Skip to content

Philadelphia Crossing Guard Goes To Town On Ice Cream Cone While Describing Truck Crash On TV—And Becomes An Instant Icon

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Barack Obama Just Threw Some Epic Shade At Trump While Remarking On How Stephen Colbert Would Fare As President

Barack Obama; Stephen Colbert
CBS

During a sit-down interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert, former President Barack Obama gave his opinion on Colbert running for president—and got a subtle jab in at President Trump in the process.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 08, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The final episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The finale marks both the conclusion of Colbert's 11 years on the program and the end of the long-running Late Show franchise on CBS, which premiered in 1993 with David Letterman at the helm.

For the final shows, Colbert chose some of his favorite guests. One such favorite involved going to the new Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago in Jackson Park, which is set to open to the public on June 19, 2026.

During the interview, Colbert discussed the center's mission, the "politicization of the criminal justice system," and the future of the United States with former Democratic President Barack Obama. They also took a tour of the facilities.

President Obama shared a clip on his YouTube channel that you can see here:

youtu.be

But it wasn't all serious business. President Obama also displayed the quick wit he's known for when Colbert asked for his opinion on his next career move.

Colbert said:

"I’m looking for a new gig soon. And a lot of people tell me I should run for President."

President Obama replied:

"Well, you certainly have the look. You have the hair."

Colbert continued:

"Well, for the record, I think it’s a stupid idea. How dumb do you think it is for people to say that I should run for President?"

Chuckling, President Obama responded:

"Well, you know, the bar has changed."

Colbert concurred, saying:

"That is true. At times, subterranean. I don't have to limbo so low?"

President Obama continued:

"Hey, put it this way, I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks that we’ve seen. I have great confidence in that."

Laughing, Colbert asked:

"Was that an endorsement?"

President Obama quipped:

"It was not."

You can see the exchange here:

People appreciated both the humor and the accuracy of President Obama's off-the-cuff response.

President Obama is hilarious. I miss having a President who is funny & intelligent. (Plus all the usual traits like ethics, etc).
— Kelly Roumas (@kkjadams.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 5:07 PM


@saywhat25; @jeanielorraine/Bluesky


Like him or not, one must appreciate Obama’s way with words and quick wit.
— zena69.bsky.social (@zena69.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 4:14 PM



I love that guy. I miss him. If he were still president, Colbert would not have been fired for expressing his freedom-of- speech. I will miss Colbert, too! Shame on CBS.🤑😈
— 12th Dimension (@12thdim.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 5:33 PM



You would never get Trump laughing and joking like that
— delboy1979.bsky.social (@delboy1979.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 6:14 PM


@notdoingit; @billswallow/Bluesky


When I am reminded that we once had a brilliant eloquent decent ethical man as president, I sometimes cry because I miss him so much.
— vab1rdman.bsky.social (@vab1rdman.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 6:26 PM



Every time I see this man I can't believe we went from him to Trump.
— Rowan (@rowanresists.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 6:30 PM



God, I miss a sane president!🫶😆#ObamaLove
— LadyCat311 🇺🇲 (@coffeecat311.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 7:50 PM



Zelensky was a comedian before becoming the leader of the free world.
— Y. Mudpuppy (@yehmenmudpuppy.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 8:51 PM


@cattheminion; @kriegsspuren/Bluesky


"It was not" was already a good line. But the tempo it was delivered with and the speed at which he came back with it made it a great line.
— Jay Slater (@grumpyjay.bsky.social) May 7, 2026 at 11:24 AM



Obama is amazing. He is so eloquent and has a great sense of humor. I miss having him as our president.
— Heidi Slater (@heidislater.bsky.social) May 7, 2026 at 10:53 AM



Obama is an amazing great and intelligent man and was a great president espc enduring the challenge dealing with McConnell as Senate majority leader who spent too much time trying to screw Obama during his term and Mitch turned the R party very ugly overall
— Radioman49 (@radioman49.bsky.social) May 7, 2026 at 12:06 AM



I love these two guys; they should take this show on the road and really piss taco off!
— CaptGH (@captgh.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 11:42 PM

The interview marked President Obama's first conducted on the 19.3-acre campus of the Obama Presidential Center.

