Woman In Labor Times How Long Her Husband Takes To Poop To See If She Can Push Their Baby Out Faster In Hilarious Viral Video

It's well-known across the internet that it takes forever for men to use the restroom. For dads especially, in the time it takes them to poop, when they return to the house, their kids will have aged seven years, and their baby will have learned to walk.

These are jokes, of course, but it's an internet consensus that men spend a really long time on the porcelain throne.

New mom and TikToker @devynnehaddoxx decided to lean into the humor instead of the frustration of that fact within the context of her marriage, so when she went into labor while her husband needed to use the restroom, she was determined to have a little fun.

In a hilarious TikTok video, @devynnehaddoxx stated:

"My husband just informed me that he needs to poop, so he has left the room."

"I am currently in [active] labor."

"So I am timing him to see if I can push a baby out faster than he can poop."

The video then cuts forward to the TikToker embracing her adorable newborn baby.

"Okay, she's here."

"I started pushing at 5:13. She was delivered at 5:20."

The camera then switches to the TikToker's husband, who had clearly lost the race.

"Well, I started pushing at..."

"...It took me 11 minutes."

TikToker @devynnehaddoxx set a timer on her phone when her husband walked out of the room, and it took him exactly 11 minutes and 18 seconds to leave the room, use the restroom, and return. It took her seven minutes to give birth.

The TikToker and new mom was victorious.

"I beat him. I pushed an eight-pound baby out faster than he could take a poop."

You can watch the video here:

@devynnehaddoxx Pat yourself on the backkkk 🤰🏻#labor #pregnancy #laboranddelivery #39weekspregnant #pregnant

Fellow TikTokers found the whole situation to be hilarious.

@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

Some had misunderstood the assignment and thought the mom was literally racing him.

@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

@devynnehaddoxx/TikTok

While it would have been hilarious and possibly some kind of medical marvel if the TikToker had birthed her baby and was waiting with their newborn when her husband got back from the restroom, seven minutes was still incredibly impressive!

But the most impressive thing was how the couple was able to joke about this, from the "race" to both of them "pushing." Couples who can play together stay together—and with a little luck, their child will have a great sense of humor and a competitive edge.