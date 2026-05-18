Colin Jost Just Made A Truly Depressing Prediction About Trump—And We Hope He's Wrong

Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost recently sat down with internet talk show host Kareem Rahma for an episode of Subway Takes. The show's format features Rahma interviewing both ordinary folks and celebrities in a New York City subway train car using a microphone clipped to a MetroCard.

Interviewees are asked to present and defend a unique or controversial "hot take."

Jost's sit-down took a serious turn, prompting Rahma to say:

"You’re scaring me."

Jost had just said:

"I think Donald Trump’s going to get a third term. That’s my prediction. I predicted it when he was running in 2020. I was like, if he gets elected, it’s for eight years."

But Trump already served four years from 2017-2021 and the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution states:

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."





Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution establishes that the President holds office for a term of four years. That puts a maximum of eight years total on all Presidents, even if there was a four year gap between their first and second terms.

Jost explained:

"He’s going to have something where he’s like, 'Democrats stole my first term because of the impeachment, so I didn’t even have a first term, so this is actually my first term, so I get one more.'"

You can watch the moment here:

youtu.be

Jost continued:

"And then the Supreme Court will be like, 'That’s a pretty good argument. It seems like we’ve got to overlook the Constitution.'"

"I think we just have to prepare for it."

Rahma responded:

"You’re being serious right now? Now you’re scaring me."

Jost's prediction scared others as well.

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Well, not everyone was against the idea.

Some of Trump's totally stable, absolutely not unhinged MAGA minions proclaimed it a great idea.

@BoWuertz

But many felt Trump's general health or continued cognitive decline would take him out before 2028.

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Ironically, the Subway Takes episode with Jost dropped on May 12 and on the previous Saturday, May 9, Jost participated in a skit on SNL with actors Matt Damon and Aziz Ansari where a Donald Trump third term was a part of the comedy.

Jost portrayed Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to Ansari's depiction of embattled FBI Director Kash Patel and Damon's Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The trio, infamous for their struggles with alcohol, bro out at a D.C. bar. Near the end, "Kavanaugh" revealed SCOTUS's plan to let Trump have a third term because:

"Trump found the original Constitution and at the end he wrote, ‘Psych!'"

You can watch the sketch here:

youtu.be

Hopefully that scenario remains just a comedy punchline.