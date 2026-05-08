Barack Obama Just Threw Some Epic Shade At Trump While Remarking On How Stephen Colbert Would Fare As President

The final episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 21, 2026.
The finale marks both the conclusion of Colbert's 11 years on the program and the end of the long-running Late Show franchise on CBS, which premiered in 1993 with David Letterman at the helm.
For the final shows, Colbert chose some of his favorite guests. One such favorite involved going to the new Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago in Jackson Park, which is set to open to the public on June 19, 2026.
During the interview, Colbert discussed the center's mission, the "politicization of the criminal justice system," and the future of the United States with former Democratic President Barack Obama. They also took a tour of the facilities.
President Obama shared a clip on his YouTube channel that you can see here:
But it wasn't all serious business. President Obama also displayed the quick wit he's known for when Colbert asked for his opinion on his next career move.
Colbert said:
"I’m looking for a new gig soon. And a lot of people tell me I should run for President."
President Obama replied:
"Well, you certainly have the look. You have the hair."
Colbert continued:
"Well, for the record, I think it’s a stupid idea. How dumb do you think it is for people to say that I should run for President?"
Chuckling, President Obama responded:
"Well, you know, the bar has changed."
Colbert concurred, saying:
"That is true. At times, subterranean. I don't have to limbo so low?"
President Obama continued:
"Hey, put it this way, I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks that we’ve seen. I have great confidence in that."
Laughing, Colbert asked:
"Was that an endorsement?"
President Obama quipped:
"It was not."
You can see the exchange here:
People appreciated both the humor and the accuracy of President Obama's off-the-cuff response.
President Obama is hilarious. I miss having a President who is funny & intelligent. (Plus all the usual traits like ethics, etc).
— Kelly Roumas (@kkjadams.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 5:07 PM
@saywhat25; @jeanielorraine/Bluesky
Like him or not, one must appreciate Obama’s way with words and quick wit.
— zena69.bsky.social (@zena69.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 4:14 PM
I love that guy. I miss him. If he were still president, Colbert would not have been fired for expressing his freedom-of- speech. I will miss Colbert, too! Shame on CBS.🤑😈
— 12th Dimension (@12thdim.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 5:33 PM
You would never get Trump laughing and joking like that
— delboy1979.bsky.social (@delboy1979.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 6:14 PM
@notdoingit; @billswallow/Bluesky
When I am reminded that we once had a brilliant eloquent decent ethical man as president, I sometimes cry because I miss him so much.
— vab1rdman.bsky.social (@vab1rdman.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 6:26 PM
Every time I see this man I can't believe we went from him to Trump.
— Rowan (@rowanresists.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 6:30 PM
God, I miss a sane president!🫶😆#ObamaLove
— LadyCat311 🇺🇲 (@coffeecat311.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 7:50 PM
Zelensky was a comedian before becoming the leader of the free world.
— Y. Mudpuppy (@yehmenmudpuppy.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 8:51 PM
@cattheminion; @kriegsspuren/Bluesky
"It was not" was already a good line. But the tempo it was delivered with and the speed at which he came back with it made it a great line.
— Jay Slater (@grumpyjay.bsky.social) May 7, 2026 at 11:24 AM
Obama is amazing. He is so eloquent and has a great sense of humor. I miss having him as our president.
— Heidi Slater (@heidislater.bsky.social) May 7, 2026 at 10:53 AM
Obama is an amazing great and intelligent man and was a great president espc enduring the challenge dealing with McConnell as Senate majority leader who spent too much time trying to screw Obama during his term and Mitch turned the R party very ugly overall
— Radioman49 (@radioman49.bsky.social) May 7, 2026 at 12:06 AM
I love these two guys; they should take this show on the road and really piss taco off!
— CaptGH (@captgh.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 11:42 PM
The interview marked President Obama's first conducted on the 19.3-acre campus of the Obama Presidential Center.
News of the opening was launched May the 4th with the perfect person for that date, Mark Hamill. The Obama Foundation shared a series of videos on their social media platforms on Star Wars Day.
You can watch the short videos here.
The Obama Presidential Center's campus includes a museum, library and multiple outdoor areas for walks and picnics, a nature-inspired playground, and paths to learning such as the Women’s Garden that was designed as a tribute to the Suffrage Movement, the John Lewis Plaza, and the Eleanor Roosevelt Fruit & Vegetable Garden and Teaching Kitchen.