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Pop-Up Exhibit In New York Featuring All 3.5 Million Pages Of The Epstein Files Goes Viral—And Wow

screenshots of The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room
@redactedreadingroom/Instagram

A public installation called The Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room has opened in New York City—and it's a must-see.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 13, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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A pop-up exhibition in New York City titled The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room just opened in a two-story space in the Mriya Gallery in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan.

It houses roughly 3.5 million printed pages in 3,437 individual volumes of redacted copies of files that were compiled by the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to indict and arrest convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in July of 2019, during MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's first term in office. The Palm Beach police first investigated Epstein in 2005, and then the FBI opened an investigation in 2006.

Epstein was a longtime friend of Trump who didn't cut ties with him until 2007.

As a result of that first investigation, he pleaded guilty in 2008 for soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from a minor as part of a sweetheart deal negotiated by former Trump Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta when he served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

In August of 2019, the registered sex offender would die by what was determined by the DOJ to be a suicide while still in their custody.

The Institute for Primary Facts, a nonprofit that describes itself as "advancing civic literacy through immersive traveling museum exhibits," sponsored the "educational experience" which runs until May 21.

The installation includes a detailed timeline of Epstein's relationship with Trump, from their reported first meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1987 to two decades later when Epstein was kicked out of Mar-a-Lago in 2007 for, according to the President, poaching Trump's spa workers, which included the underage, now-deceased Virginia Giuffre—the woman who received an undisclosed cash settlement from former Prince Andrew.

Shelves holding the Epstein files are organized around an exhibit dedicated to Epstein's more than 1,400 victims, represented by candles arranged on the floor.

Institute for Primary Facts/ActBlue


The organizers created a promo for the exhibit in advance of its opening, seen here:

youtu.be

Organizer David Garrett, told Wired:

"The evidence in this room is evidence of one of the most horrific crimes in American history. When people come through this room, I hope they realize that in America, we have the rule of law, and if they stand up, they can take action and demand accountability for the crimes that were committed."

The exhibit is open to all aged 16 and up, but an appointment is highly recommended as walk-in slots are extremely limited.

View on Threads

Due to errors by the Department of Justice, specifically failing to redact the names of some of the victims while they were making certain all the perpetrators were protected, only accredited members of the press, Congress, law enforcement, victims/survivors, and their legal advocates are permitted to read through the actual volumes of files on display.

Garrett told artnet:

"Many survivors and victims have not come forward publicly. They have requested that the Department of Justice redact their names, but the DoJ has done such a poor job, that caused further harm to the victims and survivors."
"Hopefully we can use the attention derived from this space to pressure the Department of Justice to release all of the files, properly redacted, so there can be true transparency, and in turn accountability."
View on Threads

Garrett told Wired that the goal was to convey the overwhelming scale of Epstein's crimes, which having the printouts of the redacted files achieves even if visitors cannot read through them.

It took Primary Facts volunteers about a month to print the 3.5 million pages of Epstein files, and the compiled volumes weigh about 17,000 pounds in total.

You can view visitor videos of the exhibit below:




View on Threads

People appreciated the Institute for Primary Facts' efforts.

@abykes8/Threads



@princesspattycakes/Threads



@brandontour/Threads


@TheRobertDaniro/X


@wlallen62/Threads



@smokealotofpotamous/Threads



@madam_rebel-/Threads



@drew._.haus; @marcinobrooklyn/Threads



@zwick_td/Threads

You can schedule a visit to The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room via the link here, which the organization named the Trumpsonian.

The Institute for Primary Facts is raising funds via ActBlue to bring the exhibit to further American cities.

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