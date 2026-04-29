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Pete Hegseth Just Took Kid Rock For A Joy Ride In An Army Helicopter—And People Are Furious

Pete Hegseth; Kid Rock
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared photos on Monday after taking Kid Rock for a ride on an Army Apache helicopter—and critics are crying foul.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 29, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was called out after announcing in a post on X that he'd taken MAGA musician Kid Rock along for "a ride this morning" in a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.

Kid Rock—real name Robert James Ritchie—was invited by Hegseth to discuss the Iran War and the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz with members of the military and other officials.

He was described by Hegseth as a "patriot and a huge supporter of our troops" at a time when the Trump administration is preparing to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Hegseth wrote:

"Joined my friend @KidRock — and some of our great @USArmy Apache pilots — for a ride this morning. (More to come on that!) Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th — home of the free because of the brave."

You can see his post and the photos below.


Kid Rock posing with Pete Hegseth and soldiers @SecWar/X

Kid Rock speaking to soldiers @SecWar/X

Kid Rock posing with soldiers @SecWar/X



Kid Rock greeting people in Department of Veteran Affairs @SecWar/X

Hegseth's post sparked anger, given he posted these photos against the backdrop of the Trump administration's war in Iran that has led to a surge in gas prices and caused heavy casualties across the region, with thousands killed on multiple fronts.

In Iran, authorities report at least 3,375 deaths, while Lebanon has seen more than 2,290 people killed amid ongoing fighting. In Israel, 23 people have died, along with more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Military losses include 15 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon and 13 U.S. service members across the region.

Hegseth was swiftly criticized for the unprofessional display.


Hegseth's post comes just weeks after he called off the U.S. Army's investigation after Kid Rock posted a video of an Army Apache helicopter doing a fly-by at his Nashville home.

The video shows Kid Rock saluting as the aircraft hovers near his property, standing next to a replica Statue of Liberty by his pool. In the brief clip, a helicopter that appears to be an AH-64 Apache—an attack helicopter used by the U.S. Army and National Guard—flies at low altitude near his estate in Whites Creek.

The Army previously said it had launched a review to determine whether any safety rules were violated during the unexpected fly-by. Military aircraft flights are generally carried out as part of routine training rather than at the request of private individuals.

After Kid Rock tweeted about the fly-by, Hegseth announced he had called off the investigation, referring to the pilots as "patriots" while declaring there would be "No punishment" and "No investigation."

Responding to the controversy, Kid Rock told reporters that pilots fly out of Fort Campbell and that he regularly sees helicopters in the area, noting, “It’s not the first time" they've flown over his property.

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