Woman Goes Viral After Revealing How She Caught Her Husband Cheating Thanks To His iCloud Account

Cheating is an absolute dealbreaker in most relationships—but when you add three children to the mix, it escalates to a level of betrayal that there's really no coming back from.

It's even worse when the cheater does little to apologize for or even acknowledge what they have done.

Mom of three young children and TikToker @itsgoobz made the unfortunate discovery of her husband willfully removing his wedding ring to have a questionable night out with his guy friends, which resulted in the end of their marriage.

And it was all figured out with a little bit of help from an iCloud account and a Holiday Inn employee.

You can watch the video of the moment she barged in on her husband cheating here:

@itsgoobz How do you recover from the ultimate betrayal!?!? 3 kids, a home, and a marriage all down the drain for a one night stand. I’m riding the roller coaster of emotions, doing my best to hold it together for my babies. 😞 #caughtcheating #cheatersgettingcaught #infidelity #cheater #momtok

Some TikTokers were touched that the two women tried to be supportive of each other in that very tough moment.

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

Others were furious at the husband for his comments from the restroom.

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

TikToker @itsgoobz later posted a two-part storytime, breaking down exactly how she caught her husband in the act.

The night that the affair happened, TikToker @itsgoobz's husband wanted to go out to a bar with friends, and they soon moved on to another undisclosed country bar.

At the country bar, her husband checked in with her for the last time at 7:30 PM, already sounding drunk but insisting that he was doing fine and could drive himself home.

However, her husband was supposed to go to work at 4:00 AM, meaning that he usually went to bed at 8:00 PM, so she was already concerned about how his next workday was going to go. But when it got to be midnight and her husband wasn't back, she was worried something bad must have happened to him.

That was when she got the idea to log into his iPad and check his iCloud account, where she could check his iPhone location.

The phone was at a Holiday Inn located near the country bar.

Certain now that something was very wrong, the TikToker went to the hotel, where she was given permission to walk up and down the hotel room hallways. She decided to slowly walk past each room while pinging the location on her husband's found, listening for it to go off inside of one of the rooms.

You can watch the first video here:

@itsgoobz #storytime #cheater #part1 I’m going into work right now but wanted to post something for now so here’s part 1

In the second installment of the storytime, after hearing his phone ping through the door, she covered the peephole in the door to prevent anyone inside from seeing and recognizing her before knocking.

She could hear a woman's voice on the inside, asking who was at the door, before it finally opened.

The woman immediately realized that the man she was with must be married, and she started apologizing and asking questions about him.

In the meantime, the husband was naked in the bathroom, using the toilet, and acting totally nonchalant about what was happening.

The TikToker discovered all of the blankets thrown off the bed and empty condom wrappers on the floor, making it clear what had happened in the hotel room, though the woman reassured her that they hadn't gotten that far, because her husband had been too drunk to perform.

The closest that the TikToker got to an apology was that he was "f**ked up" from alcohol, so she took his home key, gave him her wedding ring, and boxed up all of his stuff while he was at work and deposited it at his mother's house.

You can watch the second video here:

@itsgoobz Final #Storytime #pt2 sorry for taking so long plz be nice to me now :) #cheater #truestory

Fellow TikTokers empathized with her about how hard all of this must have been to find out this way.

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

Others agreed and reassured her that her husband had not just fumbled her, but their three young children as well.

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

@itsgoobz/TikTok

The TikToker was still adjusting to life without her husband in it when her first video about catching him in the hotel room that night went viral.

After she was accepted into the Creators Rewards program on TikTok, she shared the rest of her story, so not only was she able to give other people a new way to acquire information if they needed it, but she was able to profit a little off it for her and her children, too.

As horrible as it was that she went through this, it was better to go through it while her children were young, so that she didn't spend her whole life in a marriage that was technically a lie.