide on where I go next in life later. Lots of life left to live. Will cross that bridge when I get to it."

There you have it. We might all be eager for plans and specifics now, but Vonn is right to value her health, mindset, and healing journey over anything else. There's plenty of time for her to make these tough decisions; the best thing she can do for now is be happy, be at peace, and be proud of all she's already done, no matter where that takes her next.

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