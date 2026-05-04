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Someone Asked What Trump's Oval Office 'Interior Style' Is Called—And The Responses Are Hilariously Brutal

Donald Trump with King Charles III in the Oval Office
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Following President Trump's meeting with King Charles in the garishly-decorated Oval Office, an X user asked people what they'd call his style of interior decor—and the internet pounced.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 04, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Following President Donald Trump's meeting with King Charles III in the garishly-decorated Oval Office, X user Volodymyr Tretyak, who offers regular commentary on the Ukraine war, asked others to name the "interior style" of the space to hilarious effect.

Charles addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday, becoming only the second British monarch to do so after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spoke in 1991. His speech came as Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s refusal to back the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Tretyak asked social media users to name Trump's "interior style" in a post accompanied by a photograph of Trump and Charles in the Oval Office surrounded by gold decor of all kinds.


Donald Trump and King Charles in the golden Oval Office @VolodyaTretyak/X

The Oval Office has been significantly revamped since Trump took office in January 2025—it features, among other things, a fireplace adorned with gold cherubs and medallions, surrounded by portraits of American statesmen in ornate gold frames and shelves filled with gilded figurines, urns, and freshly installed Rococo mirrors.

Last year, Washington Post columnist Philip Kennicot noted that the Oval Office gilding "is especially out of character with the architecture, history and spirit of the building, which is a refined mix of simplicity and grandeur, a democratic space with a few imperial touches."

Kennicot wrote that "these changes represent the whim of the president, who seems immune to the idea that the White House is the sum of its history, a possession held in trust and a symbol not just of power but of domesticity." Trump, he observed, "is certainly resistant to the idea that major changes to the building would be improved by a more transparent, collaborative and thoughtful process."

Horror legend and prominent Trump critic Stephen King got the ball rolling when he described Trump's style as "Early American Trailer Trash."

The internet pounced—and the responses were brutal.



Glad to know there are so many creative ways to describe this tacky style.

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