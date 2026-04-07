Lisa Kudrow Reveals Feeling Overlooked After Talent Agents Referred To Her As 'The Sixth Friend'

Even at the height of Friends mania, when the cast was redefining ensemble stardom, Lisa Kudrow says some of her own representatives still managed to treat her like an afterthought.

The Friends star, who spent 10 seasons as the quirky and unconventional Phoebe Buffay, recently admitted she felt overlooked within the ensemble. Reflecting on the experience in a Saturday interview with The Independent, Kudrow said that even as the show exploded in its second season, her career prospects didn’t shift in any meaningful way.

Kudrow recalled how her own agency diminished her place in the ensemble:

"Nobody cared about me. There were certain parts of [my talent agency] that just referred to me as 'the sixth Friend.'"

For a series built on six equally essential characters, the label carries a particular sting. And Phoebe Buffay was not background noise; she was the offbeat center of gravity, the wildcard who could hijack a scene and make it hers.

She described the absence of career direction at the time:

"There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have."

That outlook didn’t exactly match what audiences were seeing and loving about her character and hilarious one-liners. As Friends grew into a cultural phenomenon, Kudrow’s performance ultimately stood out, earning both fan attention and critical recognition.

And in 1998, she became the first cast member to win a Primetime Emmy Award, taking home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award.

Still, she says much of the praise centered on the show itself rather than her individual work.

Kudrow reflected on how her success was framed at the time:

"There was just, like, ‘boy, is she lucky she got on that show.'"

Off-screen, her résumé filled in the gaps that perception left behind. During and after Friends, Kudrow appeared in films including Mother, Clockwatchers, and Analyze This, the latter alongside Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal—a role that helped shift how the industry viewed her, opening the door to more traditional studio opportunities.

But one of the most persistent narratives from her Friends years had little to do with her performances. As the cast secured $1 million-per-episode salaries, reports claimed Kudrow had led the push for collective negotiation, which she disputes.

Kudrow pushed back on that narrative:

"I absolutely was not the ringleader. And that was reported, and it wasn’t true. My team were very angry about that. It was leaked sort of as a warning to other clients, like, 'don’t do something like that.'"

But at the time, Kudrow initially thought the story might work in her favor.

"Like, 'hey, people will think I’m really smart! But my team were like, 'No, this is not good! We’re furious that they’re saying this about you.'"

The gap between her team’s perception and reality runs through much of Kudrow’s recollection of that era, and that tension hasn’t gone unnoticed online. As Kudrow’s comments circulated, many pointed out the same contradiction: that the actor behind "Smelly Cat"—arguably one of Friends’ most enduring pop culture artifacts—could have been viewed as expendable in industry circles.

People shared their takes, revisiting Phoebe’s most chaotic brilliance , from her twin Ursula to her unforgettable quirks:

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In 2024, Kudrow reflected on how Friends ultimately gave her the freedom to define her career on her own terms:

"Because I was on Friends, I got to create my own shows that didn't have to be as big as Friends. So I could do something like The Comeback or Web Therapy, and that was really fulfilling."

And instead of chasing the expected post-sitcom path, she gravitated toward work that echoed Phoebe’s unpredictability. That instinct is perhaps most visible in The Comeback, the HBO satirical series Kudrow co-created and starred in, following Valerie Cherish, a former sitcom star navigating a painfully unglamorous return to television.

If Phoebe Buffay thrived on not fitting the mold, Valerie Cherish feels like her spiritual successor in a much harsher industry reality, proving there’s no Valerie without Phoebe first breaking the rules.