News of the opening was launched May the 4th with the perfect person for that date, Mark Hamill. The Obama Foundation shared a series of videos on their social media platforms on Star Wars Day.

You can watch the short videos here.

@obamafoundation

Happy Star Wars Day from the Obama Presidential Center!


youtu.be


@obamafoundation

Where were you when you first saw Star Wars?


@obamafoundation

May the Fourth be with YOU, from the Obama Presidential Center. Opening June 19.

The Obama Presidential Center's campus includes a museum, library and multiple outdoor areas for walks and picnics, a nature-inspired playground, and paths to learning such as the Women’s Garden that was designed as a tribute to the Suffrage Movement, the John Lewis Plaza, and the Eleanor Roosevelt Fruit & Vegetable Garden and Teaching Kitchen.

Latest News

Steve Roth
Zohran Mamdani

Billionaire Real Estate Mogul Slammed After Claiming That Calls To 'Tax The Rich' Are Akin To Using Racial Slurs

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Was Just Asked About The Status Of The Hantavirus—And His Response Is Giving People Serious Déjà Vu

Donald Trump
Viral Post

Photo Of Trump's Bruised Hands Both Caked In Heavy Makeup Goes Viral—And People Have Questions

Donald Trump holding photos of White House ballroom
Donald Trump

CNN Just Used A Hilarious Poll To Show Just How Unpopular Trump's Ballroom Is—And We're Cackling

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshots from @devynnehaddoxx's TikTok video
@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

Woman In Labor Times How Long Her Husband Takes To Poop To See If She Can Push Their Baby Out Faster In Hilarious Viral Video

It's well-known across the internet that it takes forever for men to use the restroom. For dads especially, in the time it takes them to poop, when they return to the house, their kids will have aged seven years, and their baby will have learned to walk.

These are jokes, of course, but it's an internet consensus that men spend a really long time on the porcelain throne.

Keep ReadingShow less
David Letterman (left) has continued defending Stephen Colbert (right) as CBS faces backlash over canceling The Late Show.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

David Letterman Rips 'Lying Weasels' At CBS For Claiming Colbert Was Canceled For Financial Reasons In Epic Takedown

David Letterman isn’t staying quiet about CBS canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As Colbert’s run comes to an end later this month, the former late-night host is publicly challenging the network’s claim that the decision was purely financial.

Letterman, who hosted The Late Show from 1993 until stepping down in 2015, addressed the controversy during a new interview with New York Times journalist Jason Zinoman.

Keep ReadingShow less
Antonia Eastwood; Gemma Monk
Antonia Eastwood/MSN; Cover Images

Woman Speaks Out After Prison Sentence To Reveal What Led Her To Hurl Black Paint At Sister-In-Law On Her Wedding Day

In early 2024, 49-year-old Antonia Eastwood married Ashley Monk after about five months of dating. During the ceremony, Antonia tripped while walking down the aisle.

Antonia and Ashley were both suspicious that she did not trip accidentally and that Ashley's sister, Gemma, actually tripped her. Gemma and Antonia were not close, and the couple also believed that Gemma might be jealous that they were marrying after five months, though she'd been with her childhood sweetheart for 20 years without tying the knot.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billie Eilish on 'Good Hang'
Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

Billie Eilish's Refreshingly Blunt Take On Aging And 'Botched' Plastic Surgery Has Fans Nodding Hard

You know what they say: the grass is greener on the other side. Most people want something that they don't have.

While many people right now are fixated on appearing younger than their age, Billie Eilish—who already looks younger than her age—is looking forward to what comes next.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @archerhayesofficial's TikTok video
@archerhayesofficial/TikTok

Guy Films As Couple Delays Flight By An Hour After They Refused To Sit Apart From Each Other

TikToker Archer Hayes was ready to fly incognito with a baseball cap pulled down low, sunglasses, and his hoodie pulled up and tied around his face, ready to relax in the window seat.

Instead, Hayes recorded an entitled couple who delayed the flight by more than an hour—all because they were not seated together.

Keep ReadingShow less