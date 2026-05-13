UCF Graduation Speaker Visibly Stunned After Her Remark About The Future Of AI Gets Booed By Crowd

Artificial intelligence might be dominating boardrooms and tech conferences, but graduates at the University of Central Florida were clearly not interested in hearing about it during commencement.

Gloria Caulfield, vice president of strategic alliances at Orlando-based Tavistock Development Company, was met with loud boos Friday night after praising artificial intelligence during UCF’s graduation ceremony for the College of Arts and Humanities and Nicholson School of Communication and Media.

Before the crowd turned on her, Caulfield framed artificial intelligence as part of a broader era of disruption and innovation.

She began building toward her remarks about AI:

“We are living in a time of profound change. That’s an understatement, right? Profound change. Change is exciting. Very exciting. And let’s face it, change can be daunting.”

She also referenced Jeff Bezos, Magic Johnson, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton as examples of ambitious dreamers whose ideas reshaped industries and culture.

Then the speech took a sharp turn.

Caulfield continued as a loud chorus of boos began to rain down on the arena:

“The rise of artificial intelligence is the next Industrial Revolution…”

One attendee could even be heard yelling, “AI sucks!” as the crowd reaction intensified.

The response caught Caulfield visibly off guard. She stepped away from the podium and appeared to ask faculty members seated behind her, “What happened?” before attempting to regain control of the room.

She tried to calm the increasingly divided audience:

“OK, I struck a chord. May I finish?”

Ma’am, let’s be serious.

She tried (and failed) to regain control of the crowd by returning to her prepared remarks—at least briefly.

Some graduates applauded as she pushed forward with the speech:

“Only a few years ago, AI was not a factor in our lives...”

Caulfield then tried to awkwardly laugh off the increasingly divided reaction, joking that artificial intelligence had become “a bipolar topic” before losing half the audience again. As she continued praising AI’s growing accessibility, the crowd responded with another mixture of applause and jeers, prompting her to laugh and praise the audience’s “passion.”

You can view the whole debacle here:

the tech world has genuinely not grappled with how many people

despise them and what they make pic.twitter.com/t2VIuYEjLW

— onion person (@CantEverDie) May 11, 2026

Caulfield continued comparing artificial intelligence to past technological shifts, including the rise of the internet, email, and cellphones, arguing that fear surrounding innovation is nothing new:

“I know it sounds amusing, but at the time, we had no idea how any of these technologies would impact the world and our lives.”

As she concluded her speech, Caulfield shared her belief that artificial intelligence could be a powerful tool for the world if properly controlled.

She offered:

“Being an optimist here, AI alongside human intelligence has the potential to help us solve some of humanity’s biggest problems. Many of you in this graduating class will play a role in making this happen.”

The backlash likely was not just about hearing another executive praise artificial intelligence. The speech was delivered to arts, humanities, and communication graduates, and many are entering industries already grappling with layoffs, fears of automation, and growing anxiety over generative AI replacing creative work.

The moment quickly spread across social media, where many viewers argued the crowd’s reaction reflected a broader exhaustion with nonstop AI evangelism.

You can view the reactions here:





































Caulfield’s AI remarks, which made up roughly three minutes of the 11-minute speech, appeared to leave a sour taste with some graduates preparing to enter industries already being reshaped by automation and generative AI tools.

Nicholson School of Communication and Media graduate Houda Eletr later criticized the speech in comments shared with the Orlando Weekly.

Eletr slammed the AI-heavy remarks after the ceremony:

“To stand in front of a graduating class of artists and communicators and discuss Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz is to spit on our efforts to flip the script. I’m embarrassed to have had to endure the most embarrassing, unskippable, tone-deaf, ad-like commencement. Boo to AI and boo to your agenda.”

According to Business Wire, 80% of seniors surveyed believe that artificial intelligence is reducing entry-level opportunities, even as AI adoption continues to expand among younger workers.

Eletr doubled down on the criticism while praising the graduates who booed:

“It will not be the rise of AI that is the next Industrial Revolution; it will be the boo-ers who refuse to take a check from the top 1% to present an empty agenda. It will be humans for humans.”

That audience's reaction made it clear that college graduates entering creative fields are not exactly eager to hear wealthy executives compare artificial intelligence to humanity’s next great revolution.