White House's 'Two Kings' Photo Of Trump And King Charles Gets Ripped For Hypocrisy Using Trump's Own Words

The White House was reminded of what President Donald Trump claimed just days ago after sharing an image on social media of Trump and King Charles III and declaring them "two kings."

Charles addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday, becoming only the second British monarch to do so after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spoke in 1991. His speech came as Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s refusal to back the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The White House referred to him and Trump as "TWO KINGS"—complete with a crown emoji—in a social media post accompanied by a photo of the two men.

You can see the post and image below.





@WhiteHouse/X

But the post prompted one social media user to point out that just days ago, Trump had pushed back against the suggestion he is a "king" during an interview on 60 Minutes.

Trump's comments followed a security scare at the Washington Hilton, where he and senior officials were quickly moved to safety after shots rang out outside the ballroom. Investigators believe the suspect fired one or two rounds. The Secret Service returned fire but missed, and the suspect was later apprehended near a staircase leading into the ballroom.

When journalist Norah O'Donnell noted that the suspect—who in his writings referred to Trump as “a pedophile, rapist and traitor"—had attended "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration, Trump replied:

"The reason you have people like that is you have people doing No Kings. I'm not a king. What I am, if I was a king, I wouldn't be dealing with you."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

It's also worth noting that Trump was criticized last year after he took to Truth Social to share a bizarre AI-generated video of himself dumping poop on crowds of demonstrators from a fighter jet.

The video depicts Trump wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet emblazoned with the words “King Trump.” Set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” the doctored clip shows him releasing a massive load of feces onto protesters gathered in New York City’s Times Square.

Moreover, the White House once posted a mock magazine cover of Trump with a crown, saying "Long Live The King," after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced his department had killed New York City's congestion pricing plan. That came after Trump called himself a "king" in a Truth Social post celebrating the move.

When you factor in that Trump pledged to be a "dictator on day one" of his second term alongside the 2024 6–3 Supreme Court decision giving Trump immunity for many official acts as president, it's no wonder his administration feels emboldened to use such language.

The White House was ripped for its hypocrisy.





You can always count on Trump to put his foot in his mouth.