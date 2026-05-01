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Wall Street Has A New Nickname For Trump Amid His Ongoing War With Iran—And It's Hilariously Brutal

Donald Trump
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According to Bloomberg columnist Javier Blas, Wall Street has replaced calling President Trump a "TACO" with a new acronym—and it's kind of genius.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 01, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Bloomberg columnist Javier Blas reports that Wall Street has a brand new nickname for President Donald Trump, replacing calling him "TACO" with a new acronym in response to his ongoing war with Iran.

For those who missed it, last year Trump criticized Wall Street analysts over their "TACO" acronym insult, which stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out."

The acronym refers to Trump’s pattern of announcing broad tariffs that initially shake financial markets and cause stock prices to drop, only to later soften or reverse course, prompting a rebound in investor confidence and market gains.

Trump was so annoyed by this, in fact, that he insisted to a reporter that he'd "never heard" about the acronym and doesn't consider it "chickening out" when the U.S. "was dying" but is now, he said, "the hottest country in the world right now" under his leadership. He also lashed out at the reporter, saying they'd asked a "nasty question."

According to Blas, a Wall Street business analyst coined a new acronym mocking Trump’s handling of the Iran war that is also food-themed: NACHO, shorthand for “Not A Chance Hormuz Opens.”

The phrase references Iran’s move to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passageway linking the Persian Gulf to global markets through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s traded oil and natural gas typically flows.

Blas wrote:

"We thought we were getting a TACO "Trump Always Chickens Out" But so far we are getting a NACHO "Not A Chance Hormuz Opens" (With appreciation to the trader who told me)"

You can see his post below.

The news of this new nickname comes just days after Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that he'd ordered the U.S. Navy to "shoot and kill" any boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, saying he is "hereby ordering" that mine sweeper activity "continue, but at a tripled up level!"

Last week, tensions escalated after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired on three ships in the strategic waterway, seizing two and raising doubts about the ceasefire’s durability. The U.S. also signaled it would continue blockading Iranian ports, threatening further disruption to traffic through the critical shipping route.

There is no indication that the war will end anytime soon—or that the strait will open and oil prices will drop—so this nickname is brutal...not to mention very fitting.


You just know the thin-skinned Trump isn't going to be happy when he learns about this.

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