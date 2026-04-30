Skip to content

A New Parenting Hack For Getting Toddlers To Stop Their Tantrums Has People In Disbelief That It Actually Kinda Works

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Former GOP Senator Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Criticizing People For Playing 'Candy Crush' Instead Of 'Making Babies'

Ben Sasse
60 Minutes/CBS News

During an interview on 60 Minutes, former Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse claimed people who play Candy Crush instead of "making babies" are not "full humans"—and was instantly ripped for his faulty logic.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 30, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Ben Sasse represented Nebraska in the United States Senate from 2015 to 2023. As a Midwestern moderate, the sometimes controversial Sasse was often critical of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump on social media and on the Senate floor.

At one point, the Nebraska GOP censured him because of his criticism of Trump. But Sasse, like Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins, would still vote with the majority of his party when his vote was needed to back Trump's agenda.

The Republican senator resigned effective January 8, 2023, to become the president of the University of Florida effective February 6, 2023. He then resigned from that position effective July 31, 2024, for an undisclosed "family health issue" believed to be his wife's epilepsy diagnosis.

On December 23, 2025, Sasse announced he had been diagnosed with terminal "stage-four pancreatic cancer." In an April 2026 interview with The New York Times, Sasse disclosed the cancer had spread to his liver, lymph nodes, lung and vascular system.

Sasse has been making a number of media appearances recently, reflecting on his time in office and the state of the country.

On Sunday, he spoke to 60 Minutes and addressed falling birth rates in the United States. Sasse, whose wife homeschooled their three children, jumped on the conservative bandwagon lamenting an alleged male loneliness epidemic and Millennials' and Gen Z's reluctance to have children or be in relationships with toxic men.

Sasse told interviewer Scott Pelley:

"What in the world is happening with the natalism crisis? We've stopped having sex. Sex has collapsed demographically, premarital, extramarital, marital."

Premarital and extramarital sex are generally discouraged by major religions, with infidelity also being frowned upon by society at large. Sasse's comments were reminiscent of when Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel called the lack of teen pregnancies a "problem."

Sasse continued:

"It is very weird...I don't have a phone on me, but that we carry around these super devices in our pockets that have distracted us from some of the most fundamental human activities and aspirations."
"Having a baby is a bet on the future. And almost everywhere in the world—and the world is richer and richer and richer statistically than it's ever been—people have decided actually babies are kind of an inconvenience."

Sasse added:

"Babies have always been an inconvenience and the most glorious thing you can do to enrich your family and to make a bet on the future. How weird that we've stopped having sex."

Sasse concluded:

"We've stopped making babies. We've decided that being distracted by a dopamine hit around Candy Crush might be a good way to spend your time. Not if you're a full human."

You can see his comments here:

Like Dr. Siegel, who conflated statistics regarding live-birth rates as an indicator of fertility rates, Sasse falsely asserted people's unwillingness to become parents indicated people weren't having sex.

People can and do have sex that will never result in a pregnancy. And for sexual acts that can produce a pregnancy, more people are choosing to ensure it doesn't.

People were quick to respond to Sasse's assumption that they were too digitally distracted to procreate.

@MarinStrade/X



‪@tickleslarue/Bluesky‬



@jbbredin/Threads



@TheDavidHasbun/X



‪@aminhnow/Bluesky‬


@S1apSh0es/X


View on Threads


‪@loather/Bluesky‬




View on Threads



*taps the sign*bsky.app/profile/conc...

[image or embed]
— Concoloris (@concoloris.bsky.social) April 29, 2026 at 5:10 PM


View on Threads



@TTV_WAR_MACHINE/X


View on Threads


Having children in 2026 should be a crime. You're just throwing babies into a dumpster fire. A dumpster fire that you/we make bigger and bigger until there is nothing on Earth but dumpster fire. But we love the babies we throw into it! Smells like rotisserie chicken!
— The End of the World Party, PhD (@endoftheworldparty.bsky.social) April 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM


@eddiepearson/X


View on Threads


‪@alex-awoos/Bluesky

Birth rates in the United States have dropped to historic lows, showing a 23% decline since the last peak was reached in 2007.

In 2025, the birth rate showed a continued decline, falling to 53.1 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44 which is down from 53.8 per 1,000 in 2024.

Conservative leaders and right-wing media have been calling the decline a "crisis" while advocating for decreasing or eliminating social safety nets and blocking universal childcare, healthcare, and paid family leave.

It's almost as if people need those programs before they'll have children, as if everyone isn't an independently wealthy man with a stay-at-home wife to raise his children.

Conservatives out of touch with reality? Who could have guessed?

You can watch the full 13-minute interview with Sasse here:

youtu.be

Latest News

Cynthia Erivo
Celebrities

Fans Defend Cynthia Erivo For Stopping Her One-Woman 'Dracula' Show After She Spotted Audience Member Filming It

Donald Trump flanked by Artemis II astronauts
Donald Trump

Trump Dragged After Making Groanworthy Boast In Front Of Artemis II Astronauts

King Charles and Donald Trump
Donald Trump

White House's 'Two Kings' Photo Of Trump And King Charles Gets Ripped For Hypocrisy Using Trump's Own Words

Cami Clune sings O Canada as Buffalo Sabres fans join in after her microphone cuts out at KeyBank Center.
Trending

New York Hockey Fans Step Up As Singer's Mic Goes Out During 'O Canada'—And Everyone Had The Same Thought

More from Trending

Shannon Elizabeth
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Reveals Staggering Amount She's Made In Her First Week Since Joining OnlyFans

Rumors have been circulating that American Pie and Scary Movie star Shannon Elizabeth started an OnlyFans account and that she's been making bank while doing it.

Early reports claimed that Elizabeth started the account on April 16, 2026, and that she brought in "more than seven figures" in the first week on the platform alone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jamie Ding
Sony Pictures Television

'Jeopardy!' Champ Speaks Out To Rip ICE After His Impressive 31-Game Winning Streak Comes To An End

Jeopardy! champ Jamie Ding has had quite an impressive winning streak on the show, but it's his statements about current events that may have the greatest impact.

Ding had an extraordinary 31-day winning streak, the fifth-longest in the show's history.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mike Johnson
Newsmax

Mike Johnson Just Gave A Mind-Numbing Reason Why Voters Should Keep Republicans 'In Charge'—And The Delusion Is Real

During a Monday appearance on Newsmax, GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana told host Greta Van Susteren why voters need to keep Republicans in power, but the self-proclaimed Christian nationalist's reasoning went over like a lead balloon.

The discussion on Newsmax's The Record with Greta Van Susteren turned to the continuing partial government shutdown that began February 14, 2026—now the longest in history, surpassing 68 days.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Serena Williams
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Elsa/Getty Images

MAGA Accounts Rush To Praise Video Of Trump Playing Tennis With Serena Williams—But There's One Glaring Issue

President Donald Trump shared a video of himself playing tennis with tennis icon Serena Williams to the thrill of his MAGA supporters—but the truth is that the video is more than a decade old.

As concerns swirl about Trump's physical and mental health, he courted significant attention after he fell and had to be helped up by Secret Service agents after a gunman—who was later apprehended—crashed the White House Correspondents Association dinner over the weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sam Neill
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Sam Neill Shares Hopeful Update After Five-Year Battle With Blood Cancer—And Fans Are Thrilled

It's time to rejoice: everyone's favorite on-screen paleontologist and velociraptor expert, Sam Neill, is officially cancer-free.

The Jurassic Park actor was diagnosed with blood cancer five years ago, and he admitted to believing that he was "on his way out" when his immune system stopped responding to chemotherapy.

Keep ReadingShow less